CallTrackingMetrics Rebrands to CTM, Signaling New Phase of AI Innovation and Enterprise Growth

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced its rebrand to CTM, unveiling a new name, visual identity and website that reflect the company's evolution into an AI-driven communications intelligence platform. The refreshed CTM brand signals its shift from a call analytics provider to a platform built to interpret and optimize every customer conversation across all channels.

"Our evolution to CTM reflects the reality of what the platform has become," said Todd Fisher , CEO and co-founder. "We help businesses understand what's happening in their conversations and use that intelligence to target better, support customers faster and remove complexity from operations. As AI continues to reshape how people interact with software, we're building toward a future where users can simply tell CTM what they want and the system configures itself."

Q4 brought a wave of advancements aimed at enterprise teams while still remaining accessible to organizations of all sizes. To support this growth phase, CTM rolled out multiple enhancements to expand intelligence and improve user experience:

Adobe Analytics Integration: Enables marketers and analysts to merge conversation intelligence with advanced campaign, journey and web performance reporting.

Enables marketers and analysts to merge conversation intelligence with advanced campaign, journey and web performance reporting. V2 Mobile App: A redesigned mobile experience that streamlines call management and delivers real-time conversational insights on the go.

A redesigned mobile experience that streamlines call management and delivers real-time conversational insights on the go. Voice AI Enhancements: Expanded features that identify topics, surface intent and answer complex questions about customer interactions, with new guardrail monitors to keep your conversations on track.

These updates support CTM's long-term AI vision to simplify platform interaction. To accelerate this roadmap, CTM has made strategic additions to its product and engineering teams, including new technical roles and a dedicated AI Engineer focused on advancing conversation intelligence and workflow automation. While CTM continues to serve a broad user base, its top 500 customers play a central role in shaping its enterprise-focused product strategy.

"This change is really an expansion, not a departure," said Laure Fisher, COO and co-founder. "Customers have known us as CTM for years, and the new brand gives us room to grow into the broader problem-solving platform we've become. Our focus has always been community, learning and impact, and the rebrand reinforces that. We're excited to share a clearer, more modern expression of who we are and where we're headed."

The company also earned industry recognition in 2025, winning the Best Digital Social Media Campaign at the 40th MX Awards presented by the American Marketing Association and being named to Inc. 's 2025 Best Workplaces List for the fifth consecutive year.

To learn more about CTM, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/ .

About CTM

CTM helps businesses turn everyday conversations into growth. Trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, including leading brands like Tinuiti, Morgan & Morgan, Tutor Doctor, and ServiceMaster, CTM connects marketing performance to revenue outcomes, giving teams the clarity to see which campaigns drive conversions and the insight to optimize every customer touchpoint. The result: more efficient lead handling, higher conversion rates, and improved ROI.

Powered by rich conversation analytics, CTM unifies fragmented call, text, chat, and form interactions into a single, actionable view of customer behavior. With deep integrations across leading marketing, advertising, and CRM platforms—and partnership opportunities for agencies, affiliates, and technology providers—CTM makes it simple to align data, teams, and results.

Guided by our purpose to create a better human experience through technology, CTM empowers businesses to make every conversation count.

