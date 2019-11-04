Callon Petroleum Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Increased production by 8% year-over-year to 37.8 Mboe/d (78% oil)

Generated an operating margin of $35.58 per Boe

per Boe Realized fully diluted earnings per share of $0.21 , adjusted earnings per share of $0.19 , net income of $55.8 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million (i)

, adjusted earnings per share of , net income of , and adjusted EBITDA of Reduced operational capital spending by 13% during the third quarter to $116.4 million , maintaining full year operational capital targets within the previously lowered guidance range

, maintaining full year operational capital targets within the previously lowered guidance range Achieved lease operating expense ("LOE") per Boe of $5.65 , an improvement of nearly 9% over the prior period

, an improvement of nearly 9% over the prior period Completed and placed on production large multi-interval, multi-pad projects in both the Midland and Delaware Basins with strong initial performance from both projects

"The hard work by our team throughout this quarter has continued to produce exceptional results with production ahead of expectations, operating expenses moving lower, and discretionary cash flow in line with operational capital spending. Our successful mega-pad development projects are not only generating significant and durable cost savings but have exhibited solid productivity. In addition, the continued efforts to optimize previously acquired assets have resulted in incremental value to shareholders as our team has made noteworthy progress on well productivity and operational costs across our expanded asset base," commented Joe Gatto, Callon's President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We remain focused on preparing to integrate the Callon and Carrizo teams and operations upon closing and will strive to exceed our own expectations for capital efficiency and targeted synergy capture. In the current commodity environment, we recognize the need to be a low cost producer and are prepared to execute a program that will drive free cash flow generation, optimize asset development, accelerate deleveraging efforts, and deliver improved returns on invested capital to our shareholders in the near term."

Operations Update

At September 30, 2019, we had 492 gross (335.3 net) horizontal wells producing in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended September 30, 2019 grew 8% to 37.8 Mboe/d (78% oil), as compared to the same period of 2018, or 25% when accounting for divested volumes from the sale of our Southern Midland Basin assets.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we drilled 12 gross (11.0 net) horizontal wells and placed a combined 16 gross (15.6 net) horizontal wells on production. The majority of wells placed on production were associated with two large multi-well developments, one each in the Delaware and Midland basins as described below. The two additional wells were placed on production at the end of September.

The Rag Run mega-pad, Callon's initial large-scale development project in the Delaware Basin, was placed on production near the end of July and includes co-development of two Wolfcamp A flow units and the Wolfcamp B with simultaneous operations of two completion crews. Through the first 90 days of production, these wells have averaged approximately 1,000 Boe per day (~80% oil). This project was placed on production using a more conservative choke management strategy than previous wells, which the Company expects to employ on future developments of this nature to optimize long-term well performance. The significant drilling and completion cost savings realized on this initial Delaware mega-pad, which resulted in an average total well cost of less than $1,100 per lateral foot, are representative of the synergy capture the Company expects to attain in 2020 and beyond after closing the pending acquisition and shifting to larger pad development as part of normal operations in the Delaware Basin.

The seven well project that was placed on production in the Midland Basin at the beginning of September included a multi-interval development of three Lower Spraberry and four Wolfcamp A wells within the Fairway area of our Howard County assets. Through the first 50 days, the combined seven wells have achieved average daily production of approximately 850 Boe per day (~90% oil). These wells were drilled and completed offsetting historical producing wells and have performed in-line with the offset single well pads in these sections.

Capital Expenditures

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we incurred $116.4 million in operational capital expenditures (including other items) on an accrual basis as compared to $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 13%. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital

Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures Cash basis (b) $ 121,457



$ 15,165



$ 7,373



$ 143,995

Timing adjustments (c) (5,044)



2,965



—



(2,079)

Non-cash items —



—



866



866

Accrual basis $ 116,413



$ 18,130



$ 8,239



$ 142,782







(a) Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net production









Oil (MBbls) 2,725



2,848



2,521

Natural gas (MMcf) 4,538



5,031



4,144

Total (Mboe) 3,481



3,687



3,212

Average daily production (Boe/d) 37,837



40,516



34,913

% oil (Boe basis) 78 %

77 %

78 % Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)









Oil revenue $ 148,210



$ 160,728



$ 142,601

Natural gas revenue 7,168



6,324



18,613

Total revenue 155,378



167,052



161,214

Impact of settled derivatives 1,011



(1,157)



(9,239)

Adjusted Total Revenue (i) $ 156,389



$ 165,895



$ 151,975

Average realized sales price









(excluding impact of settled derivatives)









Oil (per Bbl) $ 54.39



$ 56.44



$ 56.57

Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.58



1.26



4.49

Total (per BOE) 44.64



45.31



50.19

Average realized sales price









(including impact of settled derivatives)









Oil (per Bbl) $ 54.01



$ 54.87



$ 52.87

Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.03



1.91



4.51

Total (per BOE) 44.93



44.99



47.31

Additional per BOE data









Sales price (a) $ 44.64



$ 45.31



$ 50.19

Lease operating expense 5.65



6.18



5.77

Production taxes 3.41



3.02



3.20

Operating margin $ 35.58



$ 36.11



$ 41.22













Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 16.09



$ 17.07



$ 15.02

Adjusted G&A (b)









Cash component (c) $ 2.52



$ 2.42



$ 2.17

Non-cash component 0.44



0.68



0.57







(a) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (b) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (c) Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.

Total Revenue. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $155.4 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $156.4 million, including the impact of a $1.0 million gain from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 37.8 Mboe/d, compared to average daily production of 40.5 Mboe/d in the second quarter of 2019, a period which included volumes associated with our southern Midland Basin divestiture that closed on June 12, 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the net gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments includes the following:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

In Thousands

Per Unit Oil derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements $ (1,045)



$ (0.38)

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments 25,767





Total gain (loss) on oil derivatives 24,722





Natural gas derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements 2,056



$ 0.45

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments (733)





Total gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives 1,323





Total commodity derivatives





Net gain (loss) on settlements 1,011



$ 0.29

Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments 25,034





Total gain (loss) on total commodity derivatives $ 26,045







Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $5.65 per Boe, compared to LOE of $6.18 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease on a per unit basis was attributable to a reduction in chemical usage, repairs and maintenance, and workovers compared to the previous period.

Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $3.41 per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing approximately 7.6% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements. The incremental increase as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 is due to an increase in ad valorem taxes based upon a higher valuation of our oil and gas properties by the taxing jurisdictions.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.09 per Boe compared to $17.07 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributed to lower future development costs for PUD locations relative to our historical rate.

General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A was $9.4 million, or $2.70 per Boe, and G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $10.3 million, or $2.96 per Boe, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $10.6 million, or $2.87 per Boe, and $11.4 million, or $3.10 per Boe, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $8.8 million, or $2.52 per Boe, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $8.9 million, or $2.42 per Boe, for the second quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Total G&A expense $ 9,388

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash) 926

Adjusted G&A – total 10,314

Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash) (1,525)

Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash) (3)

Adjusted G&A – cash component $ 8,786



Income Tax Expense. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded an income tax expense of $17.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to income tax expense of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The change in income tax expense is based upon net income generated in the respective periods.

Updated 2019 Guidance (Stand-Alone Callon)

The Company is updating guidance for the full year 2019 to reflect positive operational performance throughout the first three quarters of the year. This updated guidance does not take into effect the Carrizo merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder approvals.



Third Quarter

Year to Date

Updated Full Year

2019 Actual

2019 Actual

2019 Guidance Total production (Mboe/d) (a) 37.8

39.5

39.2 - 39.6 % oil 78%

78%

78% Income statement expenses (per Boe)









LOE, including workovers $5.65

$6.16

$5.75 - $6.25 Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue) 8%

7%

7% Adjusted G&A: cash component (b) $2.52

$2.41

$2.00 - $2.50 Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (c) $0.44

$0.52

$0.50 - $1.00 Cash interest expense (d) $0.00

$0.00

$0.00 Effective income tax rate 24%

24%

22% Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)









Total operational (e) $116

$405

$495 - $520 Capitalized interest and G&A expenses $26

$84

$100 - $105 Net operated horizontal wells placed on production 16

43

48 - 50





(a) Year to date 2019 actual production reflects volumes associated with southern Midland Basin properties divested on June 12, 2019. (b) Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards, corporate depreciation and amortization, and pending merger-related expenses. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (c) Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense. (d) All cash interest expense anticipated to be capitalized. (e) Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of September 30, 2019:



For the Remainder

For the Full Year

For the Full Year

Oil contracts (WTI) of 2019

of 2020

of 2021

Puts











Total volume (Bbls) 230,000



—



—



Weighted average price per Bbl $ 65.00



$ —



$ —



Put spreads











Total volume (Bbls) 230,000



—



—



Weighted average price per Bbl











Floor (long put) $ 65.00



$ —



$ —



Floor (short put) $ 42.50



$ —



$ —



Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)











Total volume (Bbls) 1,196,000



5,124,000



—



Weighted average price per Bbl











Ceiling (short call) $ 67.46



$ 65.46



$ —



Floor (long put) $ 56.54



$ 55.45



$ —



Floor (short put) $ 43.65



$ 44.66



$ —



Collar contracts (two-way collars)











Total volume (Bbls) 276,000



—



—



Weighted average price per Bbl











Ceiling (short call) $ 60.00



$ —



$ —



Floor (long put) $ 55.00



$ —



$ —



Short call











Total volume (Bbls) —



—



1,825,000

(a) Weighted average price per Bbl $ —



$ —



$ 63.00



Swap contracts











Total volume (Bbls) 276,000



1,098,000



—



Weighted average price per Bbl $ 60.17



$ 56.17



$ —

















Oil contracts (Brent ICE)











Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)











Total volume (Bbls) —



837,500



—



Weighted average price per Bbl











Ceiling (short call) $ —



$ 70.00



$ —



Floor (long put) $ —



$ 58.24



$ —



Floor (short put) $ —



$ 50.00



$ —

















Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)











Swap contracts











Total volume (Bbls) 2,176,000



4,576,000



1,095,000



Weighted average price per Bbl $ (2.50)



$ (1.29)



$ 1.00

















Oil contracts (Argus Houston MEH basis differential)











Swap contracts











Total volume (Bbls) —



1,439,205



—



Weighted average price per Bbl $ —



$ 2.40



$ —

















Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)











Collar contracts (two-way collars)











Total volume (MMBtu) 598,000



—



—



Weighted average price per MMBtu











Ceiling (short call) $ 3.50



$ —



$ —



Floor (long put) $ 3.13



$ —



$ —



Swap contracts











Total volume (MMBtu) 155,000



—



—



Weighted average price per MMBtu $ 2.87



$ —



$ —

















Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)











Swap contracts











Total volume (MMBtu) 2,116,000



4,758,000



—



Weighted average price per MMBtu $ (1.18)



$ (1.12)



$ —









(a) Premiums from the sale of call options were used to increase the fixed price of certain simultaneously executed price swaps.

Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $47.2 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $42.9 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted Income, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for prior period quarters as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure, the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA(i), a non-GAAP financial measure, (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 47,180



$ 53,357



$ 36,108

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (20,798)



(15,193)



25,100

Change in the fair value of share-based awards (925)



(850)



879

Merger and integration expense 5,943



—



—

Other operating expense (175)



770



—

Tax effect on adjustments above 3,351



3,207



(5,456)

Change in valuation allowance —



—



(8,323)

Loss on redemption of preferred stock 8,304



—



—

Adjusted Income (i) $ 42,880



$ 41,291



$ 48,308

Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share (i) $ 0.19



$ 0.18



$ 0.21







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 55,834



$ 55,180



$ 37,931

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (20,798)



(15,193)



25,100

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 644



904



2,587

Merger and integration expense 5,943



—



—

Other operating expense (161)



935



1,435

Income tax (benefit) expense 17,902



16,691



1,487

Interest expense 739



741



711

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 57,107



64,374



48,977

Accretion expense 128



216



202

Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 117,338



$ 123,848



$ 118,430



Discretionary Cash Flow. Operating cash flow was $113.7 million and discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), was $111.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Discretionary cash flow is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 55,834



$ 55,180



$ 37,931

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 57,107



64,374



48,977

Accretion expense 128



216



202

Amortization of non-cash debt related items 739



741



708

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 17,902



16,691



1,487

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements (20,798)



(15,193)



25,100

(Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment (13)



21



(102)

Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards 1,569



1,754



1,708

Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (925)



(850)



879

Discretionary cash flow (i) $ 111,543



$ 122,934



$ 116,890

Changes in working capital 2,803



27,789



(347)

Payments to settle asset retirement obligations (654)



(107)



(507)

Payments to settle vested liability share-based awards —



(129)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 113,692



$ 150,487



$ 116,036



Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par and per share data)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Unaudited



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,309



$ 16,051

Accounts receivable 114,120



131,720

Fair value of derivatives 25,032



65,114

Other current assets 14,912



9,740

Total current assets 165,373



222,625

Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:





Evaluated properties 4,830,499



4,585,020

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (2,458,026)



(2,270,675)

Evaluated oil and natural gas properties, net 2,372,473



2,314,345

Unevaluated properties 1,405,993



1,404,513

Total oil and natural gas properties, net 3,778,466



3,718,858

Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,447



—

Other property and equipment, net 24,770



21,901

Restricted investments 3,490



3,424

Deferred financing costs 5,081



6,087

Fair value of derivatives 11,209



—

Other assets, net 4,087



6,278

Total assets $ 4,016,923



$ 3,979,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 243,481



$ 261,184

Operating lease liabilities 19,196



—

Accrued interest 25,660



24,665

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards 535



1,390

Asset retirement obligations 1,250



3,887

Fair value of derivatives 8,941



10,480

Other current liabilities 1,948



13,310

Total current liabilities 301,011



314,916

Senior secured revolving credit facility 200,000



200,000

6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024 596,337



595,788

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 394,317



393,685

Operating lease liabilities 4,995



—

Asset retirement obligations 8,294



10,405

Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards 1,737



2,067

Deferred tax liability 39,007



9,564

Fair value of derivatives 2,573



7,440

Other long-term liabilities —



100

Total liabilities 1,548,271



1,533,965

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,458,948 shares outstanding, respectively —



15

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 228,372,081 and 227,582,575 shares outstanding, respectively 2,284



2,276

Capital in excess of par value 2,421,559



2,477,278

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 44,809



(34,361)

Total stockholders' equity 2,468,652



2,445,208

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,016,923



$ 3,979,173

