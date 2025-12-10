CalNutri Partners with Zucca AI to Launch "Accelerate!" Empowering CPG Innovation for Emerging Brands

Emerging brands in food, beverage, supplements, animal wellness & personal care industries can apply for strategic investment

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalNutri, Inc., a leading innovator in CPG commercialization, today announced the launch of Accelerate! , designed to empower emerging brands in the CPG space aligned with health, sustainability, and innovation. Acceptance criteria will include product uniqueness, market potential, and alignment with consumer trends.

At the heart of Accelerate!, CalNutri aims to bring together the brightest emerging and established brands in Food, Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, and Animal Wellness to spark collaboration, accelerate innovation, and shape the next generation of market-ready products.

Brands, founders, and teams can apply to participate in Accelerate! beginning Monday, January 5, 2026. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts and innovators across the health and wellness CPG landscape. Selected brands will gain access to CalNutri's extensive knowledge base and operational resources, receiving strategic investments that cover a suite of their growth-enabling services, including product development support, supply chain sourcing and procurement, regulatory compliance guidance, and access to CalNutri's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Support will also extend to specialized areas such as packaging design, nutrition facts panel creation, labeling, upstream & downstream logistics, sourcing, formulation, go-to-market strategy, and omni-channel demand planning, all aimed at helping brands scale efficiently and responsibly. With Zucca as a strategic AI partner accelerating product scoping, formulation, and commercialization workflows, brands will be able to move from concept to market with greater confidence and less risk.

"Accelerate! reflects our commitment to driving innovation that benefits both consumers and our brand partners," said Brandon Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at CalNutri. "By uniting science-backed product expertise with strategic industry collaborations, we're shaping a more dynamic and sustainable ecosystem that responds to consumer trends and adapts to the latest in CPG & food tech."

Complementing the program, CalNutri unveils a strategic partnership with Zucca, the Seattle-based platform transforming CPG product development. This collaboration integrates Zucca's generative AI tools directly into Accelerate!, enabling brands to streamline product development from smart spec management to compliant formulation to nutrition fact labeling, accelerating time-critical workflows up to 90%. The alliance underscores CalNutri's focus on industry-leading partnerships that boost value and speed for clients.

"By combining Zucca's intelligence with CalNutri's industry expertise, we're giving brands of all sizes a faster, smarter way to manage and develop products — unifying every product detail from claims to NFPs, catching risks before they become costly mistakes, reducing bench cycles by half, and moving from idea to concept in a fraction of the time," said Karen Huh, Co-Founder & CEO of Zucca.

CalNutri is a trusted partner for breakthrough CPG brands such as Barkle , Blueprint by Bryan Johnson , Create Wellness, and Smash Foods . For more information about CalNutri and the Accelerate! program, visit CalNutri .

About CalNutri, Inc.

CalNutri, Inc. is a trusted partner for CPG brands, delivering turn-key operations management from ideation to commercialization across food, beverage, dietary supplements, health & beauty, and animal wellness sectors. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans with over 50 years of combined experience, the company leverages a vetted network of suppliers, contract manufacturers, and logistics providers to streamline product development, supply chain procurement, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing. CalNutri empowers brands to focus on growth while ensuring quality, speed-to-market, and scalability. Visit https://www.calnutri.com/ to learn more.

About Zucca AI

Zucca is a Seattle-based generative AI platform that helps food and beverage brands bring new products to market faster and with greater confidence. Designed for CPG teams, Zucca streamlines the end-to-end product development process, from concept generation and formulation to sourcing, scale-up, and launch, within a single collaborative workspace. By combining organizational data with advanced AI, Zucca helps teams explore more concepts in parallel, reduce manual work, generate compliant nutrition facts panels, and de‑risk commercialization decisions. For more information, visit https://www.zucca.ai/ .

