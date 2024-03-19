Calmara, Find Love, Not STIs: Dating app users can now use AI to weed out daters with STI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where discussions about sexual health are more critical than ever, Calmara emerges as a revolutionary tool, particularly for Gen Z navigating the complex waters of modern dating. By harnessing cutting-edge AI technology initially developed by HeHealth, which boasts an impressive overall accuracy of 94.4%[1] in classifying penile diseases, Calmara offers rapid, confidential, and scientifically validated sexual health screening, empowering users to initiate conversations about STI status with confidence and transparency.

Calmara: Find Love, Not STIs. Find out more at: calmara.ai

With dating apps becoming the new norm, Calmara addresses a vital concern in the digital dating realm. Dating app users have reached an astonishing 59.16 million[2], making the digital dating scene more vibrant than ever. Yet, it's shadowed by concerning health statistics: 1 in 5 people in the US have an STI, with half of new STI cases among individuals aged 15-24, as per CDC data[3]. This demographic shift highlights a critical gap in sexual health awareness and screening practices, exacerbated by a declining rate of STI testing[4].

Calmara stands at the forefront of a cultural shift towards greater transparency and responsibility in dating. This mission is particularly resonant with Gen Z, who prioritize authenticity, consent, and mutual respect in their relationships. The need for such a platform is underscored by the startling statistic that 74.34% of STI tests are conducted by women[4], revealing a significant gap in sexual health awareness and access to testing—a gap Calmara is dedicated to bridging.

Calmara serves as an invaluable icebreaker, providing users with fast and private results that empower them to engage in honest discussions with potential partners. "Calmara isn't just a STI screening tool; it's about changing the narrative around sexual wellness, making it accessible, less intimidating, and a natural part of modern dating," says Mei Ling Lu, CEO of Calmara.

One user's journey with the app sheds light on the profound impact Calmara can have. Facing the alarming possibility of an STI from her partner, she turned to Calmara for clarity and confirmation. "It was terrifying when I saw the visual symptoms... but I was like, no, you need to do this! It's about facing reality head-on, no matter how uncomfortable it feels." Despite initial resistance and the discomfort of confronting such a sensitive issue, the results – identifying the symptoms as herpes – offered immediate, albeit challenging, clarity.

"STDs for me are not a taboo topic because I'm a very scientific person, but it's still very taboo for many people. It's not just a personal journey; it's about changing the conversation around sexual health." - Anonymous User

A Commitment to Consent and Privacy

Central to Calmara's approach is a deep commitment to consent and privacy. Before any scan is performed, users must give explicit consent, ensuring all parties feel respected and comfortable with the process. This consent-first ethos is a critical component of Calmara's service, reflecting a broader societal push towards recognizing and upholding personal boundaries and autonomy. "Consent is not just a formality; it's the foundation of trust and safety in all interactions," emphasizes Mei Ling Lu. Through rigorous data protection measures, including state-of-the-art encryption, Calmara ensures that all user information remains secure, anonymous, and entirely under the user's control.

Setting a New Standard in Sexual Wellness

The sexual health screening market has long been reliant on traditional methods that entail lengthy procedures and heightened anxiety. By slashing result wait times to just 60 seconds, Calmara eradicates the stress and uncertainty faced by individuals awaiting traditional tests. While Calmara excels in providing immediate insights, it is important to note that it's designed as an initial step in sexual health screening—not a replacement for comprehensive clinical testing. It serves as an accessible, preliminary check, empowering users to maintain vigilance over their sexual health. This approach encourages individuals and their partners to seek professional medical advice for a thorough health evaluation, ensuring a comprehensive understanding and management of their sexual wellness.

Bridging the Gap in Sexual Health Awareness

While direct competitors offering similar AI-powered sexual health screening services are scarce, Calmara acknowledges that the primary hurdle lies in combating inertia and stigma surrounding the subject. The real adversary is people's reluctance to prioritize their sexual well-being. Calmara is committed to expanding its reach and normalizing conversations around STI screening. Plans are underway to launch comprehensive campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the importance of STI screening, utilizing social media, content marketing, and collaborations with influencers and dating apps. These efforts are designed not only to educate but also to integrate Calmara into the daily lives of those it aims to serve, making sexual health awareness a staple in the dating realm.

We've received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and we're currently in discussions about integrating Calmara directly into dating apps. This collaboration could redefine how people approach dating and sexual health, offering an unprecedented layer of transparency and safety. - Mei Ling Lu, CEO of Calmara

In essence, Calmara's AI-powered technology for rapid and covert sexual health screening signifies a monumental advancement in the field. By furnishing scientifically validated results in just 60 seconds, Calmara alleviates anxiety and uncertainty, empowering individuals to prioritize their sexual well-being. With its unwavering commitment to consent, privacy, and innovation, Calmara establishes a new benchmark for sexual health screening, fostering candid conversations and promoting overall health and wellness.

About Calmara.ai: Calmara is revolutionizing sexual health for Gen Z through its AI-powered screening platform, designed to provide rapid, confidential results. At the heart of Calmara's mission is a commitment to consent, privacy, and open dialogue, empowering users to navigate their sexual health with confidence and care.

Source:

1. https://arxiv.org/abs/2403.08417

2. https://www.statista.com/statistics/417654/us-online-dating-user-numbers/

3. https://www.cdc.gov/std/statistics/prevalence-2020-at-a-glance.htm

4. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9986412/

SOURCE HeHealth