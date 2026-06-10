CallRail Makes ChatGPT Ads Measurable for SMBs and Marketing Agencies

New integration enables businesses and agencies of all sizes to measure and optimize ChatGPT ads performance alongside Google, Meta and Microsoft campaigns

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced a new integration for ChatGPT ads, becoming the first SMB and agency-focused provider to offer ChatGPT ad attribution. As AI-powered discovery reshapes how consumers find businesses, with 37% now starting their searches with AI tools rather than traditional search engines, marketers need reliable ways to determine which campaigns generate quality leads and drive revenue. The integration enables marketers to measure ChatGPT ad performance on the same platform they already use to track and optimize campaigns across all digital media, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as traditional offline marketing efforts.

This launch builds on CallRail's broader commitment to help SMB marketers and their agencies navigate the shift toward AI-driven discovery and advertising while maintaining clear visibility into marketing performance. After extending measurement capabilities to AI-powered organic search experiences, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, CallRail is now bringing those capabilities to paid AI advertising, starting with ChatGPT. This ensures businesses can confidently test and optimize emerging AI channels without the complexity or cost often associated with enterprise solutions.

The integration is available at no additional cost to eligible CallRail customers and can be activated in minutes through CallRail's Integrations settings.

Key capabilities of the ChatGPT ads integration include:

Measure ChatGPT ads ROI: Automatically attribute calls, text messages, and form submissions to specific ChatGPT ad campaigns and ad groups, giving marketers a clear view of which ads drive qualified leads.

Automatically attribute calls, text messages, and form submissions to specific ChatGPT ad campaigns and ad groups, giving marketers a clear view of which ads drive qualified leads. Optimize campaign performance: Send qualified conversion data directly to OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding, enabling smarter campaign optimization over time.

Send qualified conversion data directly to OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding, enabling smarter campaign optimization over time. Compare performance across channels: View ChatGPT ads alongside Google, Meta, and Microsoft campaigns in the same CallRail reporting environment to better understand marketing effectiveness and return on ad spend.

View ChatGPT ads alongside Google, Meta, and Microsoft campaigns in the same CallRail reporting environment to better understand marketing effectiveness and return on ad spend. Launch quickly with self-serve setup: Connect ChatGPT ads through CallRail's integration settings using an API key and conversion pixel ID. No developer support, complex implementation, or sales call required.

"AI is rapidly emerging as a meaningful driver of customer demand. Marketers need the confidence that their campaign performance is constantly measured and optimized to maximize their return on ad spend," said Emily Popson, SVP of Marketing at CallRail. "As AI advertising matures, attribution isn't a nice-to-have; it's the foundation for knowing what's working and where to invest. For the first time, SMBs and agencies can hold ChatGPT ads to the same standard of accountability they expect from Google or Meta, enabling them to invest confidently in new opportunities while still measuring performance in the bias-free tools they already trust."

Whether a lead originates from traditional or AI search, out-of-home advertising, or AI advertising, businesses deserve a clear understanding of what's driving revenue. While ChatGPT ads can generate calls, texts, and form submissions, that connection is often lost without the right attribution in place. CallRail closes that gap by attributing leads to specific campaigns and ad groups and automatically sharing conversion data with OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding performance.

To learn more about CallRail's ChatGPT ads integration, visit: https://www.callrail.com/integrations/openai

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™ and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

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SOURCE CallRail