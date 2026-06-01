CALLOWAY'S NURSERY, INC. NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

Jenny Moots has served with Texas' leading nursery for nearly 20 years

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery Inc., the leading nursery for top-quality plants and service in Texas, has promoted longtime company leader Jenny Moots as vice president, operations at effective June 1, 2026.

In her new role, Moots will oversee operations across all twenty-eight store locations for Calloway's Nursery and Cornelius Nursery across Dallas-Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Houston and Galveston as well as their Garden Services division.

Jenny Moots

Moots joined Calloway's Nursery in 2007 in an entry-level retail position and quickly advanced through the organization, serving as store manager at several locations throughout her career.

Most recently, she oversaw a large group of stores while providing leadership in the company's southern markets.

"Jenny's professional accomplishment exemplifies the American Dream. We are thrilled to see Jenny step into this role. Her experience, passion for the business, and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences will continue to drive our company's growth and success " said Calloway's President and CEO Marce Ward.

Moots cultivated her love of horticulture alongside her father, a retired Texas A&M horticulture extension agent. She holds a degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and has built nearly two decades of industry knowledge and leadership experience during her career at Calloway's Nursery Inc.

Since 2020, Moots has served on the board of directors for the Crape Myrtle Trails of McKinney, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the design and management of the plantings in city medians and the World Collection Park, helping drive tourism and beautify the City of McKinney, Texas. Moots resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with her family.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit https://www.calloways.com

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's, which acquired Houston-based Cornelius Nursery in 1999, has a total of 28 locations between the two brands in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Cedar Park and offers more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's and its Cornelius Garden Services division provide planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify and maintain any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, visit https://www.calloways.com/.

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery Inc.