Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Highlights

Full-year 2018 production of 32.9 Mboe/d (79% oil), an increase of 44% over 2017 volumes and at the top of the 2018 guidance range with a higher oil cut

Year-end proved reserves of 238.5 MMboe (76% oil), a year-over-year increase of 74% combined with an oil content that has remained consistently over 75% since commencing horizontal development in 2012

Proved reserve additions replaced 690% of 2018 production at a "drill-bit" finding and development cost (i) of $7.03 per Boe and a proved developed finding and development cost (i) of $13.40 per Boe

of per Boe and a proved developed finding and development cost of per Boe Generated an operating margin of $40.16 per Boe reflecting our high level of oil volumes, proactive investments in infrastructure and offtake relationships, and cost structure improvements

per Boe reflecting our high level of oil volumes, proactive investments in infrastructure and offtake relationships, and cost structure improvements Realized net income of $300.4 million and generated Adjusted EBITDA (i) of $432.5 million relative to cash drilling and completion capital expenditures of $403.5 million

and generated Adjusted EBITDA of relative to cash drilling and completion capital expenditures of Completed the acquisition of 34,523 net working interest acres and 1,530 net mineral acres within our core operating areas, more than doubling our Delaware footprint since 2017, and also traded 4,420 net acres to further long-lateral development

footprint since 2017, and also traded 4,420 net acres to further long-lateral development Divested 3,540 net acres as part of ongoing initiatives to monetize non-core assets and enhance returns on capital

Executed firm transportation and marketing agreements that are expected to transition 25 MBbl/d of our gross oil production to a combination of Gulf Coast, Brent and waterborne pricing January 2020

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2018 production of 41.1 Mboe/d (81% oil), an increase of 55% over fourth quarter 2017 volumes and a sequential increase of 18%

Generated $151.6 million of cash provided by operating activities, exceeding cash used in investing activities for operational capital additions of $127.8 million in the development of oil and natural gas properties

of cash provided by operating activities, exceeding cash used in investing activities for operational capital additions of in the development of oil and natural gas properties Began building an inventory of drilled, uncompleted wells to support our transition to larger scale development in the Delaware Basin in 2019

Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The past year represented a significant inflection point in the maturity of our Permian operations and progression to a development model that will drive increased capital efficiency and corporate returns. The critical steps we took this past year will assist in our transition to full-field development, employing larger pad concepts as part of an integrated technical and operational approach to multi-zone resource monetization. We enter 2019 with a substantial proved reserve base approaching 250 million BOE that has consistently carried one of the highest percentages of oil across our peer group since we commenced horizontal development. As part of the maturation of our business, our corporate decline rates have also moderated over the last few years, setting the stage for decreasing capital intensity as more capital will contribute to incremental production growth and less capital will be needed for replacement. This dynamic, combined with the impact of larger scale program development in the Delaware Basin that will emerge around mid-year, provides a solid foundation for quality growth in 2019 and beyond." He continued, "As the industry landscape evolves, operators are faced with the choice of pursuing short-term benefits at the expense of future reinvestment opportunities, capital efficiency and longer-term growth trajectory. We remain steadfast in our long-term value focus, employing resource development concepts and pace of activity that will keep us on a path to sustainable free cash flow generation at WTI prices in the low $50s from repeatable investments in our high quality asset base."

Operations Update

At December 31, 2018, we had 466 gross (364 net) horizontal wells producing from eight established flow units in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended December 31, 2018 grew 55% to 41.1 Mboe/d (81% oil) as compared to the same period of 2017. Full year production for 2018 averaged 32.9 Mboe/d (79% oil) reflecting growth of 44% over 2017 volumes.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we drilled 17 gross (15.3 net) horizontal wells, and placed a combined 19 gross (17.2 net) horizontal wells on production. Wells placed on production during the quarter totaled approximately 106,000 net lateral feet and were completed in the upper and lower intervals of the Lower Spraberry, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B within the Midland Basin and the Lower Wolfcamp A within the Delaware Basin.

Midland Basin

We brought nine gross wells online in the Monarch area in the fourth quarter achieving an average peak 24-hour rate of 235 Boe per thousand lateral feet with an average oil cut of 86%. More recent wells in the Monarch area demonstrate consistency in our well results across multiple zones with the Casselman 40 pad, a Wolfcamp A and B co-development project, averaging approximately 150 barrels of oil per thousand lateral feet in early time flowback. Additional multi-interval pad development projects targeting both upper and lower flow units in the Lower Spraberry, coupled with a Middle Spraberry well, are currently flowing back with encouraging early time results relative to offsetting wells.

In the WildHorse area in Howard County, we placed on production a three-well pad which produced an average of approximately 190 Boe (90% oil) per day per thousand lateral feet per well through the first 30 days. During the first quarter of 2019, we will be completing a five-well pad developing the Wolfcamp A on 10-well spacing, building upon our successful pilot test in the Fairway area of WildHorse last year.

The previously disclosed outage at a third party gas processing facility in Martin County has persisted into the first quarter as the plant is brought back on a gradual basis. We expect a normalized level of gas processing to resume during the month of March. We estimate lost natural gas and NGL volumes during the fourth quarter of approximately 9,800 Mcfe/d, with no impact to our oil volumes. We currently expect an impact of approximately 4,000 Mcfe/d in the first quarter of 2019.

Delaware Basin

At our Spur area in Ward County, we placed on production six gross wells with an average completed lateral length of just under 8,000 feet. A two-well development including the Teewinot A1 04LA and A2 05LA wells have demonstrated strong performance since being turned to production in December. The two wells averaged approximately 390 Boe (85% oil) per day per thousand lateral feet through the first 70 days of production resulting in total production of nearly 260,000 Boe in just over two months. The Rock Garden A 08 LA and 01 LA wells, which were completed separately and brought on production during the third and latter part of the fourth quarter respectively, have each averaged approximately 1,300 Boe (88% oil) per day over their first 60 days. Additionally, the Limber Pine A2 05LA and A1 01LA wells, brought on production in November and December respectively, have each also averaged approximately 1,175 Boe (85% oil) per day through their first 60 days on production.

We continue to build an inventory of drilled, uncompleted wells at Spur in preparation for larger pad development projects which are slated for completion during the second half of the year and are expected to provide meaningful production growth into year-end 2019 and early 2020. As part of our increased scale of planned development, we continue to enhance our field operations through an addition to our existing recycling facility. The addition will bring our total recycling capacity to 60,000 barrels of water per day, reducing our sourcing and disposal costs on a go forward basis while also reducing our environmental impact in the regional area.

Following the acquisition of a significant producing asset base in September 2018, we have advanced several initiatives to improve operational reliability and reduce operating costs. We will be accelerating our maintenance and field optimization projects over the next three months, requiring a voluntary shut-in of production during that time. We expect this deferral of production will impact our productive capacity by roughly 1,000 Boe/d during the first quarter with a decreased impact in the second quarter as the project is expected to be completed in April.

Capital Expenditures

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we incurred $546.1 million in cash operational capital expenditures (including other items) of $127.8 million in the fourth quarter, which represented a $21.7 million decrease from the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we spent approximately $92.4 million on drilling and completion and $35.4 million on facilities, equipment, and other items on a cash basis. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures Cash basis (b)

$ 127,823



$ 20,159



$ 7,839



$ 155,821

Timing adjustments (c)

13,354



(2,659)



—



10,695

Non-cash items

—



—



353



353

Accrual basis

$ 141,177



$ 17,500



$ 8,192



$ 166,869







(a) Includes seismic, land and other items. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended,



December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net production











Oil (MBbls)

3,076



2,521



1,936

Natural gas (MMcf)

4,225



4,144



3,018

Total (Mboe)

3,780



3,212



2,439

Average daily production (Boe/d)

41,087



34,913



26,511

% oil (Boe basis)

81 %

78 %

79 % Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)











Oil revenue

$ 150,398



$ 142,601



$ 104,132

Natural gas revenue (a)

11,497



18,613



14,081

Total operating revenues

161,895



161,214



118,213

Impact of settled derivatives

(1,594)



(9,239)



(4,501)

Adjusted Total Revenue (i)

$ 160,301



$ 151,975



$ 113,712

Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives)











Oil (Bbl)

$ 48.89



$ 56.57



$ 53.79

Natural gas (Mcf)

2.72



4.49



4.67

Total (Boe)

42.83



50.19



48.47

Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives)











Oil (Bbl)

$ 48.52



$ 52.87



$ 51.28

Natural gas (Mcf)

2.62



4.51



4.78

Total (Boe)

42.41



47.31



46.62

Additional per Boe data











Sales price (b)

$ 42.83



$ 50.19



$ 48.47

Lease operating expense (c)

6.47



5.77



4.84

Gathering and treating expense (a)

—



—



0.57

Production taxes

2.51



3.20



2.55

Operating margin

$ 33.85



$ 41.22



$ 40.51















Depletion, depreciation and amortization

$ 15.74



$ 15.02



$ 14.98

Adjusted G&A (d)











Cash component (e)

$ 2.03



$ 2.17



$ 2.46

Non-cash component

0.50



0.57



0.54







(a) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the revenue recognition accounting standard. Consequently, natural gas gathering and treating expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were accounted for as a reduction to revenue. (b) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (c) Excludes gathering and treating expense. (d) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (e) Excludes the amortization of equity-settled share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.

Total Revenue. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Callon reported total revenue of $161.9 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $160.3 million, including the impact of a $1.6 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 41.1 Mboe/d compared to average daily production of 34.9 Mboe/d in the third quarter of 2018. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Callon recognized the following hedging-related items (in thousands, except per unit data):





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018



In Thousands

Per Unit Oil derivatives







Net loss on settlements

$ (1,157)



$ (0.37)

Net gain on fair value adjustments

101,693





Total gain on oil derivatives

$ 100,536





Natural gas derivatives







Net loss on settlements

$ (437)



$ (0.10)

Net gain on fair value adjustments

3,819





Total gain on natural gas derivatives

$ 3,382





Total oil & natural gas derivatives







Net loss on settlements

$ (1,594)



$ (0.42)

Net gain on fair value adjustments

105,512





Total gain on total oil & natural gas derivatives

$ 103,918







Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $6.47 per Boe, compared to LOE of $5.77 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in this metric resulted primarily from an increase in costs associated with recently acquired assets that reflect a higher historical operating cost.

Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $2.51 per Boe for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing approximately 6% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $15.74 per Boe compared to $15.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018. The increase on a per unit basis was primarily attributable to greater increases in our depreciable asset base and assumed future development costs related to undeveloped proved reserves as compared to the estimated total proved reserve base.

General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $9.6 million, or $2.53 per Boe, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $8.8 million, or $2.74 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2018. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $7.7 million, or $2.03 per Boe, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $7.0 million, or $2.17 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Total G&A expense

$ 8,514

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash)

1,069

Adjusted G&A – total

9,583

Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash)

(1,802)

Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash)

(94)

Adjusted G&A – cash component

$ 7,687



Income tax expense. Callon provides for income taxes at a statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized, which primarily relate to non-deductible executive compensation expenses, restricted stock windfalls and shortfalls, and state income taxes. We recorded an income tax expense of $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 which relates to deferred federal and State of Texas gross margin tax. As of December 31, 2017, the valuation allowance was $60,919. During 2018, the Company's tax position transitioned from a net deferred tax asset position to a net deferred tax liability position, thereby unwinding the valuation allowance balance to $0 as of December 31, 2018. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income (loss) available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision of $30.3 million (or $0.13 per diluted share) for the quarter as if the valuation allowance did not exist.

Proved Reserves

DeGolyer and MacNaughton prepared estimates of Callon's reserves as of December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, our estimated net proved reserves grew 74% from prior year-end, totaling 238.5 MMboe and included 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $2.9 billion. Oil constituted approximately 76% of our total estimated equivalent net proved reserves and approximately 72% of our total estimated equivalent proved developed reserves. We added 85.0 MMboe of new reserves in extensions and discoveries through our development efforts in our operating areas, where we drilled a total of 70 gross (57.5 net) wells. We purchased reserves in place of 39.7 MMboe in a significant Delaware acquisition as well as bolt-on acquisitions completed within the Permian Basin and reduced our estimated net proved reserves through net revisions of previous estimates of 2.0 MMboe and reclassifications of 9.1 MMboe to probable reserves. Our net revisions of previous estimates were primarily related to technical revisions of proved undeveloped reserves. We reclassified 19 proved undeveloped ("PUD") locations to probable reserves, primarily due to acreage trades and changes in our development plan, including larger pad development concepts and co-development of zones. These changes resulted in the anticipated drilling of PUD locations being moved beyond five years from initial booking. The changes in our proved reserves are as follows (in Mboe):

Proved reserves:



Reserves at December 31, 2017

136,974

Extensions and discoveries

84,955

Purchase of reserves in place

39,683

Revisions to previous estimates

(2,021)

Reclassifications due to changes in development plan

(9,065)

Production

(12,018)

Reserves at December 31, 2018

238,508



Callon replaced 690% of 2018 production as calculated by the sum of reserve extensions and discoveries, divided by annual production ("Organic reserve replacement ratio," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)). The Company's finding and development costs from extensions and discoveries ("Drill-bit F&D costs per Boe," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) were $7.03 per Boe calculated as accrual costs incurred for exploration and development divided by the reserves (in barrels of oil equivalent) added from extensions and discoveries. In addition, the Company had proved developed finding and development costs ("PD F&D costs per Boe," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $13.40 per Boe.

Senior Management Promotions

As part of Callon's focus on leadership development to support the execution of our strategy, Michol Ecklund has been promoted to the role Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this new role, Michol will leverage her prior experience in human resources, environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, and philanthropy, while continuing to provide legal advice to Callon. In addition, Liam Kelly has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Corporate Development, continuing to lead our business development efforts as well as manage our corporate planning team.

2019 Guidance





Full Year

Full Year



2018 Actual

2019 Guidance Total production (Mboe/d)

32.9

39.5 - 41.5 % oil

79%

77% - 78% Income statement expenses (per Boe)







LOE, including workovers

$5.76

$5.50 - $6.50 Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)

6%

7% Adjusted G&A: cash component (a)

$2.35

$2.00 - $2.50 Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (b)

$0.55

$0.50 - $1.00 Cash interest expense (c)

$0.00

$0.00 Effective income tax rate

22%

22% Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)







Total operational (d)

$583

$500 - $525 Capitalized interest and G&A expenses

$84

$100 - $105 Net operated horizontal wells placed on production

54

47 - 49





(a) Excludes stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation and amortization. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (b) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (c) All interest expense anticipated to be capitalized. (d) Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of December 31, 2018 for the periods indicated:





For the Full Year of

For the Full Year of Oil contracts (WTI)

2019

2020 Puts







Total volume (Bbls)

912,500



—

Weighted average price per Bbl

$ 65.00



$ —

Put spreads







Total volume (Bbls)

912,500



—

Weighted average price per Bbl







Floor (long put)

$ 65.00



$ —

Floor (short put)

$ 42.50



$ —

Collar contracts combined with short puts (three-way collars)







Total volume (Bbls)

4,564,000



—

Weighted average price per Bbl







Ceiling (short call)

$ 67.62



$ —

Floor (long put)

$ 56.60



$ —

Floor (short put)

$ 43.60



$ —











Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)







Swap contracts







Total volume (Bbls)

4,746,500



4,024,000

Weighted average price per Bbl

$ (4.72)



$ (1.51)











Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)







Collar contracts (two-way collars)







Total volume (MMBtu)

8,282,500



—

Weighted average price per MMBtu







Ceiling (short call)

$ 3.46



$ —

Floor (long put)

$ 2.91



$ —











Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)







Swap contracts







Total volume (MMBtu)

11,321,000



4,758,000

Weighted average price per MMBtu

$ (1.23)



$ (1.12)



Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $154.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $39.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for the quarter as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share:

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Income available to common stockholders

$ 154,370



$ 36,108



$ 21,001

Net (gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(105,512)



25,100



26,037

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards

(1,053)



879



865

Tax effect on adjustments above

22,379



(5,456)



(9,416)

Change in valuation allowance

(30,281)



(8,323)



(8,285)

Adjusted Income

$ 39,903



$ 48,308



$ 30,202

Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share

$ 0.17



$ 0.21



$ 0.15











Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA:

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net income

$ 156,194



$ 37,931



$ 22,824

Net (gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(105,512)



25,100



26,037

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

770



2,587



2,101

Acquisition expense

1,333



1,435



(112)

Income tax expense

5,647



1,487



248

Interest expense

735



711



461

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

60,301



48,977



37,222

Accretion expense

248



202



154

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 119,716



$ 118,430



$ 88,935



Discretionary Cash Flow. Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $118.3 million and is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 156,194



$ 37,931



$ 22,824

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization

60,301



48,977



37,222

Accretion expense

248



202



154

Amortization of non-cash debt related items

734



708



455

Deferred income tax expense

5,647



1,487



247

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(105,512)



25,100



26,037

Gain on sale of other property and equipment

(64)



(102)



—

Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards

1,823



1,708



1,240

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards

(1,053)



879



865

Discretionary cash flow

$ 118,318



$ 116,890



$ 89,044

Changes in working capital

33,710



(347)



$ (8,642)

Payments to settle asset retirement obligations

(389)



(507)



(216)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 151,639



$ 116,036



$ 80,186



PV-10: Pre-tax PV-10, a non-GAAP measure(i), as of December 31, 2018 is reconciled below to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (in thousands):





As of December 31, 2018 Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows

$ 2,941,293

Add: 10 percent annual discount, net of income taxes

3,716,571

Add: future undiscounted income taxes

782,470

Undiscounted future net cash flows

7,440,334

Less: 10 percent annual discount without tax effect

(4,291,127)

Total Proved Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10

3,149,207

Total Proved Developed Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10

2,222,049

Total Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Pre-tax PV-10

$ 927,158



F&D and Reserve Replacement: The following table reconciles Drill-bit finding and development costs per boe(i) ("Drill-bit F&D per boe), Proved Developed finding and developed costs per boe(i) (PD F&D), Organic Reserve Replacement Ratio(i), and All-sources reserve replacement ratio(i); all of which are non-GAAP measures:





Calculation

2018



Parameters

Metrics Production (Mboe)

(A)

12,018











Proved reserve data







Proved reserves (Mboe)







Total Proved extensions, discoveries, and other additions

(B)

84,955

Proved Undeveloped extensions, discoveries, and other additions, net of revisions

(C)

52,526

Proved Undeveloped transfers to Proved Developed

(D)

11,075

Total Proved additions, net of revisions and reclassifications

(E)

113,552

Total Proved extensions, discoveries, and other additions, net of revisions

(F)

82,934











Costs Incurred:







Acquisition costs:







Evaluated properties





$ 347,305

Unevaluated properties





466,816

Development costs

(G)

259,410

Exploration costs

(H)

323,458

Total costs incurred





$ 1,396,989











Drill-bit F&D costs per Boe (two-stream)

(G + H) / (F)

$7.03 PD F&D per Boe (two-stream)

(G + H) / (B - C + D)

$13.40









Organic reserve replacement ratio

(F) / (A)

690% All-sources reserve replacement ratio

(E) / (A)

945%

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par and per share values and share data)



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,051



$ 27,995

Accounts receivable 131,720



114,320

Fair value of derivatives 65,114



406

Other current assets 9,740



2,139

Total current assets 222,625



144,860

Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:





Evaluated properties 4,585,020



3,429,570

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (2,270,675)



(2,084,095)

Net evaluated oil and natural gas properties 2,314,345



1,345,475

Unevaluated properties 1,404,513



1,168,016

Total oil and natural gas properties, net 3,718,858



2,513,491

Other property and equipment, net 21,901



20,361

Restricted investments 3,424



3,372

Deferred tax asset —



52

Deferred financing costs 6,087



4,863

Acquisition deposit —



900

Other assets, net 6,278



5,397

Total assets $ 3,979,173



$ 2,693,296

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 261,184



$ 162,878

Accrued interest 24,665



9,235

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards 1,390



4,621

Asset retirement obligations 3,887



1,295

Fair value of derivatives 10,480



27,744

Other current liabilities 13,310



—

Total current liabilities 314,916



205,773

Senior secured revolving credit facility 200,000



25,000

6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 595,788



595,196

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 393,685



—

Asset retirement obligations 10,405



4,725

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards 2,067



3,490

Deferred tax liability 9,564



1,457

Fair value of derivatives 7,440



1,284

Other long-term liabilities 100



405

Total liabilities 1,533,965



837,330

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized: 1,458,948 shares outstanding 15



15

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 227,582,575 and 201,836,172 shares outstanding, respectively 2,276



2,018

Capital in excess of par value 2,477,278



2,181,359

Accumulated deficit (34,361)



(327,426)

Total stockholders' equity 2,445,208



1,855,966

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,979,173



$ 2,693,296

