CallTrackingMetrics Launches VoiceAI Solution to Transform Contact Center Operations with Responsible AI Automation

AI-powered voice agents provide 24/7 customer support while preserving human touch

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of VoiceAI, an advanced AI-powered voice assistant solution designed to help contact centers manage high call volumes, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experiences through intelligent automation.

The global voice AI market reached $5.4 billion in 2024, climbing 25% from 2023, yet most companies are offering similar voice features without clear differentiation. Contact centers are leading AI transformation, using generative AI to handle inquiries instantly, manage call overflow without adding staff, and extract customer insights. However, businesses must balance AI efficiency with maintaining quality customer experiences and human relationships, especially in regulated industries.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, we believe AI should support the people at the heart of every conversation, not replace them," said Todd Fisher , co-founder and CEO at CallTrackingMetrics. "While others rush to market with undifferentiated AI features, we're focused on executing our core business principles, delivering conversation analytics that truly drive results. Our tools — VoiceAI, ChatAI, and AskAI — are designed to give contact center teams the time, clarity, and confidence they need to focus on what they do best: build relationships, solve complex problems, and grow businesses."

Proven results with early customers

Early adopters of VoiceAI are already reporting significant results. Customers have reduced call handling time by 50% and eliminated missed calls entirely, while also seeing productivity increase by 50% through the removal of manual, repetitive quality assurance tasks.

Real-world deployments span diverse industries. A leading lawn care company now uses VoiceAI to manage seasonal estimate requests, program inquiries, and scheduling calls without adding staff. At a major senior living community, VoiceAI has become the trusted first point of contact for prospective residents and families, providing clear, compassionate answers to questions about independent and assisted living. The system books tours instantly and can even transfer urgent requests directly to security teams.

How VoiceAI works

VoiceAI agents serve as 24/7 AI-powered call assistants that can understand natural language, take contextual actions, and seamlessly integrate with existing workflows. When customers call, VoiceAI can pick up, understand their needs without traditional phone trees and either resolve inquiries directly or route calls to the appropriate human agents. The solution offers three primary deployment options:

FAQ Support: Agents answer common questions using company documents and web content, ideal for support teams, clinics, and internal help desks

Agents answer common questions using company documents and web content, ideal for support teams, clinics, and internal help desks Appointment Scheduling : Intelligent calendar integration enables automatic appointment booking for healthcare, legal, and sales teams

: Intelligent calendar integration enables automatic appointment booking for healthcare, legal, and sales teams Intelligent Call Routing: Intent-based logic directs callers to appropriate departments based on natural conversation, not button pressing

VoiceAI agents are highly customizable to each organization, allowing them to select appropriate voices, tones (formal, friendly, empathetic), and knowledge sources. Companies can integrate their existing website content and documentation, use prebuilt templates for common use cases, or create custom conversation flows.

To help customers get started, CallTrackingMetrics is including 250 complimentary test minutes with every new VoiceAI agent created. This allows teams to experiment, optimize, and refine their agent design without incurring upfront costs, ensuring they can tailor the tool to their unique needs before scaling.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics leader, trusted by over 100,000 users worldwide, including top brands like The Washington Post, Morgan and Morgan, Terminix, and ServiceMaster. The platform empowers businesses to track and attribute online and offline leads, facilitating data-driven decision-making and bolstering ROI.

With seamless integrations with industry titans such as Google Ads, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Facebook, CallTrackingMetrics consistently earns acclaim from software authorities like Gartner, Software Reviews, and G2. Renowned for its growth and innovation, CallTrackingMetrics equips marketers with AI-powered tools—including features like AskAI and VoiceAI—to deliver smarter insights, streamline lead management, and elevate customer engagement. CallTrackingMetrics.com

