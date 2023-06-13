Calling Faith Leaders, Church and Community Members, and Health Professionals!

The Healthy Churches 2030 Roadmap Tour: Making a Difference in Black Health

RICHMOND, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Churches 2030 Roadmap Tour : "Forwarding the Black Health Agenda," provides faith, health and community leaders with training and resources to help reduce racial health disparities. The full-day, in-person conference, taking place in five cities, offers workshops for new and established health ministries plus education sessions about diseases that have disproportionate impact on Black Americans.

"Black faith institutions are primary influencers when it comes to health awareness and behaviors," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO, The Balm In Gilead, Inc. "The Roadmap Tour reflects Black faith traditions as it prepares churches, public health organizations, and individuals to help reverse systemic health disparities that result in worse health outcomes in our communities."

Pastors, health directors, coordinators, nurses, church members, community organizers, and health professionals are encouraged to attend the Roadmap Tour, happening in five cities: Charlotte, NC, June 24; Atlanta, GA, July 8 ; Birmingham, AL, July 21; Charleston, SC, August 19; Richmond, VA, September 30.

In each city, workshops will include topics such as strategic planning, community engagement, and evaluation for health ministries. Scientists and health professionals who specialize in Black health will present sessions on diseases that have significant negative impact for Black Americans, including multiple myeloma, genetic kidney disease, and peripheral artery disease. The tour will feature a worship experience led by a renowned faith leader and popular gospel artists: either Crystal Aikin or Charles Jenkins.

Tickets for the Roadmap Tour are $25 per person and $15 per person for groups of 20 or more. Special Juneteenth offer of $10 per person for Charlotte event through June 19.

Register for The Roadmap Tour and learn more about Balm In Gilead programs, including the Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative and The Brain Health Center for African Americans.

The Roadmap Tour and The Healthy Churches 2030 virtual conference, taking place November 13-16, 2023, are driven by the principles of Healthy People 2030, an initiative of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc., is a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that mobilizes Black faith communities to respond to racial health disparities.

The Healthy Churches Roadmap Tour is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

