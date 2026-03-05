CallRail Unveils Real-Time Yardi Integration to Help Real Estate Teams Stop Losing Leases

New two-way sync between Voice Assist and Yardi allows real estate teams to instantly provide callers with live pricing, availability, and property data—even after hours.

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, today announced a two-way integration between its AI voice agent, Voice Assist, and Yardi, the leading property management software. This integration allows real estate businesses to provide 24/7 responses with up-to-the-minute context from Yardi to prospective renters without increasing staff workload.

During live calls, Voice Assist pulls real-time property data from Yardi to handle availability and pricing inquiries, qualify prospective renters, and then sync call insights from CallRail back into Yardi. This seamless loop ensures that every lead is captured and documented without manual intervention.

Capturing the "After 5pm" Renter

In the competitive rental market, speed is the primary driver of conversion. Current industry data highlights a significant challenge for leasing teams:

62% of renters search for apartments after 5 p.m.

60% of prospects will move to a competitor if they don't receive a response within 24 hours.

Key Benefits of the Integration

The two-way communication between Voice Assist and Yardi means you never miss the opportunity to convert a high-intent lead. Key benefits include:

For the Business: Increased Efficiency and Captured Revenue

24/7 Lead Capture: Never miss an opportunity to convert, with a Voice Assistant that can answer callers' specific questions about properties even after hours or during peak volume.

Never miss an opportunity to convert, with a Voice Assistant that can answer callers' specific questions about properties even after hours or during peak volume. Zero Manual Entry: Eliminate the "data double-entry" headache; lead information and attribution flow into Yardi automatically.

Eliminate the "data double-entry" headache; lead information and attribution flow into Yardi automatically. Operational Scale: Qualify leads and automate routine inquiries about pricing, availability, floor plans, amenities, and more, so your team can focus on tours, relationships, and closing leases.

For the Leads: A Faster, Smarter Path to a New Home

Instant Gratification: Every Voice Assist response is powered by live Yardi data, so prospects get up-to-date availability and pricing without waiting.

Every Voice Assist response is powered by live Yardi data, so prospects get up-to-date availability and pricing without waiting. Personalized Interactions: Returning leads have a seamless experience through AI that tailors the conversation based on prior inquiries, properties viewed, or past interactions.

Returning leads have a seamless experience through AI that tailors the conversation based on prior inquiries, properties viewed, or past interactions. Zero Friction: No more "we'll call you back tomorrow"—leads get the help they need the moment they decide to reach out.

"We're making it easy to turn real estate calls into qualified leads," said CallRail Chief Product Officer Ryan Johnson. "This unique integration allows callers to get the answers they need, when they need them. Armed with real-time context, Voice Assist delivers accurate conversations and less operational burden for leasing teams."

The Yardi integration is available today to CallRail's 225,000+ customers. For real estate businesses ready to scale their lead conversion, more information is available at www.callrail.com/integrations/yardi.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail's AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail's award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com .

