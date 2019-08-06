Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company's website at www.callon.com located on the "Presentations" page within the Investors section of the site.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Increased production by 40% year-over-year to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil)

Generated an operating margin of $36.11 per Boe, a sequential increase of over 10%

per Boe, a sequential increase of over 10% Reduced capital spending by $25 million during the second quarter, while placing approximately five additional net wells on production compared to the first quarter of 2019

during the second quarter, while placing approximately five additional net wells on production compared to the first quarter of 2019 Recently placed on production the first multi-zone mega-pad employing simultaneous operations in the Delaware Basin with an average cost per lateral foot below 2020 targeted synergy levels

Basin with an average cost per lateral foot below 2020 targeted synergy levels Closed the divestiture of the Southern Midland Basin assets for net cash proceeds at closing of $245 million

Completed the redemption of Callon preferred stock in the amount of $73 million , reducing annual dividend obligations by more than $7 million

, reducing annual dividend obligations by more than Announced the strategic acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Carrizo") in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion

"Our team's performance continued to exceed expectations during the second quarter with stronger production and lower capital spending than forecasted. We remain on track to meet all of the goals that we laid out for the market back in February while delivering on a seamless integration process to cement a highly accretive acquisition opportunity that will benefit shareholders of both Callon and Carrizo. Our operational efficiency in the Midland Basin during the second quarter and successful completion of our first Delaware mega-pad project are emblematic of the value creation that underpins the strategic rationale in combining these two high performing companies," commented Joe Gatto, Callon's President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating the achievement of our core goals of boosting returns on invested capital, reducing leverage, generating sustainable free cash flow growth and improving the overall long-term outlook for our shareholders. With this strategic combination, which will be enhanced by the eminently achievable, tangible synergies identified, we will unlock significant value for shareholders in the near term as the highly efficient and sustainable development program we have outlined advances all of our goals. We are very pleased with our integration progress and equally excited about the tremendous value proposition created by merging our two organizations."

Operations Update

At June 30, 2019, we had 487 gross (330.2 net) horizontal wells producing in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended June 30, 2019 grew 40% to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil), at the top of the previously announced range of expectations (provided in the July 15, 2019 press release), as compared to the same period of 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we drilled 15 gross (14.3 net) horizontal wells, and placed a combined 18 gross (15.9 net) horizontal wells on production. Almost all of the wells were focused in the Midland Basin and included two six-well projects targeting three development zones that were placed on line under budget due to sustained, realized capital efficiencies. As part of our larger scale development model in the Midland Basin, a five well project in central Howard County achieved an average peak IP-30 rate of 1,346 Boe/d (91% oil), equating to 155 Boe/d per lateral foot. In addition, a two-well pad in the Delaware was placed on line, targeting co-development of the 2nd Bone Spring Shale and Lower Wolfcamp A.

Additional activity during the quarter in the Delaware Basin was focused on the completion of our first large scale development project, involving co-development of two Wolfcamp A flow units and the Wolfcamp B. Significant improvements in drilling and completion costs resulted in an average total well cost of less than $1,100 per lateral foot. These savings were realized through highly efficient simultaneous drilling and completion operation techniques that will be the focal point of the 2020 capital development program across the pro forma asset portfolio. In addition, water sourcing for the completion operations utilized over 1.6 million barrels from our Delaware recycling facilities, resulting in significant savings versus traditional sourcing methods. The wells from this project were recently placed on flow back and are in the early stages of production.

Callon has reduced its number of active drilling rigs from six to four and is running a single completion crew after building a substantial inventory of drilled, uncompleted locations, in accordance with the previously communicated capital program expectations. In addition, the field optimization project initiated during the first quarter of 2019 in the Delaware Basin has been completed and all associated wells have been returned to production.

Capital Expenditures

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $133.5 million in operational capital expenditures (including other items) on an accrual basis as compared to $155.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 14%. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures Cash basis (b)

$ 138,018



$ 21,962



$ 6,239



$ 166,219

Timing adjustments (c)

(4,547)



(3,225)



—



(7,772)

Non-cash items

—



—



2,207



2,207

Accrual basis

$ 133,471



$ 18,737



$ 8,446



$ 160,654







(a) Includes seismic, land and other items. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net production











Oil (MBbls)

2,848



2,858



1,995

Natural gas (MMcf)

5,031



4,619



3,839

Total (Mboe)

3,687



3,628



2,635

Average daily production (Boe/d)

40,516



40,311



28,954

% oil (Boe basis)

77 %

79 %

76 % Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)











Oil revenue

$ 160,728



$ 141,098



$ 122,613

Natural gas revenue

6,324



11,949



14,462

Total revenue

167,052



153,047



137,075

Impact of settled derivatives

(1,157)



(290)



(7,980)

Adjusted Total Revenue (i)

$ 165,895



$ 152,757



$ 129,095

Average realized sales price

(excluding impact of settled derivatives)











Oil (per Bbl)

$ 56.44



$ 49.37



$ 61.46

Natural gas (per Mcf)

1.26



2.59



3.77

Total (per BOE)

45.31



42.18



52.02

Average realized sales price

(including impact of settled derivatives)











Oil (per Bbl)

$ 54.87



$ 48.83



$ 57.38

Natural gas (per Mcf)

1.91



2.86



3.81

Total (per BOE)

44.99



42.11



48.99

Additional per BOE data











Sales price (a)

$ 45.31



$ 42.18



$ 52.02

Lease operating expense

6.18



6.63



4.99

Production taxes

3.02



2.98



2.86

Operating margin

$ 36.11



$ 32.57



$ 44.17















Depletion, depreciation and amortization

$ 17.07



$ 16.47



$ 14.70

Adjusted G&A (b)











Cash component (c)

$ 2.42



$ 2.28



$ 2.69

Non-cash component

0.68



0.44



0.64







(a) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (b) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (c) Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.

Total Revenue. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $167.1 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $165.9 million, including the impact of a $1.2 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 40.5 Mboe/d compared to average daily production of 40.3 Mboe/d in the first quarter of 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the net gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments includes the following:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

In Thousands

Per Unit Oil derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements $ (4,461)



$ (1.57)

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments 13,310





Total gain (loss) on oil derivatives 8,849





Natural gas derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements 3,304



$ 0.65

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments (1,430)





Total gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives 1,874





Total commodity derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements (1,157)



$ (0.32)

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments 11,880





Total gain (loss) on total commodity derivatives $ 10,723







Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.18 per Boe, compared to LOE of $6.63 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a per unit basis was attributable to a reduction in maintenance activities and increased water recycling, which lowered our water disposal costs compared to the previous period.

Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $3.02 per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing approximately 6.7% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements. The incremental increase as compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018 is due to an increase in ad valorem taxes based upon a higher valuation of our oil and gas properties by the taxing jurisdictions, resulting from an increased number of producing wells in the current period, as a result of our horizontal drilling program and acquisition efforts.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $17.07 per Boe compared to $16.47 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease is partially attributed to recent dispositions with a lower relative cost per BOE.

General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $11.4 million, or $3.10 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.9 million, or $2.72 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $8.9 million, or $2.42 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.3 million, or $2.28 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Total G&A expense $ 10,564

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash) 859

Adjusted G&A – total 11,423

Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash) (1,687)

Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash) (807)

Adjusted G&A – cash component $ 8,929



Income tax expense. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded an income tax expense of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to income tax benefit of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in income tax expense (benefit) is based upon net income (loss) generated in the respective periods.

Reaffirmed 2019 Guidance (stand alone Callon)

There is no change to the Company's previously updated full year guidance (provided June 13, 2019), which accounted for the impact of the sale of non-core assets and an announced acreage trade. This reaffirmed guidance does not take into effect the Carrizo merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.





Second Quarter

First Half

Reaffirmed Full Year



2019 Actual

2019 Actual

2019 Guidance Total production (Mboe/d)

40.5

40.4

38.0 - 39.5 % oil

77%

78%

78% - 79% Income statement expenses (per Boe)











LOE, including workovers

$6.18

$6.40

$5.50 - $6.50 Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)

7%

7%

7% Adjusted G&A: cash component (a)

$2.42

$2.35

$2.00 - $2.50 Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (b)

$0.68

$0.56

$0.50 - $1.00 Cash interest expense (c)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00 Effective income tax rate

23%

24%

22% Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)











Total operational (d)

$133

$289

$495 - $520 Capitalized interest and G&A expenses

$27

$58

$100 - $105 Net operated horizontal wells placed on production

16

27

47 - 49





(a) Excludes stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation and amortization. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (b) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (c) All cash interest expense anticipated to be capitalized. (d) Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of June 30, 2019:



For the Remainder

For the Full Year

For the Full Year Oil contracts (WTI) of 2019

of 2020

of 2021 Puts









Total volume (Bbls) 460,000



—



—

Weighted average price per Bbl $ 65.00



$ —



$ —

Put spreads









Total volume (Bbls) 460,000



—



—

Weighted average price per Bbl









Floor (long put) $ 65.00



$ —



$ —

Floor (short put) $ 42.50



$ —



$ —

Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)









Total volume (Bbls) 2,392,000



3,294,000



—

Weighted average price per Bbl









Ceiling (short call) $ 67.46



$ 65.72



$ —

Floor (long put) $ 56.54



$ 55.69



$ —

Floor (short put) $ 43.65



$ 44.47



$ —













Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)









Swap contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 4,137,500



4,576,000



1,095,000

Weighted average price per Bbl $ (2.64)



$ (1.29)



$ 1.00













Oil contracts (Argus Houston MEH basis differential)









Swap contracts









Total volume (Bbls) —



552,000



—

Weighted average price per Bbl $ —



$ 3.30



$ —













Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)









Collar contracts (two-way collars)









Total volume (MMBtu) 1,196,000



—



—

Weighted average price per MMBtu









Ceiling (short call) $ 3.50



$ —



$ —

Floor (long put) $ 3.13



$ —



$ —

Swap contracts









Total volume (MMBtu) 1,397,000



—



—

Weighted average price per MMBtu $ 2.89



$ —



$ —













Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)









Swap contracts









Total volume (MMBtu) 4,232,000



4,758,000



—

Weighted average price per MMBtu $ (1.18)



$ (1.12)



$ —



Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $53.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $41.3 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for prior period quarters as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA(i), a non-GAAP financial measure, (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 53,357



$ (21,367)



$ 48,650

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (15,193)



66,970



8,572

Change in the fair value of share-based awards (850)



1,881



(463)

Other operating expense 770



—



—

Settled share-based awards —



3,024



—

Tax effect on adjustments above 3,207



(15,094)



(1,703)

Change in valuation allowance —



—



(10,562)

Adjusted Income (i) $ 41,291



$ 35,414



$ 44,494

Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share (i) $ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.21







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 55,180



$ (19,543)



$ 50,474

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (15,193)



66,970



8,572

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 904



3,402



1,164

Settled share-based awards —



3,024



—

Other operating expense 935



157



1,767

Income tax (benefit) expense 16,691



(5,149)



481

Interest expense 741



738



594

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 64,374



60,672



39,387

Accretion expense 216



241



206

Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 123,848



$ 110,512



$ 102,645



Discretionary Cash Flow. Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $122.9 million and is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 55,180



$ (19,543)



$ 50,474

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 64,374



60,672



39,387

Accretion expense 216



241



206

Amortization of non-cash debt related items 741



738



588

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 16,691



(5,149)



481

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (15,193)



66,970



8,572

(Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment 21



28



22

Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards 1,754



4,545



1,627

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (850)



1,881



(463)

Discretionary cash flow (i) $ 122,934



$ 110,383



$ 100,894

Changes in working capital 27,789



(33,864)



8,978

Payments to settle asset retirement obligations (107)



(664)



(207)

Payments to settle vested liability share-based awards (129)



(1,296)



(1,901)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 150,487



$ 74,559



$ 107,764



Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par and per share data)





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

Unaudited



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,052



$ 16,051

Accounts receivable

93,039



131,720

Fair value of derivatives

13,164



65,114

Other current assets

15,841



9,740

Total current assets

138,096



222,625

Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:







Evaluated properties

4,665,761



4,585,020

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

(2,399,886)



(2,270,675)

Evaluated oil and natural gas properties, net

2,265,875



2,314,345

Unevaluated properties

1,429,624



1,404,513

Total oil and natural gas properties, net

3,695,499



3,718,858

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,904



—

Other property and equipment, net

23,363



21,901

Restricted investments

3,468



3,424

Deferred financing costs

5,427



6,087

Fair value of derivatives

11,679



—

Other assets, net

6,061



6,278

Total assets

$ 3,915,497



$ 3,979,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 221,452



$ 261,184

Operating lease liabilities

24,141



—

Accrued interest

22,695



24,665

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards

819



1,390

Asset retirement obligations

3,103



3,887

Fair value of derivatives

17,251



10,480

Other current liabilities

2,472



13,310

Total current liabilities

291,933



314,916

Senior secured revolving credit facility

105,000



200,000

6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024

596,154



595,788

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026

394,106



393,685

Operating lease liabilities

7,680



—

Asset retirement obligations

9,315



10,405

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards

2,568



2,067

Deferred tax liability

21,106



9,564

Fair value of derivatives

3,663



7,440

Other long-term liabilities

100



100

Total liabilities

1,431,625



1,533,965

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,458,948 shares outstanding

15



15

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 228,263,955 and 227,582,575 shares outstanding, respectively

2,283



2,276

Capital in excess of par value

2,483,945



2,477,278

Accumulated deficit

(2,371)



(34,361)

Total stockholders' equity

2,483,872



2,445,208

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,915,497



$ 3,979,173



Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues:













Oil sales $ 160,728



$ 122,613



$ 301,826



$ 237,898

Natural gas sales 6,324



14,462



18,273



26,617

Total operating revenues 167,052



137,075



320,099



264,515

Operating expenses:













Lease operating expenses 22,776



13,141



46,843



26,179

Production taxes 11,131



7,539



21,944



16,002

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 62,921



38,733



122,688



74,151

General and administrative 10,564



8,289



22,317



17,057

Settled share-based awards —



—



3,024



—

Accretion expense 216



206



457



424

Other operating expense 935



1,767



1,092



2,315

Total operating expenses 108,543



69,675



218,365



136,128

Income from operations 58,509



67,400



101,734



128,387

Other (income) expenses:













Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts 741



594



1,479



1,053

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (14,036)



16,554



53,224



21,036

Other income (67)



(703)



(148)



(914)

Total other (income) expense (13,362)



16,445



54,555



21,175

Income (loss) before income taxes 71,871



50,955



47,179



107,212

Income tax (benefit) expense 16,691



481



11,542



976

Net income (loss) 55,180



50,474



35,637



106,236

Preferred stock dividends (1,823)



(1,824)



(3,647)



(3,647)

Income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 53,357



$ 48,650



$ 31,990



$ 102,589

Income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.14



$ 0.50

Diluted $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.14



$ 0.50

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 228,051



210,698



227,917



206,309

Diluted 228,411



211,465



228,599



207,027

