Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019
Jul 24, 2019, 16:30 ET
HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results.
Webcast and Conference Call:
Date: August 7, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
|
Conference Call:
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Canada:
|
1-866-284-3684
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Access code:
|
9809640
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
1-281-589-5200
SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company
