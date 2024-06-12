CALPIA's Entry to Employment Network Paves the Way to Employment for Incarcerated Individuals

First-of-its-Kind Network Connects Employers to Individuals Before Leaving Prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, incarcerated individuals are able to connect with employers and secure job offers before leaving prison through the Entry to Employment (E2E) network. The California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA), in partnership with the California Employment Development Department (EDD), is offering the web-based employment network through contract provider Geographic Solutions.

"The Entry to Employment network is a game changer when it comes to successful reentry for incarcerated individuals," said CALPIA's General Manager Bill Davidson. "CALPIA wants individuals to have a career before they return to their communities and this first-of-its-kind network is definitely helping in the process."

The E2E network opens the door for incarcerated individuals to access EDD's second-chance employer list and job offerings through CalJOBS, in addition to other popular employment websites. The E2E Network also allows the private business sector to access a more qualified and trained workforce in a market that frequently struggles to find qualified employees.

"It all starts with a meaningful job!" emphasized Rusty Bechtold, CALPIA's Assistant General Manager over Workforce Development. "Current and future employers use technology and web-based recruitment tools to hire new employees. Individuals who leave prison find it difficult to get a job with limited exposure to job search technology. The E2E Network provides that valuable guidance on how to get a job in the modern world and allows incarcerated individuals to take that experience with them."

CALPIA's Workforce Development Coordinators help incarcerated individuals at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) prisons with their résumé and pre-employment preparations. Once an individual is on the network, they can search for jobs that match their skills and qualifications. E2E displays positive employer matches and provides the functionality for incarcerated individuals to apply for available opportunities.

Douglas Woodall was the first applicant who was hired using the E2E network while incarcerated at California State Prison, Solano. Mr. Woodall was hired by a leading manufacturing company in mid-April and is extremely grateful.

"The E2E system helped me land a job," said Woodall. "I was able to build a professional résumé and get an early start applying for jobs in prison which was beneficial in the job hunt."

Individuals who have approximately 180 days left on their sentence and who are part of CALPIA's job training programs can participate in the secure job-seeking network.

"EDD is excited to be part of this collaborative program to help those soon-to-be released adjust successfully to reentry with the help of a good job," said EDD Director Nancy Farias. "We are committed to improving California's economic growth while meeting the evolving needs of employers, workers, and job seekers."

The E2E network started at California State Prison, Solano and has now expanded to Central California Women's Facility, Valley State Prison, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, and Avenal State Prison. The goal is to have the E2E network available at every prison in California.

"We are honored to partner with CALPIA to help close the skills gap and increase job placement for those leaving prison," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "Our E2E software solution will provide incarcerated individuals with the necessary tools and resources needed to help them find employment and thrive outside of prison, from one integrated online platform."

It is expected that 600-800 individuals will go through the E2E program per year.

"I am thrilled to see how the E2E network secures career opportunities for people about to leave prison," added Davidson. "CALPIA is all about second chances and now we are seeing individuals in our programs find true success with employment before returning home."

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com.

About CALPIA

CALPIA provides real-world job training to incarcerated individuals so they can succeed when returning to their communities. The self-funded state entity provides job skills to approximately 5,700 individuals in CDCR prisons. CALPIA reduces recidivism and increases public safety. The organization's goal is to ensure incarcerated individuals have career opportunities when they leave prison in hopes they never return. CALPIA graduates earn industry accredited certifications and time off their sentences. Each individual applies to be in the program and CALPIA has countless success stories. A recent University of California, Irvine recidivism study found that CALPIA participants have a 15% return to custody rate after three years, which means 85% of all CALPIA participants do not return to prison. The lower recidivism rate saves the State millions of dollars of incarceration costs each year.

