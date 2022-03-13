CallRevu Selected as Call Tracking Plus-Up Partner for GM iMR Program

More choice, more value, more impact

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, has been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions (DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented by Human Listening Agents that can help Dealers convert more calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.

"We are excited to serve GM Dealers with a comprehensive call monitoring solution, designed to help them convert more calls to revenue, all while leveraging the in Market Retail (iMR) program co-op funds as a Plus-Up Partner in GM's program. We believe this is a real win for GM Dealers and we are excited to serve them," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu.

Dealers are very impressed with CallRevu's 98% accuracy in 30 mins or less which provides GM dealers with the alerts, actions and analysis they need to improve the customer experience including CSI watch list alerts that promotes better customer engagement.

This Partnership enables General Motors Dealers to enroll via the online portal at Global Connect and chose the best package that meets their needs for Sales and Fixed Operations (Service) leveraging their co-op funds inside the iMR program. Even better, Dealers can choose the CallVision DNI (Dynamic Number Insertion) solution that ties their digital advertising to the phone calls for true measurement and effectiveness that helps Dealers maximize their reach and return on investment. For more information, visit: www.callrevu.com/gm

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions.

About General Motors Co.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM's automotive brands include Chevrolet and Cadillac, as well as Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Isuzu, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

