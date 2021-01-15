Calling STEM Educators: Vernier Software & Technology Now Accepting Applications for its 2021 Engineering Award

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology is now accepting applications for the 2021 Vernier Engineering Award. The annual award, with prizes valued at $5,500, recognizes one middle school, high school, or college educator from any STEM subject area for innovatively using Vernier products to teach engineering concepts or practices to students.

"We are committed to supporting educators in every way possible as they work to develop the next generation of scientists and engineers," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The Vernier Engineering Award is one way to recognize educators for their innovative use of data-collection technology—whether it is being used in the classroom or remotely—as well as share their best practices with others."

Applications for the Vernier Engineering Award are due by February 15, 2021, and the winner will be announced on the Vernier website and Vernier social media channels in March 2021. To enter, educators must complete an online application and produce a short video that briefly describes how they are using Vernier products and what engineering concepts or practices are being taught using them.

Applications will be judged by a panel of Vernier experts based on innovation, the engineering concepts being taught, and the ease by which other educators can use the project in their classrooms. The winner will receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier products, and $1,500 toward expenses to attend an upcoming National Science Teachers' Association (NSTA) STEM conference or an upcoming American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) conference.

For complete information on the 2021 Vernier Engineering Contest and to submit an application, visit www.vernier.com/engineering .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

