Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Event

HOUSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor event:

J. P. Morgan Chase 2019 Energy Conference

The Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Chase 2019 Energy Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

281-589-5200

