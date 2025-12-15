Calmour Health Unveils Children's Acetaminophen Oral Strips for Fast, Cold and Flu Relief

Kid-friendly, orange-flavored strips make dosing simple, precise, and enjoyable for children ages 2–9

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calmour Health announced the launch of its breakthrough Children's Acetaminophen Quick-Dissolving Oral Strips, bringing safe, mess-free, and stress-free fever and pain relief to families. Designed specifically for children ages 2 to 9, each thin strip dissolves instantly on the tongue—no water, no measuring, and no struggle required.

Dr. Allen Greenspoon with Child Patient taking orange flavored Acetaminophen Oral Strip (PRNewsfoto/Calmour Health)

For many families, giving medicine to young children—especially when they're sick with colds, flu, or fever—can be one of the most challenging parts of caregiving. Calmour's new oral strips transform this experience by blending trusted acetaminophen relief with a kid-approved orange flavor and a convenient, fast-absorbing film format that children willingly accept.

"Getting children to take medication has always been one of the biggest stress points for parents, particularly during cold and flu season," said Family Physician Dr. Allen Greenspoon. "Children's Acetaminophen Strips offer a delivery format that kids actually enjoy, while still providing the reliable fever and pain relief families depend on. It's relief without resistance."

A Kid-Friendly Solution Parents Can Trust

Calmour's dissolvable strips are crafted with both parents and children in mind. Because the film melts quickly on the tongue, it eliminates the challenges associated with liquid syrups—no spills, no sticky residue, no measuring errors—and removes the choking concerns often associated with chewable tablets.

Families across North America report that children who previously resisted medicine now take their acetaminophen strips with ease, turning medication time into a calm, cooperative experience. This improvement in child compliance ensures that children receive timely and proper care when it's needed most.

Safe, Accurate & Fast-Acting Relief

Acetaminophen remains one of the most widely recommended medications for managing fever and mild to moderate pain in children. Calmour's oral strips deliver the same clinically trusted effectiveness, enhanced by modern oral film technology that supports faster absorption through the mouth.

Every strip is:

Pre-measured for accurate dosing





Free from aspirin, ibuprofen, alcohol, and harsh additives





Gentle on the stomach





Individually wrapped for safety and hygiene

This pre-dosed format helps reduce the risk of accidental overdosing or incorrect measurements—providing reassurance to busy parents and aligning with pediatric recommendations for consistent, reliable dosing.

Designed for Today's On-the-Go Families

Modern families need medication solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Calmour's Children's Acetaminophen Strips are lightweight, portable, and travel-friendly.

Calmour Children's Acetaminophen

Redefining Children's Medicine Through Innovation

The launch of Calmour Children's Acetaminophen Strips reflects a growing trend toward child-centered, convenient healthcare solutions. By pairing trusted acetaminophen with an advanced oral dissolvable format, Calmour is setting a new standard in pediatric medication—one that prioritizes safety, precision, ease of use, and a better experience for the child.

Availability

Calmour's complete line of fast-dissolving oral strips—including the new Children's Acetaminophen, Instant Energy Vitamin B12, Immune Boost Vitamin D3, Fast-Relief Anti-Gas Strips, and Sleep Support Melatonin—are now available for purchase online at CalmourHealth.com and through select retail partners, including Amazon and Walmart. All Calmour products feature the same innovative fast-dissolving technology and are available in convenient multi-strip packages.

About Calmour Health

Calmour Health is dedicated to developing innovative, accessible, and family-friendly healthcare solutions. With a focus on safety, convenience, and effectiveness, Calmour's mission is to make everyday health management easier for families everywhere.

