Calling on the Medical Establishment to Teach Leadership As a Core Competency

All Physicians Lead: Redefining Physician Leadership for Better Patient Outcomes, by Leon E. Moores, MD, DSc, FACS, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

With his new book, Leon Moores delivers a clear message to physicians at every career stage: you're a leader. It doesn't take an "official" title like Chief of Surgery to make this true. As All Physicians Lead argues, leadership is inextricable from quality physicianship.

Beginning with an agreement on the definition of leadership—influencing thought and behavior to achieve desired results—Moores unpacks the small (often big), important, daily ways physicians are compelled to lead. Whether persuading a patient to stop smoking, a lab to return speedy results, or a surgical team to understand what needs to happen in the OR, to be effective physicians they must be effective leaders.

What's more, our institutions already look to physicians as leaders. They are expected to make critical healthcare decisions, inspire treatment teams, influence patients' behaviors, communicate impeccably, and be exemplars of professional conduct. Yet, few physicians ever receive any focused leadership training as they matriculate through medical school, internships, residency programs, and late career stages.

All Physicians Lead is an urgent call-to-action for anyone involved in the hiring, training, and education of physicians, including physicians themselves. "Physicians should be trained in leadership as a core competency from the start of medical school, throughout their residencies, and throughout their entire careers," Moores said. "When physicians become better leaders, the healthcare system works better for everyone."

About Leon E. Moores, MD, DSc, FACS

Leon Moores has studied and practiced leadership for over 40 years in military and civilian settings. After graduating from West Point, he was commissioned an Infantry officer in the 82nd Airborne Division.

He earned his MD from the Uniformed Services University (USU) School of Medicine and his Doctor of Science in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Moores has served as Chief of Surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Deputy Commander for Integration at the National Naval Medical Center, Neurosurgical Consultant to the Army Surgeon General and most recently as CEO and President of the largest medical group in northern Virginia. He has earned top graduation leadership awards at West Point, the Army Infantry Officer Basic Course, the USU School of Medicine, and the War College. He was twice named the Army Surgeon General's physician leader of the year.

A practicing professor of pediatric neurosurgery, Leon has been designated "top doctor" by the Washingtonian and several Virginia magazines. He is a sought-after speaker, author, and consultant in physician leadership.

About Forbes Books

Media Contacts

