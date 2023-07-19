Calloquy Attains SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Calloquy, PBC

19 Jul, 2023, 13:52 ET

Independent Report Validates Calloquy's Cyber Security for Its Virtual Litigation Platform & Court Reporting Services

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy PBC, the first remote litigation and court reporting platform designed for litigators, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This follows the recent announcement of Calloquy's SOC 2 Type 1 status and further cements the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality in the industry.

"Law firms trust us to handle some of their client's most confidential and important information," said Calloquy President and CEO David Carter, a former litigation partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. "With the achievement of the SOC 2 Type II, we are proud to demonstrate that our commitment to security has been independently verified. The focus on securing depositions is especially important as law firms' cyber security efforts face new scrutiny amid the onslaught of cyber hacks and security breaches."

The report examined the controls and security features in Calloquy's groundbreaking virtual litigation platform, including its case-based approach, breakout rooms, data transfer protocols and safeguards against data manipulation. The report also cited Calloquy's court reporting services, its support of real-time transcription services, exhibit management, and output production.

According to Calloquy Chief Information and Security Officer David Roberts, what sets Calloquy apart is not just achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance; it's how this certification extends to its court reporters and scopists. "At Calloquy, our SOC 2 Type II umbrella includes our court reporters and scopists whereas our competitors regularly exclude the court reporters and scopists from their security controls," said Roberts. "Our dedication to best-in-class security includes efforts to protect data throughout the court reporting process. Security around court reporters is something every law firm should scrutinize more carefully to ensure their clients' data remains protected in this evolving landscape."

ABOUT CALLOQUY

Calloquy is a remote litigation platform built for how litigators practice today. Calloquy's unified approach empowers attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more efficiently, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Calloquy combines legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, white glove court reporting services, and a social mission to shape the Next Era of Litigation™. For more, please visit www.calloquy.com

