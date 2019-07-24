Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date: August 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com

Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.



Conference Call:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 Canada: 1-866-284-3684 International: 1-412-317-6061 Access code: 9809640

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

1-281-589-5200

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

Related Links

https://www.callon.com

