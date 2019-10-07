Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 5, 2019
Oct 07, 2019, 16:29 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results.
Webcast and Conference Call:
Date: November 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
Canada:
1-866-284-3684
International:
1-412-317-6061
Access code:
1044236
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release third quarter 2019 results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
or
Kate Schilling
Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
(281) 589-5200
SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company
