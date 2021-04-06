Cal.net Merges with Winters Broadband

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal.net, Inc., an Internet Service Provider ("ISP") based in Shingle Springs, CA, announced today that it has merged with Winters Broadband, an ISP based in Winters, CA. The merger broadens the combined coverage to approximately 8,000 square miles and expands services to the north and west of Sacramento. This will allow enhanced high quality broadband connections and voice services to be delivered to the added rural areas. The combined entities will operate under the Cal.net name. Cal.net is one of the largest, privately owned fixed wireless ISPs in California.

John Lane, CEO of Cal.net, said, "We welcome the Winters team into the Cal.net family. We want to assure the loyal Winters subscribers that they will continue to receive excellent service as well as access to new and expanded services under the Cal.net brand. Network enhancements including LTE technology, capacity improvements, and higher speed packages will be made available to customers in the upcoming months."

Winters Broadband began their operations in 2002 as a fixed wireless ISP in the Yolo and Solano counties. The company provided internet and connection solutions to residential and business customers and became the premier ISP in these rural markets. They also have a solid track record of performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Brian Horn, CEO of Winters Broadband, stated, "Cal.net's growing business model and investment in network infrastructure and technology will be a great fit for our customers. The upgrades and enhancements to the combined network will improve the customer experience by delivering best in class internet connections and voice services, which will help facilitate remote education, working from home, and at-home entertainment. Customers will enjoy immediate access to 24-hour support and network monitoring from Cal.net's state of the art Network Operations Center."

Formed in 1997, Cal.net is a California-based Internet Service Provider whose mission is to deliver high-speed internet services to rural parts of the state, focusing primarily on areas with over one million residences and small businesses that have historically lacked access to adequate internet connectivity. Cal.net has been awarded over $60 million in grants and subsidies from the state of California and the federal government. These funds will enable Cal.net to broaden its coverage in rural areas and accelerate deployment of much needed communication services. Learn more at www.cal.net.

Media Contacts:

Greg Klimek, Cal.net

[email protected] l 530.672.1078 x 116

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected] l 817.403.0866

SOURCE Cal.net, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cal.net

