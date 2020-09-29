Callon Petroleum Company Releases Inaugural 2019 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today released its inaugural sustainability report. The online report outlines Callon's commitment to environmental responsibility, health and safety, community engagement, governance, and business ethics. The report is available on the Company's website at www.callon.com/sustainability.

Commenting on the inaugural report, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Gatto shared, "At Callon, we understand that success is dependent upon our ability to operate responsibly, think strategically, and continue to evolve our business to meet the long-term expectations of our stakeholders. We seek to exemplify our core values in how we operate our business, care for our employees, enrich our communities, and minimize our impact on the environment. Our inaugural sustainability report reflects the ongoing efforts of the entire Callon team to build a sustainable business and pursue continuous improvement in our operations."

Based on investor feedback, Callon's 2019 Sustainability Report is informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Oil & Gas and includes the following highlights and achievements:

Reduced the rate of gas flared by more than 30%

Achieved the Company's best safety year on record

Named a top workplace by the Houston Chronicle for the third year in a row

for the third year in a row Doubled the Company's water recycling capacity

Transported over 90% of crude oil and water via pipelines

Integration of the Callon and Carrizo workforces following the 2019 closing of the acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

