CallRail Expands Home Services Ecosystem with New Jobber, JobNimbus, JobTread, and Workiz Integrations

Home service contractors can automatically book jobs, sync customer records, and capture every lead

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today expanded its support for home service businesses by deepening its strategic partnership and integration with Jobber, the award-winning field management software. This marks CallRail's first bidirectional integration between Voice Assist, CallRail's AI voice assistant with real-time lead qualification and intelligent transfer capabilities, and a field service management platform. The company also launched three new integrations with JobNimbus, JobTread, and Workiz, broadening CallRail's support for contractors across the home services industry.

For home service contractors, the workday rarely ends, with business calls coming in at all hours, no matter where they are. Between job sites, current customers, emergencies, and scheduling demands, missed inbound calls can lead to lost revenue and wasted time. Each new integration is designed with these realities in mind, allowing contractors to work seamlessly across platforms without the hassle of manually navigating between systems. These connected tools and automated processes free contractors to spend less time switching between systems and more time serving customers and winning new business.

"Home service contractors should never have to choose between finishing a job and answering a call, but that's been the trade-off for far too long," said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. "With our enhanced Jobber partnership and new integrations across the entire home service ecosystem, Voice Assist becomes a contractor's front-line team, helping capture every lead by answering inbound calls and keeping customer information synchronized across systems. Those capabilities are the result of listening closely to our more than 10,000 home service contractor customers about what actually slows them down: missed calls on job sites, systems that don't talk to each other, and manual data entry."

Jobber: CallRail's First Bidirectional Field Service Management Platform Integration

This first-of-its-kind integration combines bidirectional Jobber data sync with live job booking in Voice Assist, enabling the following capabilities:

Live booking & real-time availability checks: Voice Assist can check Jobber calendar availability in real time and book a job appointment directly during the call.

Bidirectional data sync: Manual CRM updates and follow-ups are no longer needed, as caller data, call recordings, transcripts, and Voice Assist-collected intake fields automatically sync to the Jobber, JobNimbus, JobTread, and Workiz client records.

Manual CRM updates and follow-ups are no longer needed, as caller data, call recordings, transcripts, and Voice Assist-collected intake fields automatically sync to the Jobber, JobNimbus, JobTread, and Workiz client records. Personalized returning caller recognition: Voice Assist can recognize returning Jobber clients, greet them by name, and skip redundant intake questions.

Together, these capabilities enable contractors to capture and convert inbound leads while keeping customer records accurate across both platforms.

Helping Contractors Capture Every Lead

Alongside the Jobber partnership, CallRail is launching its first integrations with three additional home services platforms: JobNimbus, JobTread, and Workiz. This strategic effort aims to serve the home services industry by offering multiple integrations with the platforms contractors already use to run their businesses. Through these integrations, CallRail can now create leads on each platform from interaction events, such as calls, texts, or form submissions. Contractors using Voice Assist can also pull customer information from these platforms directly into live calls, giving Voice Assist the context it needs to deliver a more personalized experience. Home service contractors can be confident that CallRail is not just tracking leads or answering phones but also serving as an extension of their team to engage leads.

"Most contractors are flying blind on where their best leads actually come from," said Tyler Folkman, Chief AI Officer at JobNimbus. "With CallRail wired into JobNimbus, the call data and the job data finally live in the same place, so you can see what's working, double down on it, and stop wasting spend on what isn't."

All four integrations are now available to CallRail's more than 10,000 home service customers. Contractors can learn more about Voice Assist and the available home services integrations at https://www.callrail.com/integrations.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat, and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.

About JobNimbus

JobNimbus is the AI-enabled CRM for roofing contractors, purpose-built to support businesses from their first million to their next hundred, without the chaos. By connecting every stage of the job lifecycle, from winning work to collecting payment and driving referrals, JobNimbus replaces the fragmented stacks holding growing contractors back. With a 4.8-star app rating and recognition as a G2 Leader, JobNimbus is trusted by over 8,000 contractors every day. Learn more at jobnimbus.com.

Madelyn Santaloci

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE CallRail