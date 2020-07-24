Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for August 5, 2020
Jul 24, 2020, 07:00 ET
HOUSTON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.
Webcast:
Date: August 5, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release second quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200
SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company