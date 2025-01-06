CalPortland Company Purchases Aggregate and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business Assets in Southern California

News provided by

CalPortland Company

Jan 06, 2025, 12:41 ET

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce the acquisition of the aggregate and ready mixed concrete business assets of Grimes Rock, Inc. and its affiliates located in Ventura County, California.

"We are excited to welcome the Grimes Rock employees to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President & CEO. "This addition aligns with our commitment to strategic growth in the aggregate and concrete markets and to provide sustainable, Quality Unsurpassed building materials to our customers."

The acquisition will enhance CalPortland's geographic footprint in Southern California and includes ready-mixed concrete and recycling operations in Oxnard, CA, and aggregate operations in Fillmore, CA.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

SOURCE CalPortland Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Solidia Technologies Licenses Low Carbon Cement Technology

Solidia Technologies, Inc., a pioneer and leading company in the low carbon cement and concrete market, has entered into a technology licensing...
CALPORTLAND EARNS 2024 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE 20TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CALPORTLAND EARNS 2024 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE 20TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CalPortland is pleased to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics