Callyo Partners with Sonim to Offer Livestreaming Capabilities on XP8

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callyo , the leading mobile law enforcement software as a service (SaaS) company, has announced that they have partnered with Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) to integrate Callyo's 10-21 Video onto the Sonim XP8 Android mobile phone.

Currently serving 150,000+ officers and 10,000+ agencies throughout the country, Callyo's partnership with Sonim brings together two types of first responder technologies. With 10-21 Video on the Sonim XP8, law enforcement officers can rely on a device that is built to withstand extreme conditions all while providing instant video functionality that enhances officer safety in the field. The integration of 10-21 Video allows officers to record video with a click of a button thereby eliminating the need for a standalone camera while on the job. Now officers can use their mobile phone as a dashcam while on patrol, conduct field interviews or go into conceal mode when capturing surveillance all while broadcasting their location and surroundings.

"We chose to partner with Sonim because of the company's mission-critical technology," said Chris Bennett, Chief Product Officer & Founder of Callyo. "We look forward to expanding functionality and benefits for public safety by bringing our purpose-built law enforcement software to the Sonim purpose-built hardware device."

The XP8 provides users with an ultra-rugged, easy-to-use experience with its built-in dedicated push-to-talk button, emergency key, long battery life and extra-loud audio. It delivers exceptional toughness by meeting Ingress Protection (IP)-68/69 and Military Standard 810G certifications for hazards, making it waterproof, shockproof, scratchproof and dustproof. The XP8 also integrates a puncture resistant 5" touchscreen that works with gloves or wet fingers and is visible in direct sunlight, while providing up to 35 hours of talk time or 600 hours of standby time.

Robert Escalle, Sonim's VP of Public Safety Market Segment, welcomed the partnership as a means to demonstrate Sonim's desire to serve those who serve us. "By integrating Callyo's 10-21 video solution onto the XP8, we're able to streamline mobile communications for first responders when seconds count. Having to manage one less device and instant access to video can make all the difference in an emergency situation."

To learn more about 10-21 Video by Callyo, go to www.10-21.com. For more on Sonim, visit https://www.sonimtech.com/.

About Callyo

At Callyo, we build innovative, simple, meaningful tools within reach of all in law enforcement to combat crimes such as human trafficking and child exploitation. Callyo has changed the way investigations are done and believes that you shouldn't need special equipment to do something special.

Callyo has been called "arguably the most innovative new policing technology in the past 20 years" while maintaining record satisfaction and renewal rates across 150,000+ officers and 10,000+ agencies. We have saved countless man-hours and taxpayer expense and improved the well-being of investigators with solutions that respect the privacy of our fellow citizens. Callyo website: https://www.callyo.com/

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

SOURCE Callyo

Related Links

https://callyo.com

