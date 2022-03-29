Callisto Media Announces Chief Financial Officer As Company Accelerates Toward Next Stage Of Growth

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callisto Media, one of the world's fastest growing tech/media companies, today announced Steve DeLorenzo will join the company as Chief Financial Officer.

"Callisto has shown tremendous growth over the past few years, and we are now ready to accelerate our global scale. Steve is a seasoned finance and operational executive, and he will be a key part of the leadership team that will help guide our next phase of expansion," said Benjamin Wayne, CEO of Callisto Media. "I am thrilled to work with him and confident that his strategic approach and experience spanning all aspects of finance including M&A, capital markets, and scale will be instrumental to our next stage."

DeLorenzo joins the company from Travel Leaders Group, where he was Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Financial Officer, leading the company's acquisition program and public-market readiness efforts. Prior to Travel Leaders Group, he was Global CFO for PR Newswire, where he was responsible for global finance, strategic planning, information security and facilities. He also shepherded the sale to Cision in 2016.

Sandy Gould, Callisto's Chief People Officer who also joined the company in recent months to lead talent transformation said, "Steve is joining us at a time when the company is preparing to scale in a way not seen before. We've built an amazing technology-driven content company that has touched the lives of over 50 million people. Steve will bring the kind of experience and strategy to help us reach one billion."

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Callisto," said DeLorenzo. "I deeply admire and respect the teams who have built this business from the ground up, who have remained laser-focused on their operating model in order to serve a growing audience." Echoing Bernadette Aulestia's sentiment from the week prior, DeLorenzo noted, "I'm ready to begin this journey to unlock Callisto's potential to become one of the world's most valuable media companies."

About Callisto Media

Callisto Media is a technology and media company that is revolutionizing the way content is created by leveraging Big Data, AI, and lean economics to unearth the unmet needs of mass niche audiences and create high-quality content at scale. Since inception in 2011, we have served 50 million individuals and have become one of the world's largest publishers, creating content for audiences that are typically overlooked by traditional media companies.

SOURCE Callisto Media