Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

NATCHEZ, Miss., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. 14th Annual Hotter 'N Hell Conference

The Company will participate in the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. 14th Annual Hotter 'N Hell Conference hosted by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

The Company will present at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference hosted by Barclays on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 4:05 PM Mountain Daylight Time. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This news release is posted on the company's website at www.callon.com, and will be archived for subsequent review under the "News" link on the top of the homepage.

For further information contact
Mark Brewer
281-589-5200 

 

