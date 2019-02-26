Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Feb 26, 2019, 16:10 ET
HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2018.
2018 Highlights
- Full-year 2018 production of 32.9 Mboe/d (79% oil), an increase of 44% over 2017 volumes and at the top of the 2018 guidance range with a higher oil cut
- Year-end proved reserves of 238.5 MMboe (76% oil), a year-over-year increase of 74% combined with an oil content that has remained consistently over 75% since commencing horizontal development in 2012
- Proved reserve additions replaced 690% of 2018 production at a "drill-bit" finding and development cost (i) of $7.03 per Boe and a proved developed finding and development cost(i) of $13.40 per Boe
- Generated an operating margin of $40.16 per Boe reflecting our high level of oil volumes, proactive investments in infrastructure and offtake relationships, and cost structure improvements
- Realized net income of $300.4 million and generated Adjusted EBITDA(i) of $432.5 million relative to cash drilling and completion capital expenditures of $403.5 million
- Completed the acquisition of 34,523 net working interest acres and 1,530 net mineral acres within our core operating areas, more than doubling our Delaware footprint since 2017, and also traded 4,420 net acres to further long-lateral development
- Divested 3,540 net acres as part of ongoing initiatives to monetize non-core assets and enhance returns on capital
- Executed firm transportation and marketing agreements that are expected to transition 25 MBbl/d of our gross oil production to a combination of Gulf Coast, Brent and waterborne pricing January 2020
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
- Fourth quarter 2018 production of 41.1 Mboe/d (81% oil), an increase of 55% over fourth quarter 2017 volumes and a sequential increase of 18%
- Generated $151.6 million of cash provided by operating activities, exceeding cash used in investing activities for operational capital additions of $127.8 million in the development of oil and natural gas properties
- Began building an inventory of drilled, uncompleted wells to support our transition to larger scale development in the Delaware Basin in 2019
Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The past year represented a significant inflection point in the maturity of our Permian operations and progression to a development model that will drive increased capital efficiency and corporate returns. The critical steps we took this past year will assist in our transition to full-field development, employing larger pad concepts as part of an integrated technical and operational approach to multi-zone resource monetization. We enter 2019 with a substantial proved reserve base approaching 250 million BOE that has consistently carried one of the highest percentages of oil across our peer group since we commenced horizontal development. As part of the maturation of our business, our corporate decline rates have also moderated over the last few years, setting the stage for decreasing capital intensity as more capital will contribute to incremental production growth and less capital will be needed for replacement. This dynamic, combined with the impact of larger scale program development in the Delaware Basin that will emerge around mid-year, provides a solid foundation for quality growth in 2019 and beyond." He continued, "As the industry landscape evolves, operators are faced with the choice of pursuing short-term benefits at the expense of future reinvestment opportunities, capital efficiency and longer-term growth trajectory. We remain steadfast in our long-term value focus, employing resource development concepts and pace of activity that will keep us on a path to sustainable free cash flow generation at WTI prices in the low $50s from repeatable investments in our high quality asset base."
Operations Update
At December 31, 2018, we had 466 gross (364 net) horizontal wells producing from eight established flow units in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended December 31, 2018 grew 55% to 41.1 Mboe/d (81% oil) as compared to the same period of 2017. Full year production for 2018 averaged 32.9 Mboe/d (79% oil) reflecting growth of 44% over 2017 volumes.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we drilled 17 gross (15.3 net) horizontal wells, and placed a combined 19 gross (17.2 net) horizontal wells on production. Wells placed on production during the quarter totaled approximately 106,000 net lateral feet and were completed in the upper and lower intervals of the Lower Spraberry, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B within the Midland Basin and the Lower Wolfcamp A within the Delaware Basin.
Midland Basin
We brought nine gross wells online in the Monarch area in the fourth quarter achieving an average peak 24-hour rate of 235 Boe per thousand lateral feet with an average oil cut of 86%. More recent wells in the Monarch area demonstrate consistency in our well results across multiple zones with the Casselman 40 pad, a Wolfcamp A and B co-development project, averaging approximately 150 barrels of oil per thousand lateral feet in early time flowback. Additional multi-interval pad development projects targeting both upper and lower flow units in the Lower Spraberry, coupled with a Middle Spraberry well, are currently flowing back with encouraging early time results relative to offsetting wells.
In the WildHorse area in Howard County, we placed on production a three-well pad which produced an average of approximately 190 Boe (90% oil) per day per thousand lateral feet per well through the first 30 days. During the first quarter of 2019, we will be completing a five-well pad developing the Wolfcamp A on 10-well spacing, building upon our successful pilot test in the Fairway area of WildHorse last year.
The previously disclosed outage at a third party gas processing facility in Martin County has persisted into the first quarter as the plant is brought back on a gradual basis. We expect a normalized level of gas processing to resume during the month of March. We estimate lost natural gas and NGL volumes during the fourth quarter of approximately 9,800 Mcfe/d, with no impact to our oil volumes. We currently expect an impact of approximately 4,000 Mcfe/d in the first quarter of 2019.
Delaware Basin
At our Spur area in Ward County, we placed on production six gross wells with an average completed lateral length of just under 8,000 feet. A two-well development including the Teewinot A1 04LA and A2 05LA wells have demonstrated strong performance since being turned to production in December. The two wells averaged approximately 390 Boe (85% oil) per day per thousand lateral feet through the first 70 days of production resulting in total production of nearly 260,000 Boe in just over two months. The Rock Garden A 08 LA and 01 LA wells, which were completed separately and brought on production during the third and latter part of the fourth quarter respectively, have each averaged approximately 1,300 Boe (88% oil) per day over their first 60 days. Additionally, the Limber Pine A2 05LA and A1 01LA wells, brought on production in November and December respectively, have each also averaged approximately 1,175 Boe (85% oil) per day through their first 60 days on production.
We continue to build an inventory of drilled, uncompleted wells at Spur in preparation for larger pad development projects which are slated for completion during the second half of the year and are expected to provide meaningful production growth into year-end 2019 and early 2020. As part of our increased scale of planned development, we continue to enhance our field operations through an addition to our existing recycling facility. The addition will bring our total recycling capacity to 60,000 barrels of water per day, reducing our sourcing and disposal costs on a go forward basis while also reducing our environmental impact in the regional area.
Following the acquisition of a significant producing asset base in September 2018, we have advanced several initiatives to improve operational reliability and reduce operating costs. We will be accelerating our maintenance and field optimization projects over the next three months, requiring a voluntary shut-in of production during that time. We expect this deferral of production will impact our productive capacity by roughly 1,000 Boe/d during the first quarter with a decreased impact in the second quarter as the project is expected to be completed in April.
Capital Expenditures
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we incurred $546.1 million in cash operational capital expenditures (including other items) of $127.8 million in the fourth quarter, which represented a $21.7 million decrease from the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we spent approximately $92.4 million on drilling and completion and $35.4 million on facilities, equipment, and other items on a cash basis. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Operational
|
Capitalized
|
Capitalized
|
Total Capital
|
Capital (a)
|
Interest
|
G&A
|
Expenditures
|
Cash basis (b)
|
$
|
127,823
|
$
|
20,159
|
$
|
7,839
|
$
|
155,821
|
Timing adjustments (c)
|
13,354
|
(2,659)
|
—
|
10,695
|
Non-cash items
|
—
|
—
|
353
|
353
|
Accrual basis
|
$
|
141,177
|
$
|
17,500
|
$
|
8,192
|
$
|
166,869
|
(a)
|
Includes seismic, land and other items.
|
(b)
|
Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count.
|
(c)
|
Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.
|
Operating and Financial Results
|
The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended,
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Net production
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
3,076
|
2,521
|
1,936
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
4,225
|
4,144
|
3,018
|
Total (Mboe)
|
3,780
|
3,212
|
2,439
|
Average daily production (Boe/d)
|
41,087
|
34,913
|
26,511
|
% oil (Boe basis)
|
81
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
79
|
%
|
Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)
|
Oil revenue
|
$
|
150,398
|
$
|
142,601
|
$
|
104,132
|
Natural gas revenue (a)
|
11,497
|
18,613
|
14,081
|
Total operating revenues
|
161,895
|
161,214
|
118,213
|
Impact of settled derivatives
|
(1,594)
|
(9,239)
|
(4,501)
|
Adjusted Total Revenue (i)
|
$
|
160,301
|
$
|
151,975
|
$
|
113,712
|
Average realized sales price
(excluding impact of settled derivatives)
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
$
|
48.89
|
$
|
56.57
|
$
|
53.79
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
2.72
|
4.49
|
4.67
|
Total (Boe)
|
42.83
|
50.19
|
48.47
|
Average realized sales price
(including impact of settled derivatives)
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
$
|
48.52
|
$
|
52.87
|
$
|
51.28
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
2.62
|
4.51
|
4.78
|
Total (Boe)
|
42.41
|
47.31
|
46.62
|
Additional per Boe data
|
Sales price (b)
|
$
|
42.83
|
$
|
50.19
|
$
|
48.47
|
Lease operating expense (c)
|
6.47
|
5.77
|
4.84
|
Gathering and treating expense (a)
|
—
|
—
|
0.57
|
Production taxes
|
2.51
|
3.20
|
2.55
|
Operating margin
|
$
|
33.85
|
$
|
41.22
|
$
|
40.51
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
15.74
|
$
|
15.02
|
$
|
14.98
|
Adjusted G&A (d)
|
Cash component (e)
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
2.17
|
$
|
2.46
|
Non-cash component
|
0.50
|
0.57
|
0.54
|
(a)
|
On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the revenue recognition accounting standard. Consequently, natural gas gathering and treating expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were accounted for as a reduction to revenue.
|
(b)
|
Excludes the impact of settled derivatives.
|
(c)
|
Excludes gathering and treating expense.
|
(d)
|
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(e)
|
Excludes the amortization of equity-settled share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.
Total Revenue. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Callon reported total revenue of $161.9 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $160.3 million, including the impact of a $1.6 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 41.1 Mboe/d compared to average daily production of 34.9 Mboe/d in the third quarter of 2018. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.
Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Callon recognized the following hedging-related items (in thousands, except per unit data):
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
In Thousands
|
Per Unit
|
Oil derivatives
|
Net loss on settlements
|
$
|
(1,157)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
Net gain on fair value adjustments
|
101,693
|
Total gain on oil derivatives
|
$
|
100,536
|
Natural gas derivatives
|
Net loss on settlements
|
$
|
(437)
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
Net gain on fair value adjustments
|
3,819
|
Total gain on natural gas derivatives
|
$
|
3,382
|
Total oil & natural gas derivatives
|
Net loss on settlements
|
$
|
(1,594)
|
$
|
(0.42)
|
Net gain on fair value adjustments
|
105,512
|
Total gain on total oil & natural gas derivatives
|
$
|
103,918
Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $6.47 per Boe, compared to LOE of $5.77 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in this metric resulted primarily from an increase in costs associated with recently acquired assets that reflect a higher historical operating cost.
Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $2.51 per Boe for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing approximately 6% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $15.74 per Boe compared to $15.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018. The increase on a per unit basis was primarily attributable to greater increases in our depreciable asset base and assumed future development costs related to undeveloped proved reserves as compared to the estimated total proved reserve base.
General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $9.6 million, or $2.53 per Boe, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $8.8 million, or $2.74 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2018. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $7.7 million, or $2.03 per Boe, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $7.0 million, or $2.17 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2018.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Total G&A expense
|
$
|
8,514
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash)
|
1,069
|
Adjusted G&A – total
|
9,583
|
Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash)
|
(1,802)
|
Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash)
|
(94)
|
Adjusted G&A – cash component
|
$
|
7,687
Income tax expense. Callon provides for income taxes at a statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized, which primarily relate to non-deductible executive compensation expenses, restricted stock windfalls and shortfalls, and state income taxes. We recorded an income tax expense of $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 which relates to deferred federal and State of Texas gross margin tax. As of December 31, 2017, the valuation allowance was $60,919. During 2018, the Company's tax position transitioned from a net deferred tax asset position to a net deferred tax liability position, thereby unwinding the valuation allowance balance to $0 as of December 31, 2018. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income (loss) available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision of $30.3 million (or $0.13 per diluted share) for the quarter as if the valuation allowance did not exist.
Proved Reserves
DeGolyer and MacNaughton prepared estimates of Callon's reserves as of December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2018, our estimated net proved reserves grew 74% from prior year-end, totaling 238.5 MMboe and included 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $2.9 billion. Oil constituted approximately 76% of our total estimated equivalent net proved reserves and approximately 72% of our total estimated equivalent proved developed reserves. We added 85.0 MMboe of new reserves in extensions and discoveries through our development efforts in our operating areas, where we drilled a total of 70 gross (57.5 net) wells. We purchased reserves in place of 39.7 MMboe in a significant Delaware acquisition as well as bolt-on acquisitions completed within the Permian Basin and reduced our estimated net proved reserves through net revisions of previous estimates of 2.0 MMboe and reclassifications of 9.1 MMboe to probable reserves. Our net revisions of previous estimates were primarily related to technical revisions of proved undeveloped reserves. We reclassified 19 proved undeveloped ("PUD") locations to probable reserves, primarily due to acreage trades and changes in our development plan, including larger pad development concepts and co-development of zones. These changes resulted in the anticipated drilling of PUD locations being moved beyond five years from initial booking. The changes in our proved reserves are as follows (in Mboe):
|
Proved reserves:
|
Reserves at December 31, 2017
|
136,974
|
Extensions and discoveries
|
84,955
|
Purchase of reserves in place
|
39,683
|
Revisions to previous estimates
|
(2,021)
|
Reclassifications due to changes in development plan
|
(9,065)
|
Production
|
(12,018)
|
Reserves at December 31, 2018
|
238,508
Callon replaced 690% of 2018 production as calculated by the sum of reserve extensions and discoveries, divided by annual production ("Organic reserve replacement ratio," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)). The Company's finding and development costs from extensions and discoveries ("Drill-bit F&D costs per Boe," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) were $7.03 per Boe calculated as accrual costs incurred for exploration and development divided by the reserves (in barrels of oil equivalent) added from extensions and discoveries. In addition, the Company had proved developed finding and development costs ("PD F&D costs per Boe," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $13.40 per Boe.
Senior Management Promotions
As part of Callon's focus on leadership development to support the execution of our strategy, Michol Ecklund has been promoted to the role Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this new role, Michol will leverage her prior experience in human resources, environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, and philanthropy, while continuing to provide legal advice to Callon. In addition, Liam Kelly has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Corporate Development, continuing to lead our business development efforts as well as manage our corporate planning team.
2019 Guidance
|
Full Year
|
Full Year
|
2018 Actual
|
2019 Guidance
|
Total production (Mboe/d)
|
32.9
|
39.5 - 41.5
|
% oil
|
79%
|
77% - 78%
|
Income statement expenses (per Boe)
|
LOE, including workovers
|
$5.76
|
$5.50 - $6.50
|
Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)
|
6%
|
7%
|
Adjusted G&A: cash component (a)
|
$2.35
|
$2.00 - $2.50
|
Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (b)
|
$0.55
|
$0.50 - $1.00
|
Cash interest expense (c)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
Effective income tax rate
|
22%
|
22%
|
Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)
|
Total operational (d)
|
$583
|
$500 - $525
|
Capitalized interest and G&A expenses
|
$84
|
$100 - $105
|
Net operated horizontal wells placed on production
|
54
|
47 - 49
|
(a)
|
Excludes stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation and amortization. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(b)
|
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
|
(c)
|
All interest expense anticipated to be capitalized.
|
(d)
|
Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.
|
Hedge Portfolio Summary
|
The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of December 31, 2018 for the periods indicated:
|
For the Full Year of
|
For the Full Year of
|
Oil contracts (WTI)
|
2019
|
2020
|
Puts
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
912,500
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
$
|
65.00
|
$
|
—
|
Put spreads
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
912,500
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
65.00
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (short put)
|
$
|
42.50
|
$
|
—
|
Collar contracts combined with short puts (three-way collars)
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
4,564,000
|
—
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
Ceiling (short call)
|
$
|
67.62
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
56.60
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (short put)
|
$
|
43.60
|
$
|
—
|
Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (Bbls)
|
4,746,500
|
4,024,000
|
Weighted average price per Bbl
|
$
|
(4.72)
|
$
|
(1.51)
|
Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)
|
Collar contracts (two-way collars)
|
Total volume (MMBtu)
|
8,282,500
|
—
|
Weighted average price per MMBtu
|
Ceiling (short call)
|
$
|
3.46
|
$
|
—
|
Floor (long put)
|
$
|
2.91
|
$
|
—
|
Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)
|
Swap contracts
|
Total volume (MMBtu)
|
11,321,000
|
4,758,000
|
Weighted average price per MMBtu
|
$
|
(1.23)
|
$
|
(1.12)
Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $154.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $39.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for the quarter as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share:
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
154,370
|
$
|
36,108
|
$
|
21,001
|
Net (gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(105,512)
|
25,100
|
26,037
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
|
(1,053)
|
879
|
865
|
Tax effect on adjustments above
|
22,379
|
(5,456)
|
(9,416)
|
Change in valuation allowance
|
(30,281)
|
(8,323)
|
(8,285)
|
Adjusted Income
|
$
|
39,903
|
$
|
48,308
|
$
|
30,202
|
Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.15
|
Three Months Ended
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Net income
|
$
|
156,194
|
$
|
37,931
|
$
|
22,824
|
Net (gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(105,512)
|
25,100
|
26,037
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
770
|
2,587
|
2,101
|
Acquisition expense
|
1,333
|
1,435
|
(112)
|
Income tax expense
|
5,647
|
1,487
|
248
|
Interest expense
|
735
|
711
|
461
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
60,301
|
48,977
|
37,222
|
Accretion expense
|
248
|
202
|
154
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
119,716
|
$
|
118,430
|
$
|
88,935
Discretionary Cash Flow. Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $118.3 million and is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
156,194
|
$
|
37,931
|
$
|
22,824
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
60,301
|
48,977
|
37,222
|
Accretion expense
|
248
|
202
|
154
|
Amortization of non-cash debt related items
|
734
|
708
|
455
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
5,647
|
1,487
|
247
|
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
|
(105,512)
|
25,100
|
26,037
|
Gain on sale of other property and equipment
|
(64)
|
(102)
|
—
|
Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards
|
1,823
|
1,708
|
1,240
|
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
|
(1,053)
|
879
|
865
|
Discretionary cash flow
|
$
|
118,318
|
$
|
116,890
|
$
|
89,044
|
Changes in working capital
|
33,710
|
(347)
|
$
|
(8,642)
|
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
|
(389)
|
(507)
|
(216)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
151,639
|
$
|
116,036
|
$
|
80,186
PV-10: Pre-tax PV-10, a non-GAAP measure(i), as of December 31, 2018 is reconciled below to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (in thousands):
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
|
$
|
2,941,293
|
Add: 10 percent annual discount, net of income taxes
|
3,716,571
|
Add: future undiscounted income taxes
|
782,470
|
Undiscounted future net cash flows
|
7,440,334
|
Less: 10 percent annual discount without tax effect
|
(4,291,127)
|
Total Proved Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10
|
3,149,207
|
Total Proved Developed Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10
|
2,222,049
|
Total Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10
|
$
|
927,158
F&D and Reserve Replacement: The following table reconciles Drill-bit finding and development costs per boe(i) ("Drill-bit F&D per boe), Proved Developed finding and developed costs per boe(i) (PD F&D), Organic Reserve Replacement Ratio(i), and All-sources reserve replacement ratio(i); all of which are non-GAAP measures:
|
Calculation
|
2018
|
Parameters
|
Metrics
|
Production (Mboe)
|
(A)
|
12,018
|
Proved reserve data
|
Proved reserves (Mboe)
|
Total Proved extensions, discoveries, and other additions
|
(B)
|
84,955
|
Proved Undeveloped extensions, discoveries, and other additions, net of revisions
|
(C)
|
52,526
|
Proved Undeveloped transfers to Proved Developed
|
(D)
|
11,075
|
Total Proved additions, net of revisions and reclassifications
|
(E)
|
113,552
|
Total Proved extensions, discoveries, and other additions, net of revisions
|
(F)
|
82,934
|
Costs Incurred:
|
Acquisition costs:
|
Evaluated properties
|
$ 347,305
|
Unevaluated properties
|
466,816
|
Development costs
|
(G)
|
259,410
|
Exploration costs
|
(H)
|
323,458
|
Total costs incurred
|
$ 1,396,989
|
Drill-bit F&D costs per Boe (two-stream)
|
(G + H) / (F)
|
$7.03
|
PD F&D per Boe (two-stream)
|
(G + H) / (B - C + D)
|
$13.40
|
Organic reserve replacement ratio
|
(F) / (A)
|
690%
|
All-sources reserve replacement ratio
|
(E) / (A)
|
945%
|
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par and per share values and share data)
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
16,051
|
$
|
27,995
|
Accounts receivable
|
131,720
|
114,320
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
65,114
|
406
|
Other current assets
|
9,740
|
2,139
|
Total current assets
|
222,625
|
144,860
|
Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:
|
Evaluated properties
|
4,585,020
|
3,429,570
|
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|
(2,270,675)
|
(2,084,095)
|
Net evaluated oil and natural gas properties
|
2,314,345
|
1,345,475
|
Unevaluated properties
|
1,404,513
|
1,168,016
|
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
|
3,718,858
|
2,513,491
|
Other property and equipment, net
|
21,901
|
20,361
|
Restricted investments
|
3,424
|
3,372
|
Deferred tax asset
|
—
|
52
|
Deferred financing costs
|
6,087
|
4,863
|
Acquisition deposit
|
—
|
900
|
Other assets, net
|
6,278
|
5,397
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,979,173
|
$
|
2,693,296
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
261,184
|
$
|
162,878
|
Accrued interest
|
24,665
|
9,235
|
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
|
1,390
|
4,621
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
3,887
|
1,295
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
10,480
|
27,744
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,310
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
314,916
|
205,773
|
Senior secured revolving credit facility
|
200,000
|
25,000
|
6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024
|
595,788
|
595,196
|
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026
|
393,685
|
—
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
10,405
|
4,725
|
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
|
2,067
|
3,490
|
Deferred tax liability
|
9,564
|
1,457
|
Fair value of derivatives
|
7,440
|
1,284
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
100
|
405
|
Total liabilities
|
1,533,965
|
837,330
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized: 1,458,948 shares outstanding
|
15
|
15
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 227,582,575 and 201,836,172 shares outstanding, respectively
|
2,276
|
2,018
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,477,278
|
2,181,359
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(34,361)
|
(327,426)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,445,208
|
1,855,966
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,979,173
|
$
|
2,693,296
|
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating revenues:
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
150,398
|
$
|
104,132
|
$
|
530,898
|
$
|
322,374
|
Natural gas sales
|
11,497
|
14,082
|
56,726
|
44,100
|
Total operating revenues
|
161,895
|
118,214
|
587,624
|
366,474
|
Operating expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
24,475
|
13,201
|
69,180
|
49,907
|
Production taxes
|
9,490
|
6,228
|
35,755
|
22,396
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
59,502
|
36,543
|
181,909
|
115,714
|
General and administrative
|
8,514
|
8,172
|
35,293
|
27,067
|
Settled share-based awards
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,351
|
Accretion expense
|
248
|
154
|
874
|
677
|
Acquisition expense
|
1,333
|
(112)
|
5,083
|
2,916
|
Total operating expenses
|
103,562
|
64,186
|
328,094
|
225,028
|
Income from operations
|
58,333
|
54,028
|
259,530
|
141,446
|
Other (income) expenses:
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts
|
735
|
461
|
2,500
|
2,159
|
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|
(103,918)
|
30,536
|
(48,544)
|
18,901
|
Other income
|
(325)
|
(41)
|
(2,896)
|
(1,311)
|
Total other (income) expense
|
(103,508)
|
30,956
|
(48,940)
|
19,749
|
Income before income taxes
|
161,841
|
23,072
|
308,470
|
121,697
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
5,647
|
248
|
8,110
|
1,273
|
Net income
|
156,194
|
22,824
|
300,360
|
120,424
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(1,824)
|
(1,823)
|
(7,295)
|
(7,295)
|
Income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
154,370
|
$
|
21,001
|
$
|
293,065
|
$
|
113,129
|
Income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
0.56
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
0.56
|
Shares used in computing income per common share:
|
Basic
|
227,580
|
201,835
|
216,941
|
201,526
|
Diluted
|
228,191
|
202,426