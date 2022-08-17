Calling All Women! Embassy City Presents a Women's Mental Health & Wellness Focused Conference

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whole Woman Conference is the first of its kind, a Faith-Based Mental Health and Wellness Community Experience for Women only. You don't want to miss it! Join New Solutions Counseling Center, Aspen Haus Associates, Embassy City, The Deputy Chief of Violence Protection of San Francisco, Dr. Sarai Crain, and others in this new and exciting event held at the Irving Convention Center.

You don't want to miss this exciting event. Finally, something that caters to women only! Scan the QR code for more details.

Embassy City Church will be hosting this event at the Irving Convention Center. 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. Irving, TX 75039. This is a 2-Day conference held on Friday, Sept. 9 & Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022; the start time is: 9:00 am. REGISTER TODAY at www.WHOLEWOMANCO.ORG.

This women's empowerment conference will offer four main faith-based empowerment sessions and nine relevant break-out rooms led by all licensed Master's and Ph.D. degree therapists. They will give women tools to cope, equip and educate themselves on getting the help they need in these significant areas of their lives.

Some of the Workrooms include: *Grief *Family Systems and Healthy Boundaries *Emotional Intelligence *What's Your Purpose in Life *Victims of Sexual Trauma and Abuse *Neuropsychology of Trauma and the Biological effects on the Human Body *Cultural Diversity

Some Self Care Rooms offered are: *Be-YOU-ti-ful-YOU- Make Up tips and tricks 101 *Handmade Chunky Knit Cozy Blanket making room *Spa Inspired Quiet Room. (Full Body or Chair massage offered for an additional fee) *3D "Hello" Sign, Arts & Crafts room *Game Room- Fun Community Connect Room where you can meet new people and have fun *Low-Medium Impact Fitness class. *Women's Health and Wholeness Nutrition panel.

This conference will be like no other. They are welcoming all women to come and be WHOLE! There will also be great prizes and giveaways. This retreat-style conference will impact while supporting the community, friendships, togetherness, teamwork, and fostering new relationships.

Embassy City Church is a non-profit organization founded by Pastors Tim and Juliette Ross in 2015. They are located at 6300 N. Beltline Rd, Irving, TX. Tim Ross is a worldwide sought-after speaker who travels extensively to impact people with the message of faith, love, and hope.

For More Information, please visit www.WholeWomanCo.org or Sign Up Here www.EmbassyCity.com or email [email protected] or [email protected] IG: #wholewomanco #embassyirving FB: WholeWomanConference, Embassy City Church YouTube: Embassy City Church.

Media Contact: Lynn Rodgers

Phone: 469-264-1189

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Whole Woman Conference and Embassy City