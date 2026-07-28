CallRail Opens Voice Assist to Every Business, Now With Contextual AI Texting

Voice Assist is now available with or without CallRail's call tracking platform, and adds AI-powered texting and shared conversation history so businesses respond faster and smarter across every customer interaction

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced a major expansion of Voice Assist, making the solution available to every business — with or without CallRail's call tracking — and introducing instant, human-like agentic texting.

Voice Assist responds to every call and text a business gets. On average, businesses using it see 44% more answered calls, with leads seven times more likely to engage than through voicemail. It also covers the calls no one can get to: CallRail data shows that, on average, 28% of business calls go unanswered, often when a team is under a sink, on a customer call, or away from the phone. Those callers get an immediate response instead of a callback later.

"Before Voice Assist, we often had to choose between focusing on the job at hand and stopping to answer the phone. Customers would call or text and have to repeat their needs all over again." said Dmitriy Zusman, Owner at Top Appliance Repair. "Now, every single caller gets an immediate response even if I'm busy. It truly feels like we have a reliable teammate ensuring no lead slips through the cracks, giving us full frontline coverage without a heavy investment."

Until now, Voice Assist has been offered only alongside CallRail's call tracking. Today it stands on its own. A plumbing shop with three employees that isn't running paid ads can put Voice Assist on its existing business number and have every call answered, while keeping the option to add call tracking and attribution later as its marketing grows. CallRail is the first call analytics platform to offer its AI voice assistant this way, without requiring a subscription to a broader analytics product.

"Most business owners can't stop what they're doing every time the phone rings. Voice Assist answers and follows up on every call and text so no customer ever waits on someone being free," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. "Offering it on its own means an owner doesn't have to set up a full marketing platform first to get calls covered. They can start with their phones answered on day one, and add more when they're ready."

New Voice Assist capabilities include:

Standalone Voice Assist: Businesses can now deploy Voice Assist using their existing business number without a CallRail Call Tracking subscription. Businesses that don't want to track paid ads can take advantage of AI-powered conversation handling, while being prepared to easily evolve their marketing toolkit.

Businesses can now deploy Voice Assist using their existing business number without a CallRail Call Tracking subscription. Businesses that don't want to track paid ads can take advantage of AI-powered conversation handling, while being prepared to easily evolve their marketing toolkit. Instantly Text Back with Voice Assist: The same AI assistant that answers phone calls now replies to every inbound text within seconds, 24/7, and automatically follows up by text when a call is missed, or a caller hangs up, helping you keep leads warm and improve your responsiveness to Google Local Services Ads.

The same AI assistant that answers phone calls now replies to every inbound text within seconds, 24/7, and automatically follows up by text when a call is missed, or a caller hangs up, helping you keep leads warm and improve your responsiveness to Google Local Services Ads. Shared Conversation Memory: Voice Assist remembers the call and text history interchangeably from every contact. The customer who called in the morning and texted in the afternoon never has to reintroduce themselves. The conversation picks up where it left off, using the smart profile to personalize every interaction based on the company's services and coverage area.

Today's news builds on the capabilities that have made CallRail a trusted solution for more than 225,000 businesses. Voice Assist has also earned G2 recognition for Best ROI and Fastest Implementation.

To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.callrail.com/voice-assist.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™ and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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SOURCE CallRail