Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for February 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com

Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.



Conference Call:











Domestic: 1-888-317-6003









Canada: 1-866-284-3684









International: 1-412-317-6061









Access code: 6127927

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

1-281-589-5200

