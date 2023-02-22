Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

FY22 net cash provided by operating activities and net income set Company records

Increased full year operating margin by nearly 40%

4Q22 and FY22 capital expenditures and production in-line with guidance

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. In addition, Callon today issued a separate release on its 2023 outlook.

2022 Highlights

Set Company records for full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $622.7 million

and adjusted free cash flow of Set Company record for full-year net income of $19.54 per diluted share (all per share amounts are stated on a diluted basis)

per diluted share (all per share amounts are stated on a diluted basis) Improved full-year operating margin by 38% year-over-year to $58.04 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe)

per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) Grew annual production by nearly 10% to 104.3 MBoe/d, in line with guidance

Invested $841.5 million in operational capital expenditures, or less than 60% of net cash provided by operating activities

in operational capital expenditures, or less than 60% of net cash provided by operating activities Year-end total proved reserves of 479.5 MMBoe (57% oil) with a standardized measure of future discounted cash flows of total proved reserves of $9.0 billion ; PV-10 of total proved reserves of $10.5 billion

; PV-10 of total proved reserves of Increased proved developed reserves by 7% to 293.2 MMBoe (58% oil), representing 61% of total reserve volumes

Paid down $461.9 million in debt and reduced leverage ratio, as defined by our credit facility, by over 40% over the last 12 months

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Generated $372.6 million of net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow of $165.4 million

of net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow of Net income of $272.5 million , or $4.41 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $412.2 million , and adjusted income of $207.7 million or $3.36 per diluted share

, or per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of , and adjusted income of or per diluted share Fourth quarter 2022 production averaged 106.3 MBoe/d (62% oil)

Reduced lease operating expense (LOE) to $7.58 per Boe

per Boe Reduced debt by an additional $133.0 million

"Callon's fourth quarter and full year performance drove new company records in profitability and cash flow," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results demonstrate what our strong operational team plus a quality, oil-weighted asset base can do, profitably growing production while improving margins and investing less than 60% of our cash flow. We believe our business model is sustainable with a deep inventory of high-return oil projects that adhere to our "Life of Field" co-development model. Our cash flow will continue to be allocated to disciplined reinvestment, further debt reduction and eventual returns of capital as we pursue shareholder value creation from multiple sources."

Financial Results

Callon reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $272.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $412.2 million. The Company's adjusted income was $207.7 million, or $3.36 per diluted share.

The Company generated $372.6 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter, a 2% year-over-year increase. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was up 54% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

Total operational capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 were $191.7 million and $841.5 million, respectively. Callon is committed to not outspending cash flow and had a capital reinvestment rate of less than 60% of net cash provided by operating activities in 2022.

For full-year 2022, debt was reduced by $461.9 million. The year-end balance on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") was $503.0 million and cash balances were $3.4 million. In mid-October, Callon and its lenders entered into an amendment to the Credit Facility which extended the maturity to October 19, 2027. The Credit Facility has a borrowing base of $2.0 billion with an elected commitment of $1.5 billion.

Operational Results

Fourth quarter production averaged 106.3 MBoe/d (62% oil and 82% liquids), in line with guidance. Results reflect the negative impact of adverse winter weather, which is estimated at approximately 0.6 MBoe/d.

Average realized commodity prices during the quarter were $84.33 per Bbl for oil (102% of NYMEX WTI), $25.79 per Bbl for natural gas liquids, and $4.06 per MMBtu for natural gas (66% of NYMEX HH). Total average realized price for the period was $62.00 per Boe on an unhedged basis.

LOE, which includes workover expense, for the quarter was $74.1 million or $7.58 per Boe, compared to $7.71 per Boe in the prior quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in LOE was primarily related to lower operating costs for fuel, power, chemicals and repairs and maintenance.

Year-End Proved Reserves

DeGolyer and MacNaughton prepared the estimates of Callon's proved reserves as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, Callon's estimated net proved reserves were 479.5 MMBoe and included 275.6 MMBbls of oil, 592.8 Bcf of natural gas, and 105.1 MMBbls of NGLs with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $9.0 billion using average realized prices for sales of oil, natural gas, and NGLs on the first calendar day of each month during the year of $95.02/Bbl for oil, $5.75/Mcf for natural gas, and $36.40/Bbl for NGLs. PV-10 using the same realized pricing was $10.5 billion for total proved reserves and $7.1 billion for proved developed reserves.

Oil comprised approximately 57% of the estimated total proved reserves. The Company added 68.0 MMBoe of new reserves in extensions and discoveries through development efforts in 2022, with a total of 114 gross (103.0 net) wells drilled and 106 gross (94.5 net) wells completed.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Updates

The Company is committed to GHG emission reductions and has made significant progress in its 2022 environmental performance. Highlights include:

On pace to achieve 2024 goal of reducing GHG intensity by 50%

Exceeded our 2022 target for replacement of pneumatic devices

Set a safety record, achieving the Company's lowest recorded incident rate

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted income," "adjusted income per diluted share," and "PV-10." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the SEC and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Callon believes that the presentation of PV-10 provides greater comparability when evaluating oil and gas companies due to the many factors unique to each individual company that impact the amount and timing of future income taxes. In addition, we believe that PV-10 is widely used by investors and analysts as a basis for comparing the relative size and value of our proved reserves to other oil and gas companies. PV-10 should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither PV-10 nor the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows purport to represent the fair value of our proved oil and gas reserves.

Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reconcile the Company's adjusted income and adjusted EBITDA to net income:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022



(In thousands except per share data) Net income

$272,467

$549,603

$285,351

$1,209,816 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts

25,855

(134,850)

10,145

330,953 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net

(44,380)

(105,006)

(149,938)

(467,420) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards

1,452

99

939

2,507 Merger, integration, transaction and other

(485)

2,861

12,343

3,414 Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,241

—

43,460

45,658 Tax effect on adjustments above (a)

3,007

49,748

17,441

17,827 Change in valuation allowance

(53,438)

(112,640)

(60,585)

(244,745) Adjusted income

$207,719

$249,815

$159,156

$898,010

















Net income per diluted share

$4.41

$8.88

$4.78

$19.54 Adjusted income per diluted share

$3.36

$4.04

$2.66

$14.51

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

61,610

61,703

59,143

61,620 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP)

61,844

61,870

59,737

61,904





(a) Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022



(In thousands) Net income

$272,467

$549,603

$285,351

$1,209,816 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts

25,855

(134,850)

10,145

330,953 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net

(44,380)

(105,006)

(149,938)

(467,420) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards

1,452

99

939

2,507 Merger, integration, transaction and other

(485)

2,861

12,343

3,414 Income tax (benefit) expense

4,785

3,515

(837)

11,793 Interest expense, net

17,950

19,468

25,226

79,667 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

131,296

122,833

112,551

466,517 Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,241

—

43,460

45,658 Adjusted EBITDA

$412,181

$458,523

$339,240

$1,682,905

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities:





Three Months Ended



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities

$372,647

$475,275

$372,325

$281,270

$366,310 Changes in working capital and other

6,786

(75,748)

25,096

123,805

(67,390) Changes in accrued hedge settlements

15,816

40,590

1,839

(31,951)

6,781 Cash interest expense, net

16,932

18,406

19,206

19,842

22,268 Merger, integration and transaction

—

—

—

769

11,271 Adjusted EBITDA

$412,181

$458,523

$418,466

$393,735

$339,240 Less: Operational capital expenditures (accrual)

191,673

254,662

237,812

157,378

159,786 Less: Capitalized interest

27,187

25,964

24,416

23,506

22,591 Less: Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts

16,932

18,406

19,206

19,842

22,268 Less: Capitalized cash G&A

11,035

11,053

11,432

9,703

11,035 Adjusted free cash flow

$165,354

$148,438

$125,600

$183,306

$123,560

PV-10. PV-10 as of December 31, 2022 is reconciled below to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows:





As of December 31, 2022



(In millions) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows

$9,004.1 Add: present value of future income taxes discounted at 10% per annum

$1,530.7 Total proved reserves - PV-10

$10,534.8 Total proved developed reserves - PV-10

$7,122.9 Total proved undeveloped reserves - PV-10

$3,411.9

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par and share amounts)



December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $3,395

$9,882 Accounts receivable, net 237,128

232,436 Fair value of derivatives 21,332

22,381 Other current assets 35,783

30,745 Total current assets 297,638

295,444 Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:





Evaluated properties, net 4,023,603

3,352,821 Unevaluated properties 1,711,306

1,812,827 Total oil and natural gas properties, net 5,734,909

5,165,648 Other property and equipment, net 26,152

28,128 Deferred financing costs 18,822

18,125 Other assets, net 68,560

40,158 Total assets $6,146,081

$5,547,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $536,233

$569,991 Fair value of derivatives 16,197

185,977 Other current liabilities 150,384

116,523 Total current liabilities 702,814

872,491 Long-term debt 2,241,295

2,694,115 Asset retirement obligations 53,892

54,458 Fair value of derivatives 13,415

11,409 Other long-term liabilities 49,243

49,262 Total liabilities 3,060,659

3,681,735 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 130,000,000 and 78,750,000 shares authorized; 61,621,518 and 61,370,684 shares outstanding, respectively 616

614 Capital in excess of par value 4,022,194

4,012,358 Accumulated deficit (937,388)

(2,147,204) Total stockholders' equity 3,085,422

1,865,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,146,081

$5,547,503

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues:













Oil $513,734

$506,445

$2,262,647

$1,516,225 Natural gas 42,774

56,674

232,681

141,493 Natural gas liquids 49,776

69,782

260,472

193,861 Sales of purchased oil and gas 97,965

59,287

475,164

193,451 Total operating revenues 704,249

692,188

3,230,964

2,045,030















Operating Expenses:













Lease operating 74,097

73,522

290,486

203,141 Production and ad valorem taxes 34,079

33,693

159,920

100,160 Gathering, transportation and processing 25,285

22,083

96,902

80,970 Cost of purchased oil and gas 100,338

61,530

478,445

201,088 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 131,296

112,551

466,517

356,556 General and administrative 15,341

13,116

57,393

50,483 Merger, integration and transaction —

11,271

769

14,289 Total operating expenses 380,436

327,766

1,550,432

1,006,687 Income From Operations 323,813

364,422

1,680,532

1,038,343















Other (Income) Expenses:













Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts 17,950

25,226

79,667

102,012 Loss on derivative contracts 25,855

10,145

330,953

522,300 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,241

43,460

45,658

41,040 Other (income) expense (485)

1,077

2,645

7,660 Total other (income) expense 46,561

79,908

458,923

673,012















Income Before Income Taxes 277,252

284,514

1,221,609

365,331 Income tax benefit (expense) (4,785)

837

(11,793)

(180) Net Income $272,467

$285,351

$1,209,816

$365,151















Net Income Per Common Share:













Basic $4.42

$4.82

$19.63

$7.51 Diluted $4.41

$4.78

$19.54

$7.26















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 61,610

59,143

61,620

48,612 Diluted 61,844

59,737

61,904

50,311

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $272,467

$285,351

$1,209,816

$365,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization 131,296

112,551

466,517

356,556 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 1,017

2,958

5,280

10,124 Deferred income tax expense 2,653

—

4,279

— Loss on derivative contracts 25,855

10,145

330,953

522,300 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (60,196)

(156,719)

(493,714)

(395,097) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,241

43,460

45,658

41,040 Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 1,452

939

2,507

12,923 Other, net (1,568)

31

7,136

11,037 Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 48,943

(3,175)

(3,480)

(86,402) Other current assets (3,163)

(1,698)

(15,392)

(10,399) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (49,350)

72,467

(58,043)

146,910 Net cash provided by operating activities 372,647

366,310

1,501,517

974,143 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (238,760)

(150,935)

(992,985)

(578,487) Acquisition of oil and gas properties (10,139)

(426,496)

(28,253)

(493,732) Proceeds from sales of assets 17,780

152,686

27,093

188,101 Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

—

(19,171)

— Other, net 792

3,512

14,289

7,718 Net cash used in investing activities (230,327)

(421,233)

(999,027)

(876,400) Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings on credit facility 751,000

904,000

3,286,000

2,140,500 Payments on credit facility (884,000)

(842,000)

(3,568,000)

(2,340,500) Issuance of senior notes —

—

600,000

650,000 Redemption of senior notes —

—

(467,287)

(542,755) Redemption of 9.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 —

—

(339,507)

— Payment of deferred financing costs (10,275)

(504)

(21,898)

(12,672) Other, net —

(390)

1,715

(2,670) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (143,275)

61,106

(508,977)

(108,097) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (955)

6,183

(6,487)

(10,354) Balance, beginning of period 4,350

3,699

9,882

20,236 Balance, end of period $3,395

$9,882

$3,395

$9,882

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company