Calnex Solutions Showcases Three MWC Barcelona 2026 Live Demos for Open RAN and AI RAN Interoperability and Conformance

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) today announced its technology will be part of three live solution demonstrations at MWC Barcelona 2026 designed to simplify the path to conformance across Open RAN and AI RAN ecosystems.

As Open RAN and AI RAN ecosystems expand to include new vendors, startups, and university spinouts, the burden of interoperability, reliability, and conformance testing has never been greater.

Too often, equipment passes limited single-vendor tests, only to fail in real-world, multi-vendor deployments. Final certification may happen in official labs, but success is decided long before that stage. Each solution, combining industry-leading expertise, demonstrates how equipment vendors, system integrators, and operators can access a fast, reliable path to pre–certification confidence, without months of integration and debugging.

"Open network architectures only deliver their promise when the ecosystem can prove interoperability, performance and resilience under realistic conditions," said Peter White, VP Product & Marketing at Calnex Solutions. "At MWC Barcelona 2026, we are supporting scalable test bundles that teams can use to shorten integration cycles and de-risk deployments."

The 3 demonstrations across MWC Barcelona involving Calnex:

Solution 1:

Open RAN O-RU and O-DU test solution with S-Plane testing

This demonstration focuses on O-RU validation, including S-Plane testing for synchronization assurance and operational readiness in Open RAN deployments.

Technology highlights

Calnex Paragon-neo

VIAVI TM500

Rohde & Schwarz PVT360A Performance Vector Tester

ANDREW, an Amphenol company, ERA® DAS (O-RU system)

Location

Rohde & Schwarz, Hall 5, Stand 5A80

Solution 2:

Open RAN end to end and cybersecurity test solution

A full chain Open RAN demonstration designed to validate performance, interoperability and cyber security behaviors across fronthaul and midhaul scenarios, using realistic traffic and application conditions.

Technology highlights

Calnex SNE Ignite

VIAVI TM500

VIAVI TeraVM

VIAVI RDA

Location

EANTC, Hall 7, Stand 7C61

Solution 3:

Open RAN core network emulation and test bundles

This showcase demonstrates scalable core network emulation to support repeatable lab testing of Open RAN architectures, including realistic load conditions and scenario modelling.

Technology highlights

Calnex SNE-X

VIAVI TeraVM

Location

Calnex Solutions, Hall 7, Stand 7C15

For more information, please contact Lee Noble at [email protected]

Calnex designs, produces and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization and network emulation, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure.

