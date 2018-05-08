Cal/OSHA High Heat Advisory for Employers with Outdoor Workers in Southern California

"It is important for employers to check forecasts and monitor the temperatures to prepare for periods of high heat," said Cal/OSHA Chief Juliann Sum. "That information should be used to closely observe workers for possible heat stress and modify their work schedules as needed."

California's heat illness prevention regulation requires employers with outdoor workers to take the following four steps to prevent heat illness:

Plan – Develop and implement an effective written heat illness prevention plan that includes emergency response procedures.

Training – Train all employees and supervisors on heat illness prevention.

Water – Provide drinking water that is fresh, pure, suitably cool and free of charge so that each worker can drink at least 1 quart per hour, and encourage workers to do so.

Shade – Provide shade when workers request it or when temperatures exceed 80 degrees. Encourage workers to take a cool-down rest in the shade for at least five minutes. They should not wait until they feel sick to cool down.

Cal/OSHA urges workers experiencing possible overheating to take a preventative cool-down rest in the shade until symptoms are gone. Workers who have existing health problems or medical conditions that reduce tolerance to heat, such as diabetes, need to be extra vigilant. Some high blood pressure and anti-inflammatory medications can also increase a worker's risk for heat illness.

In addition to the basic steps outlined by California's heat illness prevention regulation for employers with outdoor workers, heat at or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit requires employers to take additional precautions. Among other measures, it is crucial that workers are actively monitored for early signs of heat illness and supervisors are effectively trained on the emergency procedures in case a worker does get sick. This helps ensure sick employees receive treatment immediately and that the symptoms do not develop into a serious illness or death.

Cal/OSHA's Heat Illness Prevention special emphasis program, the first of its kind in the nation, includes enforcement of the heat illness prevention regulation as well as multilingual outreach and educational training for California's employers and workers. Online information on heat illness prevention requirements and training materials are available on Cal/OSHA's Heat Illness Prevention web page and the Water. Rest. Shade. campaign site. A Heat Illness Prevention e-tool is also available on Cal/OSHA's website.

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California. Employers and workers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA's Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices. Employees with work-related questions or complaints may contact DIR's Call Center in English or Spanish at 844-LABOR-DIR (844-522-6734).

Members of the press may contact Erika Monterroza or Frank Polizzi at (510) 286-1161, and are encouraged to subscribe to get email alerts on DIR's press releases or other departmental updates.

https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaDIR

https://twitter.com/CA_DIR

http://www.youtube.com/CaliforniaDIR

http://www.dir.ca.gov/email/listsub.asp?choice=1

The California Department of Industrial Relations, established in 1927, protects and improves the health, safety, and economic well-being of over 18 million wage earners, and helps their employers comply with state labor laws. DIR is housed within the Labor & Workforce Development Agency. For general inquiries, contact DIR's Call Center at 844-LABOR-DIR (844-522-6734) for help in locating the appropriate division or program in our department.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calosha-high-heat-advisory-for-employers-with-outdoor-workers-in-southern-california-300644998.html

SOURCE California Department of Industrial Relations, Cal/OSHA

Related Links

http://www.dir.ca.gov/

