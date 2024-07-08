Calling Young Changemakers: HEY Global Climate Fund 2024 Opens Applications Today

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HEY Campaign is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the 3rd HEY Global Climate Fund, made possible through the support and partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation, the European Union, and the Pan American Health Organization. This fund offers grants of USD $2500 each to empower young changemakers globally in addressing the critical nexus of climate change and human health within their communities. If you are aged 13-27 and are passionate about driving impactful climate action, this is your opportunity to secure funding for your innovative project. Eligible participants should have a strong commitment to climate advocacy, health, and food security, and can be either members or non-members of the HEY Campaign.

"We believe that young people are the driving force behind the solutions to our most pressing climate and health challenges," said Ashley Lashley, Founder of the HEY Campaign. "Over the past three years through the HEY Global Climate Fund, we aim to provide the resources and platform they need to turn their visionary ideas into impactful actions that promote healthier communities and a more sustainable future."

The fund focuses on three key thematic areas:

1. Climate Change and Human Health, where applicants can explore the health impacts of climate change and suggest solutions for healthier communities.

2. Climate Change, Water Conservation, and Food Security, where they can investigate the links between climate change, water scarcity, and food security, proposing strategies for sustainable food systems.

3. Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, encouraging the development of innovative solid waste management approaches to mitigate climate change impacts.

To apply, candidates must submit their proposals by Monday, August 5th, 2024 via this link - bit.ly/4eESaqf. Shortlisted candidates will be notified on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, and will participate in virtual interviews with The Ashley Lashley Foundation's Evaluation Committee between August 20th and 30th, 2024. The three winning projects will be announced by Friday, September 13th, 2024, with awardees required to provide project updates every two months post-acceptance.

This is a remarkable chance for young climate activists to transform their ideas into actionable solutions. For more information and application details, visit www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/the-hey-campaign. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a meaningful impact!

Contact:

Yazid Mikail

+234 808 645 8732

[email protected]

SOURCE HEY Campaign