CallRail Connects Voice Assist to Clio, Turning More Calls into Clients

Voice Assist now leverages real-time client and matter context from Clio to help law firms deliver more personalized experiences and convert more callers into clients 24/7.

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Clio. The integration connects CallRail's Voice Assist with Clio Growand Clio Manage, Clio's client intake and practice management platforms, enabling seamless agentic call and text intake and scheduling.

For law firms, every inbound call or text is a potential new case or an existing client that requires immediate attention. Missing a single call can mean losing a valuable client and revenue.

Voice Assist provides agentic AI call and text handling 24/7 by engaging clients, answering questions, and capturing client details without a human on the line. When integrated into Clio, Voice Assist can recognize existing clients, qualify new leads, and book consultations on the spot, cutting the manual work firms previously needed to do after the call ended. That same capability extends to after-hours and overflow calls, helping firms capture opportunities that might otherwise go to voicemail.

"Whether it's a first caller or repeat client, a great experience can make or break whether someone hires your firm — every call deserves the same care no matter what time it comes in," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. "By connecting Voice Assist to Clio, firms can greet callers by name, skip the repeat questions, and get a consultation on the books before they even hang up. That means more of those calls turn into actual clients — without hiring more staff to handle them."

This expanded partnership reflects CallRail's continued investment in the legal industry. It is an industry where marketing costs are high, and timely, personalized response has an outsized impact on winning business.

Bringing Existing Client Context Into Every Conversation

This integration allows Voice Assist to personalize intake from the first interaction.

When a call comes in, Voice Assist looks up the caller in Clio Grow and brings the firm's existing knowledge into the conversation. If the caller is an existing contact, Voice Assist greets them by name and skips the intake questions they've already answered, so returning clients and prospects with active matters aren't treated like strangers. If there's no match, Voice Assist runs the firm's standard intake and creates the contact in Clio with full marketing attribution appended. This works seamlessly alongside the firm's existing Clio workflows.

Turning Conversations Into Scheduled Consultations

Built to complement the systems firms already rely on, Voice Assist personalizes every conversation and helps move prospective clients from inquiry to confirmed consultation with less manual effort. When a caller is ready to move forward, Voice Assist qualifies them, answers their questions, and books a consultation directly into Clio Manage in real time. The process requires neither human confirmation nor manual calendar entry. The same holds after hours: evening and weekend calls get the same recognition and scheduling as calls during business hours, so timing never costs the firm a lead.

"Our long-standing strategic relationship with CallRail has focused on helping law firms deliver exceptional client experiences," said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President, Business Development at Clio. "This integration surfaces the client and matter intelligence already in Clio at the moment it's needed most."

Every Voice Assist interaction remains connected to CallRail's attribution capabilities, enabling firms to optimize their marketing investments based on actual campaign, channel, and keyword performance. Firms also maintain a complete record of the intake journey in Clio, linking marketing performance to practice outcomes.

The Voice Assist integration with Clio is now available.

Law firms can learn more about connecting Voice Assist with Clio at https://www.callrail.com/integrations/clio.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™ and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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SOURCE CallRail