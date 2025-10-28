Calm Health Partners with LifeStance Health to Help Users Access High-Quality Mental Health Care

Collaboration Will Simplify and Streamline Users' Ability to Find Personalized Care Delivered by Licensed Mental Health Clinicians

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calm Health , Calm's evidence-based mental health app available through health plans, providers and employers, today announced it has partnered with LifeStance Health , one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care. Through this partnership, Calm Health users can now be guided directly to LifeStance for mental health care when higher-acuity treatment is recommended, making it easier to access trusted support for a variety of mental health conditions through the Calm Health app.

When individuals engage with Calm Health, they complete a brief mental health screening and onboarding questionnaire. Based on the results, Calm Health provides a personalized plan that guides users to the right level of support—from in-app mindfulness and sleep content to digital clinical programs for specific conditions and experiences to external support such as an employee assistance program (EAP) or a referral to LifeStance. By enabling users to connect to the appropriate care for their unique needs more seamlessly, they will be empowered to proactively seek evidence-based care before challenges escalate and may require crisis support.

"Even with more mental health resources available than ever, people are still left to navigate a confusing and crowded landscape on their own," said Chris Carey, SVP and General Manager, Calm Health. "At Calm, our mission is to support people at every step of their mental health journey, including helping them find trusted resources faster, removing barriers to care and ultimately driving positive health outcomes. Adding LifeStance as a trusted mental health care resource helps us deliver on this mission by connecting members to high-quality care more quickly and confidently."

LifeStance offers a range of services, from therapy and psychiatry to psychological testing and interventional psychiatry. Patients can access services both virtually and in-person across more than 550 centers, making it easy for them to receive a tailored treatment plan that is personalized to their unique situation. LifeStance also accepts most insurance plans, ensuring that care remains affordable and accessible. Patients can typically schedule their first appointment within one week or less for most appointment types.

"While one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, only half will receive the treatment they need, underscoring the critical need to provide more streamlined opportunities for patients to engage with care at every step of their mental health journey," said Dan Ferris, Chief Growth Officer, LifeStance Health. "We're thrilled to partner with Calm Health to increase access to high-quality care at scale, helping their users get better faster and live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Calm Health is currently available to more than 26 million people through health plans, providers and employers.

Calm Health is an evidence-based mental health solution from Calm, offered through employers and health plans to deliver a clear, personalized path to support. The app begins with a simple in-app screening using clinically validated assessments (GAD-7 and PHQ-9), combined with user inputs on physical health and life experiences. Based on results, Calm Health recommends psychologist-developed programs, trusted Calm resources—such as mindfulness, sleep, and meditation content—or connects users to existing employer or health plan benefits like therapy, coaching, or EAPs. Designed to support diverse and global populations, Calm Health helps individuals take action while increasing engagement with the organization's broader benefits ecosystem. The platform is HIPAA- and HITRUST-compliant and currently supports more than 26 million covered lives. To learn more, visit health.calm.com .

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,700 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

