Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 5, 2019

News provided by

Callon Petroleum Company

Oct 07, 2019, 16:29 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date: November 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast:

www.callon.com


Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.

Conference Call:




Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

Canada:

1-866-284-3684

International:

1-412-317-6061

Access code:

1044236

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release third quarter 2019 results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
or
Kate Schilling
Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
(281) 589-5200

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

Related Links

www.callon.com

Also from this source

Callon Highlights Compelling Value Proposition of Transaction...

Callon Comments on Paulson & Co. Filing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 5, 2019

News provided by

Callon Petroleum Company

Oct 07, 2019, 16:29 ET