Calling Global Entrepreneurs! Applications for X-TIME 2024 are Open

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lin-gang Special Area Administrative Committee, in collaboration with the Bank of Shanghai, Lingang Group, and Plug and Play China, has initiated the X•TIME International Entrepreneurship Competition 2024. Registration is now open on the official website until June 14.

In this dynamic era, entrepreneurship has become a trend, a vibrant way of life, and an art infused with passion and challenge. Fueled by the swift progress of technology and globalization, entrepreneurs are presented with unparalleled opportunities and resources, yet they also face unprecedented challenges and competition. Entrepreneurship is no longer confined to traditional business models; today, it's about embracing innovation and technology while upholding social responsibility, aiming to catalyze positive change on a global scale.

X•TIME 2024 is intricately woven into the industrial blueprint of the Lin-gang Special Area, designed to catalyze the emergence of new quality productive forces. Participants can select from four major tech verticals: automotive electronics, critical software, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuits. However, the competition is open to all sorts of innovations in science and technology seeking partnership with the Lin-gang Special Area.

X•TIME opens 48 winning seats for innovative minds from around the world, offering both monetary rewards and supportive policies, including:

A prize pool of 2.8 million CNY

Priority support for settling in Shanghai

Housing and rental subsidies

Simplified application and accelerated process for permanent residency

Research and development subsidies

2 years of free office space

Financing support from the Bank of Shanghai and consideration for Lin-gang Science and Innovation Funds

and consideration for Lin-gang Science and Innovation Funds Customized financial services

In response to the call for innovation and entrepreneurship, and in alignment with the progressive vision of further opening up, the competition offers a dynamic platform for visionary entrepreneurs worldwide to compete and communicate, exchange transformative ideas, and forge impactful collaborations. It also provides a unique opportunity for startups aspiring to enter the Chinese market.

Applications for X•TIME 2024 are open from now until June 14, 2024. While the preliminary round is conducted online, the semi-finals will take place in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Silicon Valley. The final winners will be unveiled on August 17 during the 5th-anniversary celebration of the Lin-gang Special Area.

For more information about X•TIME 2024, please visit the official website and follow us on LinkedIn. We look forward to seeing your excellent ideas this summer!

SOURCE Plug and Play China