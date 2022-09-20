Calm Amid Chaos: ATO's High-Performance Gas Detectors Protect From Various Disasters

From Fires to Earthquakes, Hurricanes, Tornadoes and Everything in Between, ATO's Industry-Leading Gas Detectors Provide Peace of Mind When it Matters Most

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the United States may be a shining beacon of freedom in the modern world, it is not exempt from modern problems. Year after year hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and fires plague the nation, destroying everything in its path. Even the smallest gas leak can result is devastating damage and even loss of life. However, the repercussions of these disasters could be immeasurably less by a few simple modifications implemented by homeowners and businesses.

Unfortunately, many do not know that they have a gas leak until it is too late due to the fact that harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are colorless and odorless. Although, a high-quality gas detector can save homes and lives while providing peace of mind in times of crisis — but in a market where consumers are paralyzed by the freedom of choice, who is to trust?

ATO, the industry-leader producing cutting-edge gas detectors is on a mission to equip citizens everywhere with the resources they need to protect what matters most amid times of crisis. As the Atlantic hurricane season ensues, millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes, and millions more at risk for damage resulting in gas leaks that pose both structural and health risks.

ATO's gas detectors leverage the power of industry-leading technology to detect a gas leak or the presence of harmful gases long before it is discovered by the human senses. These groundbreaking detectors feature sensors located inside the instrument to detect the presence of 3 gases in the environment: combustible gas, toxic gas, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC).

There has never been a better time to prepare the home, business and family to brace any natural disaster, and ATO's portable and fixed gas detector are catching the eye of concerned Americans across the nation.

"Year after year we see the impact of these heinous disasters on the lives of everyday people, and our hearts are broken knowing that many of these tragedies could have been avoided." ATO senior engineer George Herbert said, "That is why we set out to create our groundbreaking high-performance gas detectors. Our hope is to act as a supporting anchor in American homes, providing peace of mind in times of crisis."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to protecting what matters most, ATO's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about ATO, please visit: https://www.ato.com/

About ATO

ATO.com is a premium online store that has provided top-tier service to worldwide consumers for almost 10 years. Offering thousands of industrial automation products that span 11 major categories and 212 minor categories, ATO customers benefit from ATO senior engineers who are available to help them solve technical problems. ATO's mission is not only to save money for consumers by purchasing products directly from local manufacturers but the company also engages in building a better-automated future by continuously exploring market demands.

PRESS CONTACT

George Herbert

+1 800-585-1519

https://www.ato.com/

SOURCE ATO