CalmiGo, On-the-spot Aid For Anxiety, Is Now Available At Select CVS Health Stores Nationwide

During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder 1 , yet no drug-free alternative existed to restore calm and balance on the spot until CalmiGo . Invented by a biomedical engineer and physician team, CalmiGo is designed to help extend the exhalation of the user, which naturally activates the parasympathetic system to counteract the fight or flight response brought on when the sympathetic nervous system takes over. CalmiGo's technology learns the user's personal breathing pattern and, in response, adapts its breathing prompts to ensure optimal exhalation. The device also utilizes multisensory stimulation -- a commonly used technique to treat anxiety -- with light cues for breathing regulation, a scented element available in lavender, peppermint or bergamot, and a vibration mode.

"Many people are struggling to cope with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and the pressure of returning to the office and classroom. CalmiGo is a supportive tool that can help manage this stress and anxiety," said Adi Wallach, Founder and CEO, CalmiGo. "We are thrilled that CalmiGo is now available at CVS Health stores, as part of their commitment to mental health and wellness."

Safe for people of all ages, from children as young as 6 years old to seniors 65+, CalmiGo is proven to help students, athletes, parents, veterans and anyone else who commonly suffers from anxiety and stress symptoms. The device helps calm nerves and boost focus in high performance situations, such as an important meeting, public speaking engagement, social gathering, competition or exam.

"Everyone can benefit from taking a mindful moment to regulate their breathing to regain calm. However, that sounds easier than it actually is when someone is in the midst of experiencing a stressful or anxious situation. CalmiGo is designed to do just that, bring you back to calm," said Dr. Gigi Hamilton, Ph.D., LCMHC-S, NCC, BC-TMH, CDAC, CRS, a private-practice psychotherapist with over 25 years of experience working with individuals, couples, military personnel, professional athletes, and business executives. "I highly recommend CalmiGo as an effective tool to help manage overwhelming feelings of stress and anxiety and navigate back to a calm state."

Studies show that using CalmiGo 3 times per day provides a significant reduction in anxiety in just a few weeks and is more effective than breathing techniques alone. The device is currently the subject of clinical studies conducted by the Mayo Clinic , Northwell Health (Lenox Hill), and among veterans suffering from PTSD.

CalmiGo has sold more than 40,000 devices to date and is backed by leading investors and an advisory board that includes experts from major pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device companies, and academia. For more information, visit www.calmigo.com .

About CalmiGo

Launched in 2019, CalmiGo is a scientifically proven, drug-free device that provides immediate relief for all levels of anxiety, stress, difficulty sleeping and more. CalmiGo was founded by Adi Wallach, a biomedical engineer, who invented the device to help with her own severe anxiety. CalmiGo regulates breathing patterns to restore calm within just 3 minutes of use. At the core of its technology is exhalation prolongation and multi-sensory stimulation to activate the parasympathetic system that counteracts the fight or flight response brought on when the sympathetic nervous system takes over. Rooted in neuroscience, CalmiGo fills the whitespace between prescription drugs and unproven alternative solutions to instantly relieve anxiety, stress and related conditions.

