Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 3, 2023

Callon Petroleum Company

18 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. 

Webcast:

Date: August 3, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com
Select "News/Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release second quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and sustainable development of high-quality assets in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

