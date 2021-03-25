CALNOC and American Nurses Foundation Announce the Establishment of the CALNOC Research Fund

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALNOC, the nation's first database of nurse sensitive measures and a pioneer in health services research is pleased to announce the establishment of the CALNOC Research Fund. This substantial grant will encourage and support health services research in the ambulatory setting with a focus on nursing's contribution and impact to patient safety and quality. The Fund is a testament to and a celebration of the past efforts of CALNOC researchers and nurse scientists, as well as the contributions of front-line nurses, nursing leaders and executives who have championed quality and safety measurement to improve patient care.

"I'm so happy that CALNOC can create a foundation for research focusing on ambulatory nursing that supports the future transformation of healthcare AND builds nurse scientists' expertise for the next generation of nurse leaders," commented Dr. Diane Brown, one of CALNOC's founding researchers.

The CALNOC Research Fund, as the Endowment will be named, is established as a Donor Directed Endowment Fund to the American Nurses Foundation for the benefit of the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

"We are grateful for ANF and ANCC for their support and stewardship of this endeavor," said Tony Sung, CEO of CALNOC. Added Mary Foley, Chairperson of CALNOC, "This Endowment ensures the legacy of CALNOC will continue and flourish through the American Nurses Foundation."

About the Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes (CALNOC)

CALNOC is a health services research organization committed to the mission of being a catalyst in advancing excellence in nursing care delivery by building expertise in the generation and use of practice-based evidence; facilitating clinical inquiry to optimize care excellence; and convening thought leaders to inform strategies for advance nursing practice. CALNOC is a public benefit nonprofit company with headquarters in Walnut Creek, CA. For more information visit www.calnoc.org .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tony Sung

833.225.6621

[email protected]

SOURCE CALNOC

Related Links

https://www.calnoc.org

