Callon Petroleum Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Reported net income of $220.6 million, or $3.57 per diluted share

Reported adjusted income of $119.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share

1Q23 production in line with guidance with capital expenditures below guidance

Increased drilling and completions efficiencies through simultaneous operations on larger projects

Debt moves lower for the eleventh consecutive quarter

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. A conference call to discuss the results is planned for 8 a.m. CDT, Thursday, May 4. Slides accompanying today's release are available at www.callon.com/investors.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income of $220.6 million , or $3.57 per diluted share (all share amounts are stated on a diluted basis), adjusted EBITDAX of $326.3 million , and adjusted income of $119.9 million or $1.94 per diluted share

, or per diluted share (all share amounts are stated on a diluted basis), adjusted EBITDAX of , and adjusted income of or per diluted share Net cash provided by operating activities was $247.9 million and adjusted free cash flow was $7.2 million

and adjusted free cash flow was Total production averaged 100 MBoe/d (60% oil), in-line with guidance

Capital expenditures were below expectations at $270.1 million

Reduced total debt by $37.7 million , the eleventh consecutive quarter of debt reduction

, the eleventh consecutive quarter of debt reduction Increased completion stages pumped per day by more than 15% vs. the first half of 2022

"We posted solid financial and operating results for the first quarter and remain on track to achieve our full year objectives," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Execution of larger scale projects in the first half of the year will drive production growth and cash flow through the remainder of the year. These projects also benefit from improved cycle times generated from solid drilling and completion efficiencies and a consistent, high-level of well performance. We remain committed to achieving our near-term debt reduction targets and implementing a shareholder return program later this year."

Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2023, Callon converted its accounting method from full cost to successful efforts which resulted in certain changes to the financial statements. On the income statement, the impacts were primarily the elimination of capitalized interest and G&A and the addition of exploration expense. On the balance sheet, the most significant changes were an increase to oil and gas properties and stockholders' equity driven by lower historical impairments under successful efforts as compared to full cost. As a result, DD&A has increased under successful efforts due to a higher depletable base.

Callon reported first quarter 2023 net income of $220.6 million, or $3.57 per share, and adjusted EBITDAX of $326.3 million. Adjusted income was $119.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share.

The Company generated $247.9 million of net cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter. Total operational capital expenditures for the quarter were $270.1 million. Callon expects its adjusted free cash flow to increase through the remainder of 2023 which will continue to be allocated solely to debt reduction until the key $2.0 billion milestone is reached.

On May 1, 2023 Callon completed the spring redetermination for its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"). The borrowing base was reaffirmed at $2 billion with an elected commitment of $1.5 billion. During the quarter, debt under the Credit Facility was reduced by $37.7 million for a quarter-end balance of $465.3 million.

Operational Results

First quarter production averaged 100 MBoe/d (60% oil and 80% liquids), in line with guidance. During the quarter, 29 wells were turned in-line. Of note was a 13-well project producing at various stages of flowback over quarter end after being turned in-line ahead of expectations due to improved completion times.

Average realized commodity prices during the quarter were $75.65 per Bbl for oil (99% of NYMEX WTI), $24.18 per Bbl for natural gas liquids, and $2.22 per MMBtu for natural gas (80% of NYMEX HH). This quarter's oil price realization was negatively impacted by tightening Gulf Coast and international oil price basis differentials to WTI pricing. Total average realized price for the period was $53.07 per Boe on an unhedged basis.

Lease operating expense, which includes workover expense, for the quarter was $75.1 million or $8.36 per Boe compared to $74.1 million or $7.58 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential per unit increase was primarily related to increases in certain operating expenses such as fuel, power, and equipment rental, as well as the distribution of fixed costs spread over lower production volumes.

Capital Investments

Callon incurred $270.1 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis. Capital spending was 8% below the midpoint of the Company's first quarter guidance primarily due to lower facility spending and fewer workovers.

Second Quarter Activity Outlook and Guidance

Callon entered the second quarter running seven drilling rigs, four in the Delaware Basin, two in the Midland Basin, and one in the Eagle Ford. The Company intends to maintain this drilling pace through mid-year. Callon is currently utilizing two completion crews.

For the second quarter, the Company expects to produce 105 - 108 MBoe/d which includes oil volumes of 63 - 65 MBbls/d. Gross wells turned to sales are expected to be 33 - 38 gross wells (31 - 36 net). Operational capital expenditures are expected to be $285 - $300 million on an accrual basis. Second quarter guidance are available in the accompanying presentation.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDAX," "adjusted income," and "adjusted income per diluted share." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the SEC and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital, changes in accrued hedge settlements, merger, integration and transaction expense, and other income and expense, less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity.

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, exploration expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDAX presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBITDAX. The following tables reconcile the Company's adjusted income and adjusted EBITDAX to net income (loss):





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



(In thousands except per share data) Net income (loss)

$220,638

$221,868

($7,715) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(25,645)

25,855

358,300 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative settlements, net

12,012

(44,380)

(133,476) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards

1,881

3,615

6,043 Impairment of oil and gas properties

—

2,201

— Merger, integration, transaction and other

(6,414)

(485)

(13) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

3,241

— Tax effect on adjustments above (a)

3,815

2,090

(48,479) Change in valuation allowance

(86,383)

(40,836)

1,551 Adjusted income

$119,904

$173,169

$176,211













Net income per diluted share

$3.57

$3.59

($0.13) Adjusted income per diluted share

$1.94

$2.80

$2.84













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

61,625

61,610

61,487 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP)

61,874

61,844

62,065





(a) Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



(In thousands) Net income (loss)

$220,638

$221,868

($7,715) (Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(25,645)

25,855

358,300 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative settlements, net

12,012

(44,380)

(133,476) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards

1,881

3,615

6,043 Merger, integration, transaction and other

(6,414)

(485)

(13) Income tax (benefit) expense

(50,695)

7,286

(87) Interest expense

46,306

46,772

47,096 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

125,965

134,735

113,643 Exploration

2,232

2,466

1,885 Impairment of oil and gas properties

—

2,201

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

3,241

— Adjusted EBITDAX

$326,280

$403,174

$385,676

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities

$247,913

$333,987

$247,821 Changes in working capital and other

18,869

13,781

125,799 Changes in accrued hedge settlements

12,791

15,816

(31,951) Merger, integration and transaction

—

—

769 Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital

279,573

363,584

342,438













Capital expenditures

204,900

200,539

168,270 Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures

67,460

(1,870)

(8,897) Capital expenditures before accruals

272,360

198,669

159,373













Adjusted free cash flow

$7,213

$164,915

$183,065

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par and share amounts)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022* ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $3,370

$3,395 Accounts receivable, net 210,107

237,128 Fair value of derivatives 25,761

21,332 Other current assets 35,406

35,783 Total current assets 274,644

297,638 Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts accounting method:





Proved properties, net 4,999,527

4,851,529 Unproved properties 1,227,575

1,225,768 Total oil and natural gas properties, net 6,227,102

6,077,297 Other property and equipment, net 28,719

26,152 Deferred income taxes 45,669

— Deferred financing costs 17,152

18,822 Other assets, net 58,379

68,560 Total assets $6,651,665

$6,488,469 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $550,923

$536,233 Fair value of derivatives 570

16,197 Other current liabilities 146,195

150,384 Total current liabilities 697,688

702,814 Long-term debt 2,204,514

2,241,295 Asset retirement obligations 55,023

53,892 Fair value of derivatives 6,594

13,415 Other long-term liabilities 38,088

51,272 Total liabilities 3,001,907

3,062,688 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized; 61,625,170 and 61,621,518 shares outstanding, respectively 616

616 Capital in excess of par value 4,025,533

4,022,194 Accumulated deficit (376,391)

(597,029) Total stockholders' equity 3,649,758

3,425,781 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,651,665

$6,488,469





* Financial information for the prior period has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting. For additional information, refer to our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022* Operating Revenues:





Oil $409,556

$553,249 Natural gas 23,586

43,976 Natural gas liquids 43,370

67,618 Sales of purchased oil and gas 83,534

112,375 Total operating revenues 560,046

777,218







Operating Expenses:





Lease operating 75,102

67,328 Production and ad valorem taxes 32,721

37,678 Gathering, transportation and processing 25,977

20,775 Exploration 2,232

1,885 Cost of purchased oil and gas 86,061

111,271 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 125,965

113,643 General and administrative 27,798

27,057 Merger, integration and transaction —

769 Total operating expenses 375,856

380,406 Income From Operations 184,190

396,812







Other (Income) Expenses:





Interest expense 46,306

47,096 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (25,645)

358,300 Other (income) expense (6,414)

(782) Total other (income) expense 14,247

404,614







Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 169,943

(7,802) Income tax benefit 50,695

87 Net Income (Loss) $220,638

($7,715)







Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:





Basic $3.58

($0.13) Diluted $3.57

($0.13)







Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:





Basic 61,625

61,487 Diluted 61,874

61,487





* Financial information for the prior period has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting. For additional information, refer to our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022* Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $220,638

($7,715) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 125,965

113,643 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 2,631

3,749 Deferred income tax benefit (51,977)

— (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (25,645)

358,300 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (779)

(101,525) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 1,881

6,043 Other, net (1,184)

2,894 Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 24,019

(109,830) Other current assets (1,618)

(4,180) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (46,018)

(13,558) Net cash provided by operating activities 247,913

247,821 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (204,900)

(168,270) Acquisition of oil and gas properties (5,991)

(9,168) Proceeds from sales of assets 2,054

4,484 Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

(19,171) Other, net (1,072)

3,635 Net cash used in investing activities (209,909)

(188,490) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on credit facility 669,500

673,000 Payments on credit facility (707,200)

(746,000) Payment of deferred financing costs (42)

— Other, net (287)

7,937 Net cash used in financing activities (38,029)

(65,063) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (25)

(5,732) Balance, beginning of period 3,395

9,882 Balance, end of period $3,370

$4,150





* Financial information for the prior period has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting. For additional information, refer to our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

