CalPortland Company Purchases Aggregate and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business Assets in Southern California

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce the acquisition of the aggregate and ready mixed concrete business assets of Grimes Rock, Inc. and its affiliates located in Ventura County, California.

"We are excited to welcome the Grimes Rock employees to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President & CEO. "This addition aligns with our commitment to strategic growth in the aggregate and concrete markets and to provide sustainable, Quality Unsurpassed building materials to our customers."

The acquisition will enhance CalPortland's geographic footprint in Southern California and includes ready-mixed concrete and recycling operations in Oxnard, CA, and aggregate operations in Fillmore, CA.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

SOURCE CalPortland Company