Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Callon Petroleum Company

16:15 ET

NATCHEZ, Miss., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:

J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference

The Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference hosted by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This news release is posted on the company's website at www.callon.com, and will be archived for subsequent review under the "News" link on the top of the homepage.

For further information contact
Mark Brewer
281-589-5200 

 

