Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Callon Petroleum Company

Aug 06, 2019, 16:23 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Increased production by 40% year-over-year to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil)
  • Generated an operating margin of $36.11 per Boe, a sequential increase of over 10%
  • Reduced capital spending by $25 million during the second quarter, while placing approximately five additional net wells on production compared to the first quarter of 2019
  • Recently placed on production the first multi-zone mega-pad employing simultaneous operations in the Delaware Basin with an average cost per lateral foot below 2020 targeted synergy levels
  • Closed the divestiture of the Southern Midland Basin assets for net cash proceeds at closing of $245 million
  • Completed the redemption of Callon preferred stock in the amount of $73 million, reducing annual dividend obligations by more than $7 million
  • Announced the strategic acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Carrizo") in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion

"Our team's performance continued to exceed expectations during the second quarter with stronger production and lower capital spending than forecasted. We remain on track to meet all of the goals that we laid out for the market back in February while delivering on a seamless integration process to cement a highly accretive acquisition opportunity that will benefit shareholders of both Callon and Carrizo. Our operational efficiency in the Midland Basin during the second quarter and successful completion of our first Delaware mega-pad project are emblematic of the value creation that underpins the strategic rationale in combining these two high performing companies," commented Joe Gatto, Callon's President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating the achievement of our core goals of boosting returns on invested capital, reducing leverage, generating sustainable free cash flow growth and improving the overall long-term outlook for our shareholders. With this strategic combination, which will be enhanced by the eminently achievable, tangible synergies identified, we will unlock significant value for shareholders in the near term as the highly efficient and sustainable development program we have outlined advances all of our goals. We are very pleased with our integration progress and equally excited about the tremendous value proposition created by merging our two organizations."

Operations Update

At June 30, 2019, we had 487 gross (330.2 net) horizontal wells producing in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended June 30, 2019 grew 40% to 40.5 Mboe/d (77% oil), at the top of the previously announced range of expectations (provided in the July 15, 2019 press release), as compared to the same period of 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we drilled 15 gross (14.3 net) horizontal wells, and placed a combined 18 gross (15.9 net) horizontal wells on production. Almost all of the wells were focused in the Midland Basin and included two six-well projects targeting three development zones that were placed on line under budget due to sustained, realized capital efficiencies. As part of our larger scale development model in the Midland Basin, a five well project in central Howard County achieved an average peak IP-30 rate of 1,346 Boe/d (91% oil), equating to 155 Boe/d per lateral foot.  In addition, a two-well pad in the Delaware was placed on line, targeting co-development of the 2nd Bone Spring Shale and Lower Wolfcamp A.

Additional activity during the quarter in the Delaware Basin was focused on the completion of our first large scale development project, involving co-development of two Wolfcamp A flow units and the Wolfcamp B. Significant improvements in drilling and completion costs resulted in an average total well cost of less than $1,100 per lateral foot. These savings were realized through highly efficient simultaneous drilling and completion operation techniques that will be the focal point of the 2020 capital development program across the pro forma asset portfolio. In addition, water sourcing for the completion operations utilized over 1.6 million barrels from our Delaware recycling facilities, resulting in significant savings versus traditional sourcing methods. The wells from this project were recently placed on flow back and are in the early stages of production.

Callon has reduced its number of active drilling rigs from six to four and is running a single completion crew after building a substantial inventory of drilled, uncompleted locations, in accordance with the previously communicated capital program expectations. In addition, the field optimization project initiated during the first quarter of 2019 in the Delaware Basin has been completed and all associated wells have been returned to production.

Capital Expenditures

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $133.5 million in operational capital expenditures (including other items) on an accrual basis as compared to $155.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 14%. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019


Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital


Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures

Cash basis (b)

$

138,018

$

21,962

$

6,239

$

166,219

Timing adjustments (c)

(4,547)

(3,225)



(7,772)

Non-cash items





2,207

2,207

   Accrual basis

$

133,471

$

18,737

$

8,446

$

160,654


(a) 

Includes seismic, land and other items.

(b) 

Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count.

(c) 

Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated: 

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net production





Oil (MBbls)

2,848

2,858

1,995

Natural gas (MMcf)

5,031

4,619

3,839

   Total (Mboe)

3,687

3,628

2,635

Average daily production (Boe/d)

40,516

40,311

28,954

   % oil (Boe basis)

77

%

79

%

76

%

Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)





   Oil revenue

$

160,728

$

141,098

$

122,613

   Natural gas revenue

6,324

11,949

14,462

      Total revenue

167,052

153,047

137,075

   Impact of settled derivatives

(1,157)

(290)

(7,980)

      Adjusted Total Revenue (i)

$

165,895

$

152,757

$

129,095

Average realized sales price
(excluding impact of settled derivatives)





   Oil (per Bbl)

$

56.44

$

49.37

$

61.46

   Natural gas (per Mcf)

1.26

2.59

3.77

   Total (per BOE)

45.31

42.18

52.02

Average realized sales price
(including impact of settled derivatives)





   Oil (per Bbl)

$

54.87

$

48.83

$

57.38

   Natural gas (per Mcf)

1.91

2.86

3.81

   Total (per BOE)

44.99

42.11

48.99

Additional per BOE data





   Sales price (a)

$

45.31

$

42.18

$

52.02

      Lease operating expense

6.18

6.63

4.99

      Production taxes

3.02

2.98

2.86

   Operating margin

$

36.11

$

32.57

$

44.17







   Depletion, depreciation and amortization

$

17.07

$

16.47

$

14.70

   Adjusted G&A (b)





      Cash component (c)

$

2.42

$

2.28

$

2.69

      Non-cash component

0.68

0.44

0.64


(a) 

Excludes the impact of settled derivatives.

(b) 

Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.

(c) 

Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.

Total Revenue. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $167.1 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $165.9 million, including the impact of a $1.2 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 40.5 Mboe/d compared to average daily production of 40.3 Mboe/d in the first quarter of 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the net gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments includes the following:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

In Thousands

Per Unit

Oil derivatives


Net gain (loss) on settlements

$

(4,461)

$

(1.57)

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments

13,310


   Total gain (loss) on oil derivatives

8,849


Natural gas derivatives


Net gain (loss) on settlements

3,304

$

0.65

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments

(1,430)


   Total gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives

1,874


Total commodity derivatives


Net gain (loss) on settlements

(1,157)

$

(0.32)

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments

11,880


   Total gain (loss) on total commodity derivatives

$

10,723


Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.18 per Boe, compared to LOE of $6.63 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a per unit basis was attributable to a reduction in maintenance activities and increased water recycling, which lowered our water disposal costs compared to the previous period.

Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $3.02 per Boe for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing approximately 6.7% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements. The incremental increase as compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018 is due to an increase in ad valorem taxes based upon a higher valuation of our oil and gas properties by the taxing jurisdictions, resulting from an increased number of producing wells in the current period, as a result of our horizontal drilling program and acquisition efforts.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $17.07 per Boe compared to $16.47 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease is partially attributed to recent dispositions with a lower relative cost per BOE.

General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $11.4 million, or $3.10 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.9 million, or $2.72 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $8.9 million, or $2.42 per Boe, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.3 million, or $2.28 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019

Total G&A expense

$

10,564

   Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash)

859

Adjusted G&A – total

11,423

   Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash)

(1,687)

   Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash)

(807)

Adjusted G&A – cash component

$

8,929

Income tax expense. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded an income tax expense of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to income tax benefit of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in income tax expense (benefit) is based upon net income (loss) generated in the respective periods.

Reaffirmed 2019 Guidance (stand alone Callon)

There is no change to the Company's previously updated full year guidance (provided June 13, 2019), which accounted for the impact of the sale of non-core assets and an announced acreage trade. This reaffirmed guidance does not take into effect the Carrizo merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Second Quarter

First Half

Reaffirmed Full Year


2019 Actual

2019 Actual

2019 Guidance

Total production (Mboe/d)

40.5

40.4

38.0 - 39.5

% oil

77%

78%

78% - 79%

Income statement expenses (per Boe)





LOE, including workovers

$6.18

$6.40

$5.50 - $6.50

Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)

7%

7%

7%

   Adjusted G&A: cash component (a)

$2.42

$2.35

$2.00 - $2.50

   Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (b)

$0.68

$0.56

$0.50 - $1.00

   Cash interest expense (c)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Effective income tax rate

23%

24%

22%

Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)





Total operational (d)

$133

$289

$495 - $520

Capitalized interest and G&A expenses

$27

$58

$100 - $105

Net operated horizontal wells placed on production

16

27

47 - 49


(a) 

Excludes stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation and amortization. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.

(b) 

Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.

(c) 

All cash interest expense anticipated to be capitalized.

(d) 

Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of June 30, 2019:

For the Remainder

For the Full Year

For the Full Year

Oil contracts (WTI)

of 2019

of 2020

of 2021

Puts




   Total volume (Bbls)

460,000




   Weighted average price per Bbl

$

65.00

$



$


Put spreads




Total volume (Bbls)

460,000




Weighted average price per Bbl




Floor (long put)

$

65.00

$



$


Floor (short put)

$

42.50

$



$


Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)




Total volume (Bbls)

2,392,000

3,294,000


Weighted average price per Bbl




Ceiling (short call)

$

67.46

$

65.72

$


Floor (long put)

$

56.54

$

55.69

$


Floor (short put)

$

43.65

$

44.47

$








Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)




Swap contracts




Total volume (Bbls)

4,137,500

4,576,000

1,095,000

Weighted average price per Bbl

$

(2.64)

$

(1.29)

$

1.00






Oil contracts (Argus Houston MEH basis differential)




Swap contracts




Total volume (Bbls)



552,000


Weighted average price per Bbl

$



$

3.30

$








Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)




Collar contracts (two-way collars)




   Total volume (MMBtu)

1,196,000




   Weighted average price per MMBtu




      Ceiling (short call)

$

3.50

$



$


      Floor (long put)

$

3.13

$



$


Swap contracts




   Total volume (MMBtu)

1,397,000




   Weighted average price per MMBtu

$

2.89

$



$








Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)




Swap contracts




   Total volume (MMBtu)

4,232,000

4,758,000


   Weighted average price per MMBtu

$

(1.18)

$

(1.12)

$


Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $53.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $41.3 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share. Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for prior period quarters as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA(i), a non-GAAP financial measure, (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

53,357

$

(21,367)

$

48,650

   (Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(15,193)

66,970

8,572

   Change in the fair value of share-based awards

(850)

1,881

(463)

   Other operating expense

770




   Settled share-based awards



3,024


Tax effect on adjustments above

3,207

(15,094)

(1,703)

Change in valuation allowance





(10,562)

Adjusted Income (i)

$

41,291

$

35,414

$

44,494

Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share (i)

$

0.18

$

0.16

$

0.21



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income (loss)

$

55,180

$

(19,543)

$

50,474

   (Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(15,193)

66,970

8,572

   Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

904

3,402

1,164

   Settled share-based awards



3,024


   Other operating expense

935

157

1,767

   Income tax (benefit) expense

16,691

(5,149)

481

   Interest expense

741

738

594

   Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64,374

60,672

39,387

   Accretion expense

216

241

206

Adjusted EBITDA (i)

$

123,848

$

110,512

$

102,645

Discretionary Cash Flow. Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $122.9 million and is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$

55,180

$

(19,543)

$

50,474

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:




   Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64,374

60,672

39,387

   Accretion expense

216

241

206

   Amortization of non-cash debt related items

741

738

588

   Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

16,691

(5,149)

481

   (Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(15,193)

66,970

8,572

   (Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment

21

28

22

   Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards

1,754

4,545

1,627

   Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards

(850)

1,881

(463)

Discretionary cash flow (i)

$

122,934

$

110,383

$

100,894

   Changes in working capital

27,789

(33,864)

8,978

   Payments to settle asset retirement obligations

(107)

(664)

(207)

   Payments to settle vested liability share-based awards

(129)

(1,296)

(1,901)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

150,487

$

74,559

$

107,764

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par and per share data)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Unaudited

Current assets:



   Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,052

$

16,051

   Accounts receivable

93,039

131,720

   Fair value of derivatives

13,164

65,114

   Other current assets

15,841

9,740

      Total current assets

138,096

222,625

Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:



   Evaluated properties

4,665,761

4,585,020

   Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

(2,399,886)

(2,270,675)

   Evaluated oil and natural gas properties, net

2,265,875

2,314,345

   Unevaluated properties

1,429,624

1,404,513

      Total oil and natural gas properties, net

3,695,499

3,718,858

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,904


Other property and equipment, net

23,363

21,901

Restricted investments

3,468

3,424

Deferred financing costs

5,427

6,087

Fair value of derivatives

11,679


Other assets, net

6,061

6,278

   Total assets

$

3,915,497

$

3,979,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

221,452

$

261,184

   Operating lease liabilities

24,141


   Accrued interest

22,695

24,665

   Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards

819

1,390

   Asset retirement obligations

3,103

3,887

   Fair value of derivatives

17,251

10,480

   Other current liabilities

2,472

13,310

      Total current liabilities

291,933

314,916

Senior secured revolving credit facility

105,000

200,000

6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024

596,154

595,788

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026

394,106

393,685

Operating lease liabilities

7,680


Asset retirement obligations

9,315

10,405

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards

2,568

2,067

Deferred tax liability

21,106

9,564

Fair value of derivatives

3,663

7,440

Other long-term liabilities

100

100

   Total liabilities

1,431,625

1,533,965

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



   Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,458,948 shares outstanding

15

15

   Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 228,263,955 and 227,582,575 shares outstanding, respectively

2,283

2,276

   Capital in excess of par value

2,483,945

2,477,278

   Accumulated deficit

(2,371)

(34,361)

      Total stockholders' equity

2,483,872

2,445,208

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,915,497

$

3,979,173

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating revenues:






Oil sales

$

160,728

$

122,613

$

301,826

$

237,898

Natural gas sales

6,324

14,462

18,273

26,617

Total operating revenues

167,052

137,075

320,099

264,515

Operating expenses:






Lease operating expenses

22,776

13,141

46,843

26,179

Production taxes

11,131

7,539

21,944

16,002

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

62,921

38,733

122,688

74,151

General and administrative

10,564

8,289

22,317

17,057

Settled share-based awards





3,024


Accretion expense

216

206

457

424

Other operating expense

935

1,767

1,092

2,315

Total operating expenses

108,543

69,675

218,365

136,128

Income from operations

58,509

67,400

101,734

128,387

Other (income) expenses:






Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts

741

594

1,479

1,053

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(14,036)

16,554

53,224

21,036

Other income

(67)

(703)

(148)

(914)

Total other (income) expense

(13,362)

16,445

54,555

21,175

Income (loss) before income taxes

71,871

50,955

47,179

107,212

Income tax (benefit) expense

16,691

481

11,542

976

Net income (loss)

55,180

50,474

35,637

106,236

Preferred stock dividends

(1,823)

(1,824)

(3,647)

(3,647)

Income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

53,357

$

48,650

$

31,990

$

102,589

Income (loss) per common share:






Basic

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.50

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.50

Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

228,051

210,698

227,917

206,309

Diluted

228,411

211,465

228,599

207,027

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$

55,180

$

50,474

$

35,637

$

106,236

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:






   Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64,374

39,387

125,046

75,453

   Accretion expense

216

206

457

424

   Amortization of non-cash debt related items

741

588

1,479

1,041

   Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

16,691

481

11,542

976

   (Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements

(15,193)

8,572

51,777

4,594

   Loss on sale of other property and equipment

21

22

49

22

   Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards

1,754

1,627

6,299

2,758

   Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards

(850)

(463)

1,031

549

   Payments to settle asset retirement obligations

(107)

(207)

(771)

(573)

   Payments for cash-settled restricted stock unit awards

(129)

(1,901)

(1,425)

(4,990)

Changes in current assets and liabilities:






   Accounts receivable

44,071

10,447

38,681

2,380

   Other current assets

(3,807)

(5,611)