Callon Petroleum Company Schedules First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for May 3, 2018

NATCHEZ, Miss., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results.
Webcast and Conference Call:
Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast:
Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.
Conference Call:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
Canada:
1-866-284-3684
International:
1-412-317-6061
Access code:
4895442
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release first quarter 2018 results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
1-281-589-5279
