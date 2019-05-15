CallTower Selects Colo Atl for Offering 'Best Colocation Service' in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl , an American Tower company and the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, announces today that CallTower , a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and collaboration solutions, has selected Colo Atl for colocation and interconnection services.

CallTower headquarters in South Jordan, UT and resides in data centers across the US, including South Jordan (UT), Chicago (IL), St. Louis (MO), Dallas (TX), San Francisco (CA), Ashburn (VA) and now its newest and fully redundant data center at Colo Atl in Atlanta, GA. Delivering the world's most advanced unified communications solutions and collaboration services, CallTower sought to expand within the Atlanta region, ultimately selecting Colo Atl as its new colocation provider due to its prime location, reliability and responsiveness to customer needs.

"As CallTower continues to expand in North America and internationally, Colo Atl was the absolute best colocation service option in the region of Atlanta for us," explains Brandon Watts, Chief Technology Officer of CallTower. "The company is reliable, responsible, and offers personalized customer service and attention to our needs. This level of customer service is superior to other competitors; the Colo Atl team will always pick up the phone to address our needs and questions."

Additionally, Colo Atl offers CallTower the ability to easily interconnect with strategic carrier partners and key business partners at 55 Marietta, with no monthly recurring cross-connect fees within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA).

"We are honored to welcome CallTower to our Colo Atl Family, and assist the company in growing its presence here in Atlanta," states John Ghirardelli, General Manager of Colo Atl.

"By providing premium data center and interconnection services, complete with our hands-on, personalized customer service approach and no monthly recurring cross-connect fees within the Colo Atl Meet-Me-Area, we are proud to help CallTower stay true to its commitment to provide the resources and unified communications solutions to deliver the best experience for its clients," adds Tim Kiser , Advisor and Founder of Colo Atl.

CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Microsoft® Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost and Office 365 for business customers.

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

About American Tower

American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communication real estate. Our global portfolio includes over 170,000 communications sites and is experiencing steady growth. In addition to leasing space on towers, we provide customized collocation solutions through our in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems and other right-of-way options, managed rooftops and services that speed network deployment.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, American Tower has operations across the United States and in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa and Uganda.

About CallTower

CallTower exists to enable people to easily connect to transact business communications. Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Native Skype for Business, Microsoft® Teams, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Office 365 for business customers.

CallTower enhances our clients' strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.

