Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for February 27, 2019
Jan 28, 2019, 16:15 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results.
Webcast and Conference Call:
Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call:
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Canada:
|
1-866-284-3684
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Access code:
|
6127927
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release fourth quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
1-281-589-5200
SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company
