CallRail Launches Real-Time Lead Qualification and Intelligent Call Transfers in Voice Assist

Custom AI Agents Now Qualify Callers, Route Leads, and Brief Teams Before Every Transfer, Giving Businesses Time Back and Customers a Better Experience

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced a major expansion of Voice Assist, its AI voice and text assistant, adding real-time lead qualification and intelligent call transfer. Voice Assist now qualifies callers, identifies intent, and routes each call to the optimal destination — briefing the team before handoff for a seamless customer experience. Spam and other distractions are filtered out, so only qualified leads reach a representative.

For 15 years, CallRail has connected the dots between marketing campaigns and the calls that turn into customers. Now the company is taking what it has learned from tracking and analyzing 300 million leads a year and putting it to work during the call itself, reshaping every step of the inbound call process to deliver a better customer experience, ensure no leads are missed, and give businesses back time.

"Every customer deserves a fast response, but not every conversation requires pulling an employee away from their work," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. "Voice Assist gives teams the confidence that every call or text will be handled, including ones they may have missed. It can not only answer routine questions and schedule appointments, but simultaneously identify qualified, high-intent leads and route them to the right person in real time. The result is fewer interruptions for your team, more productive conversations with your leads, and a better experience for every customer."

The advanced capabilities within Voice Assist combine three connected functions into a comprehensive inbound call management experience:

Lead qualification: Voice Assist screens every inbound call and text against custom criteria live during the conversation. This includes filtering out spam, callers outside of your service area and low value leads. This allows team members to only spend time on the leads that matter.





Voice Assist screens every inbound call and text against custom criteria live during the conversation. This includes filtering out spam, callers outside of your service area and low value leads. This allows team members to only spend time on the leads that matter. Intent-based routing: Voice Assist automatically detects why someone is calling and routes them to the appropriate person or destination. With no guessing, end-users are directed faster and more accurately than having to wait for and guess on the right menu option.





Voice Assist automatically detects why someone is calling and routes them to the appropriate person or destination. With no guessing, end-users are directed faster and more accurately than having to wait for and guess on the right menu option. Automated warm transfers: Voice Assist dramatically improves the customer experience by providing a quick summary as it transfers to your team member, so they can provide the best service without requesting information already shared by the lead.

For too long, teams have faced an impossible choice: answer every call and waste time on spam and unqualified leads, or screen aggressively and risk missing real opportunities. Voice Assist eliminates that trade-off. Unlike standalone AI voice agents, it's built into the CallRail platform, connecting lead quality, caller intent, and marketing performance so businesses can identify which campaigns drive their best leads and optimize marketing spend to acquire more customers.

The results speak for themselves. Callers are 7x more likely to engage with Voice Assist than voicemail, and businesses using it have seen answered calls increase by up to 44%. Businesses can now trust that the right calls reach the right people quickly, and they have the context they need to move those conversations forward.

"We are very happy with Voice Assist. It has given our front desk staff more time to focus on scheduling new patients and increasing access to care," said Christian Losch, COO at BrainWorks Behavioral Health. "Our new patients are routed to the best place for them to begin intake and our current patients are connected with the right people more efficiently."

For more information on how Voice Assist can handle and screen all of your calls, or to try it for free, visit voiceassist.com.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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SOURCE CallRail