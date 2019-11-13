Calling All Twinkies® Fans: It's Official! New Post Hostess™ Twinkies™ Cereal Is Coming Soon

Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite. Twinkies fans can find the new cereal on grocery store shelves nationwide starting in late December.

"In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands. "Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered. We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl."

The iconic Twinkies snack cake, which has been around for nearly 90 years, has made its mark on pop culture through major milestones in American history. From its birth during the Great Depression to being included as a great American keepsake in the 1999 National Millennium Time Capsule, the Twinkies snack cake is an irresistible icon. Considering the outrage spurred in 2012 when Twinkies ceased production and their much-celebrated comeback in 2013, it's no surprise that Twinkies rank highest in consumer loyalty among Hostess brands.

Post Hostess™ Twinkies™ Cereal is the latest collaboration between Post Cereals and Hostess Brands, joining a family of other delicious cereal offerings, including Post Hostess™ Honey Bun and Donettes™ Cereal. Fans can now enjoy their favorite Hostess snacks in tiny and sweet cereal forms.

To find a store near you carrying Post Hostess™ Twinkies™ Cereal and other Post cereals, visit https://www.posthostesscereal.com/.

Hostess Brands, LLC is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh-baked sweet goods in the United States. The brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes.

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

