Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:

Simmons Energy European Energy Conference

The Company will participate in the Simmons Energy European Energy Conference on Wednesday, August 28th, and Thursday August 29th, 2019.

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

The Company will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

