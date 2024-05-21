Calm Tech Institute Launches To Help Humanize Product Design

The Calm Tech Institute aims to grow the market for mindful products by implementing new design standards for products & services that incorporate AI technology

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calm Tech Institute , a research firm creating new design standards for products and services to better respect our time, attention, and humanity, launches today. Founded by renowned design disruptor and entrepreneur Amber Case, CTI advocates for design principles which completely reimagine all the many experiences of the modern era causing us stress, distraction, and sleeplessness.

Services offered by the Institute draw from deep historical knowledge of product design and technology to guide the advisory process. They include a Review Lab with in-depth reports highlighting product/service's needs in relation to Calm Tech principles, and a Calm Tech Institute certification process. The Institute also applies Calm Tech standards to products implementing AI and automation to minimize negative outcomes while amplifying what's best about humans and machines working in tandem.

Led by a diverse advisory team who've directed design projects for top research orgs and companies including Disney/Pixar, the MIT Media Lab, Sonos, Spotify, Xerox PARC, and Warner Brothers, the Calm Tech Institute aims to grow the market for mindful products by implementing new standards across many industries – especially smart appliances leveraging AI tech.

"As championed by Amber Case, Calm Technologies offer a profound reimagining of how we interact with our tools and each other," said bestselling author Douglas Rushkoff, an advisor at the Institute. "It's not just about creating better user experiences; they are also our last best hope for restoring human agency and wellbeing in an increasingly automated world. I am eager to witness the ways in which this work will reshape our world for the better."

"I'm incredibly excited to launch the Institute now, the timing could not be more perfect," said Case. "After years of helping select companies implement principles of Calm Technology, we want to bring this knowledge to a public-facing firm, so it can better benefit the industry at large – and all of us."

According to numerous studies, poorly designed technology is harming our sleep, productivity, and general well-being. A recent PwC study , for instance, found that nearly half of employers in a supervisory role report feeling overwhelmed by technology at work, while 61% say they spend more time getting technology to work than they'd like. By contrast, the rise of socially conscious consumers , a strong majority of whom value a company's trustworthiness and dedication to positively impacting society, suggests a large, untapped market for Calm Tech products.

CTI was birthed from Case's many design engagements with top automotive brands and companies including Kohler, Jaguar Landrover, and Virgin Global. She most recently advised the launch of mui Board Gen 2, a smart home interface named an Innovation Awards Honoree at CES 2024.

"Amber Case's Calm Technology insights were instrumental in the creation of our award-winning mui Boards," said mui Lab's CEO Kaz Oki. "Her close guidance, from design to review stage, was essential to developing a device that our customers love using every day." Oki's company is the first to undergo the Calm Tech Institute's rigorous certification process.

The Institute is currently seeking established companies and organizations interested in joining its pilot program for early, first-wave access to its emerging Calm Tech standards – especially those with a focus on connected home products and the hospitality industry. Early invitation requests can be made at CalmTech.Institute .

About the Calm Tech Institute

The Calm Tech Institute is dedicated to reimagining all the many experiences of the modern era causing us stress, distraction, and sleeplessness. By implementing long-forgotten design principles from our past, our mission is to help create a new vision of the future which respects our time, attention, and humanity

Founded by Amber Case ( LinkedIn ) and an advisory team who've directed design projects for top organizations including Disney/Pixar, the MIT Media Lab, Sonos, Spotify, Xerox PARC, and Warner Brothers, the Calm Tech Institute is based in New York with a presence in Kyoto, the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Connect with us online at calmtech.institute and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Calm Tech Institute